Pre-Loved Podcast with Emily Stochl

S8 Ep35 JASMINATV: best friends and co-creators, Jasmina and David have deep fashion industry roots - on their design backgrounds’ and bringing a fresh energy to luxury shopping.
On today’s show, we’re chatting with Jasmina and David – together they create as JasminaTV, where they’re bringing a fresh energy to luxury fashion across social media. Both best friends have deep fashion industry roots and a passion for high fashion, so they’ve taken their design backgrounds and turned them into a platform for luxury shopping and fun fashion analysis. Jasmina and David have taken their followerss window shopping to so many of Los Angeles best and most famous vintage spots archives like Tab Vintage, Pechuga and Recess, and classics like Wasteland, Melrose Trading, Rosebowl. Let’s go along with them! This one is an absolute hoot, full of really fun stories – so, let’s dive right into it! DISCUSSED IN THE EPISODE: [2:30] David and Jasmina grew up loving fashion, mostly from inspiration from their grandmothers or the thrift store. [8:26] The duo met as coworkers in LA. [11:23] How the creative project of ‘JasminaTV’ launched [15:13] Visiting some of the best vintage archives in Los Angeles. [22:40] Their favorite Goodwill Bins store. [30:26] What makes an incredible vintage shop – advice from pro shoppers! [34:43] Personal style & favorite vintage pieces! EPISODE MENTIONS: JasminaTV on TikTok JaminaTV on YouTube @jasmina.tv David’s Instagram Tab Vintage VOULEZ VOUS Timeless Vixen on Pre-Loved Podcast Galliano’s Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Couture show Pechuga Vintage Alessandro Michele’s Valentino Law Roach book ‘How to Build a Fashion Icon’ LET’S CONNECT: 📸Instagram: @emilymstochl 🐦Twitter: @emilymstochl 🎥TikTok: @emilymstochl 📧 Substack: https://prelovedpod.substack.com/ 🎧Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/prelovedpod SPECIAL THANKS: A special thanks goes out to my Patron Insiders – your support makes Pre-Loved Podcast possible! Patty Weber Kathy Brand Lisa of Queenie & Pearl Lucille of Galipette Vintage KT Lydia Welp Anastacia Banicke of Goods & Provisions Michael A. Megan Morris Jennifer
--------
54:17
S8 Ep34 YURI’S MARKET: archival fashion expert, Yuri Carter - on skills learned working in luxury consignment, marketing advice for a vintage business, and 90s and Y2K designer.
On today’s show, we’re chatting with Yuri Carter, an Atlanta-based vintage and archival fashion connoisseur. After many years working in the luxury consignment business where she learned tricks of the trade, she established Yuri’s Market in 2017, as a premier destination for curated vintage and high-quality fashion. Yuri’s Market has evolved into a comprehensive marketplace, and a physical archival and vintage shop in Atlanta, further solidifying Yuri’s Market’s presence in the vintage fashion industry. This one is for the vintage designer enthusiasts – I loved Yuri’s stories and I know you will, too – so, let’s dive right into it! DISCUSSED IN THE EPISODE: [2:52] Yuri grew up in Chicago with a love of eBay and consignment shops. [6:07] She learned a lot about the vintage industry working for various vintage and luxury consignment shops. [13:24] Eventually she decided to apply that learning to her own vintage business. [16:52] After a brief hiatus, she approached Yuri’s Market through a new marketing lens. [21:50] What’s trending with Yuri’s customers this season: furs and leather, python and cheetah print, Pucci, and Fendi. [28:23] Yuri’s personal style and favorite pieces. EPISODE MENTIONS: Yuri’s Market @yurismarket Kylie Jenner in Fendi Zucca print Dover Street Market L'Étoile de Saint Honoré in Amsterdam LET’S CONNECT: 📸Instagram: @emilymstochl 🐦Twitter: @emilymstochl 🎥TikTok: @emilymstochl 📧 Substack: https://prelovedpod.substack.com/ 🎧Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/prelovedpod SPECIAL THANKS: A special thanks goes out to my Patron Insiders – your support makes Pre-Loved Podcast possible! Patty Weber Kathy Brand Lisa of Queenie & Pearl Lucille of Galipette Vintage KT Lydia Welp Anastacia Banicke of Goods & Provisions Michael A. Megan Morris Jennifer
--------
38:41
S8 Ep33 PONY MFG CO: designer and founder, Phoenix - on repurposing deadstock, vintage and antique textiles, her love of vintage graphic tees and a great vintage sweatshirt.
On today’s show, we’re chatting with Phoenix, the designer and founder behind Pony Manufacturing Co., which is a small batch fashion brand utilizing deadstock and antique textiles. Phoenix has a deep love of vintage and antique textiles, starting with vintage graphic t-shirts, and developing into a love of vintage workwear and sweatsuits which inspired her first upcycled collection at Pony. I loved learning from Phoenix about the process of repurposed vintage textiles from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, everything from sleeping bag to quilts, there’s a beauty found it all! And I know you will too – so, let’s dive right into it! DISCUSSED IN THE EPISODE: [3:11] Phoenix has always loved vintage graphic tees. [4:41] The joy of a church basement thrift store! [5:54] Phoenix started sewing at an early age. [9:53] A love of vintage workwear and sportswear led to her first collection [15:00] Working with deadstock materials on collections [24:48] Our understanding of quality and value in clothing [26:55] Favorite pieces in Phoenix’s vintage collection [34:06] Her vintage t-shirt collection EPISODE MENTIONS: @ponymfg.co https://ponymfgco.com/ Palmo Goods Front General Store 10 Ft Single by Stella Dallas Raggedy Threads @pepperedgoods @natacattat Shop Thirteen Angels LET’S CONNECT: 📸Instagram: @emilymstochl 🐦Twitter: @emilymstochl 🎥TikTok: @emilymstochl 📧 Substack: https://prelovedpod.substack.com/ 🎧Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/prelovedpod SPECIAL THANKS: A special thanks goes out to my Patron Insiders – your support makes Pre-Loved Podcast possible! Patty Weber Kathy Brand Lisa of Queenie & Pearl Lucille of Galipette Vintage KT Lydia Welp Anastacia Banicke of Goods & Provisions Michael A. Megan Morris Jennifer
--------
40:32
S8 Ep32 TAILORED THRIFTS: Sierra started her vintage business as a college sophomore, alongside her fashion merchandising degree - on sustainable fashion in a college town.
On today’s show, we’re chatting with Sierra, who started her secondhand clothing business, Tailored Thrift, while she was a sophomore in college. She wanted to bring a curated selection of vintage and secondhand to her college town – and what started as popups and markets turned into a brick-and-mortar store. I loved hearing about how Sierra worked on her business, almost as a research project tackled alongside getting her fashion merchandising degree. She found that in her college town there was a large group of people who wanted to shop sustainable, but didn’t feel like digging through the racks to thrift their clothing. We also shared stories of vintage shopping on travels – from Brimfield Market to the UK – and wild times at summer vintage markets in the Midwest. I loved getting to hear from Sierra’s experience as a college student entrepreneur, and I know you will, too – so, let’s dive right into it! DISCUSSED IN THE EPISODE: [4:44] Sierra wanted to be a fashion designer, starting in middle school, and she often upcycled her own pieces from the thrift store. [7:36] Sierra worked on her business, almost as a research project tackled alongside getting her fashion merchandising degree. [12:22] Getting started as a vintage business as a college sophomore. [15:51] Sierra’s first forays into vintage markets, and what she learned from doing them all over the Midwest. [24:34] On her college campus, Sierra found lots of people who wanted to shop sustainably, but needed to figure out how. [29:13] How Tailored Thrift has appealed to the young shoppers in her college town. [32:08] Vintage sourcing from Brimfield to the UK [36:36] The 250 pound antique cash register that Sierra’s mom got her for Christmas for the store. [38:57] Some of the fashion merchandising research Sierra put to use in her store. [43:51] Her love of vintage watches. EPISODE MENTIONS: Tailored Thrift Instagram - @_tailored_thrifts My Brimfield Market Vlog Adams Antique Fair in London We Are - pre-loved fashion in London Peach Tree Revival LET’S CONNECT: 📸Instagram: @emilymstochl 🐦Twitter: @emilymstochl 🎥TikTok: @emilymstochl 📧 Substack: https://prelovedpod.substack.com/ 🎧Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/prelovedpod SPECIAL THANKS: A special thanks goes out to my Patron Insiders – your support makes Pre-Loved Podcast possible! Patty Weber Kathy Brand Lisa of Queenie & Pearl Lucille of Galipette Vintage KT Lydia Welp Anastacia Banicke of Goods & Provisions Michael A. Megan Morris Jennifer
--------
56:12
S8 Ep31 FREE ARTS NYC: upcycling designer, Anne Whiting and recent FIT grad, Nashalae Martin - on how high school and college-aged young people learn about sustainable fashion.
On today’s show, we’re chatting with Anne and Nashalae. Anne Whiting is an upcycled fashion designer, sustainable fashion activist, and writer. She is also a longtime volunteer and mentor for young people with Free Arts NYC, an organization that provides arts programming for youth – including arts internship placements. Through Free Arts NYC and her upcycled brand, Anne James New York, Anne has worked with several high school and college-aged interns teaching them about the pillars of sustainable fashion and upcycling. She loves helping her interns create their own capsule collections using NYC secondhand shops like Goodwill and BigReuse as their source materials. So, she reached out to do an episode with one of her former interns, Nashalae Martin, and suggested we could chat about how Gen-Z and the next generations learn about sustainable fashion. Nashalae is a recent graduate of FIT, and has held several fashion-related internships, including with Anne and Anne James New York. I loved hearing how she thinks about thrifting, where she learned about sustainable fashion in the first place, and how she thinks we need to expand the definition of sustainable fashion education. This is such an interesting chat about how this movement connects with younger audiences – so, let’s dive right into it! DISCUSSED IN THE EPISODE: [4:01] While Anne grew up during the fast fashion boom, she also loved thrifting with her grandmother. [7:57] Nashalae found an eventual love of fashion design through a love of art. [10:38] Anne works with Free Arts NYC, an organization that provides arts programming for youth – including arts internship placements. [20:23] How young people like Nashalae get their sustainable fashion education. [23:48] The two truths that young people love to thrift and they also love fast fashion. [27:18] Expanding the idea of sustainable fashion education. [35:33] Personal style and favorite pre-loved pieces. EPISODE MENTIONS: Anne Whiting Anne James New York Free Arts NYC Threads of Habit Recylpt @brianna.who Pre-Loved Podcast with Alissa Westervelt Andrea Reyes of NYC Fair Trade Coalition LET’S CONNECT: 📸Instagram: @emilymstochl 🐦Twitter: @emilymstochl 🎥TikTok: @emilymstochl 📧 Substack: https://prelovedpod.substack.com/ 🎧Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/prelovedpod SPECIAL THANKS: A special thanks goes out to my Patron Insiders – your support makes Pre-Loved Podcast possible! Patty Weber Kathy Brand Lisa of Queenie & Pearl Lucille of Galipette Vintage KT Lydia Welp Anastacia Banicke of Goods & Provisions Michael A. Megan Morris Jennifer
Pre-Loved Podcast is a weekly interview show about rad vintage style with guests you’ll want to go thrifting with! Emily Stochl - @emilymstochl - is the show's creator and host.
Each episode is about second-hand fashion. We come at the subject from all sides. We discuss style, running a fashion business, the global second-hand industry, sustainability, and -- of course! -- the incredible stories behind our best vintage pieces, and why we choose second-hand first.