Pre-Loved Podcast with Emily Stochl

On today's show, we're chatting with Sierra, who started her secondhand clothing business, Tailored Thrift, while she was a sophomore in college. She wanted to bring a curated selection of vintage and secondhand to her college town – and what started as popups and markets turned into a brick-and-mortar store. I loved hearing about how Sierra worked on her business, almost as a research project tackled alongside getting her fashion merchandising degree. She found that in her college town there was a large group of people who wanted to shop sustainable, but didn't feel like digging through the racks to thrift their clothing. We also shared stories of vintage shopping on travels – from Brimfield Market to the UK – and wild times at summer vintage markets in the Midwest. I loved getting to hear from Sierra's experience as a college student entrepreneur, and I know you will, too – so, let's dive right into it! DISCUSSED IN THE EPISODE: [4:44] Sierra wanted to be a fashion designer, starting in middle school, and she often upcycled her own pieces from the thrift store. [7:36] Sierra worked on her business, almost as a research project tackled alongside getting her fashion merchandising degree. [12:22] Getting started as a vintage business as a college sophomore. [15:51] Sierra's first forays into vintage markets, and what she learned from doing them all over the Midwest. [24:34] On her college campus, Sierra found lots of people who wanted to shop sustainably, but needed to figure out how. [29:13] How Tailored Thrift has appealed to the young shoppers in her college town. [32:08] Vintage sourcing from Brimfield to the UK [36:36] The 250 pound antique cash register that Sierra's mom got her for Christmas for the store. [38:57] Some of the fashion merchandising research Sierra put to use in her store. [43:51] Her love of vintage watches. EPISODE MENTIONS: Tailored Thrift Instagram - @_tailored_thrifts My Brimfield Market Vlog Adams Antique Fair in London We Are - pre-loved fashion in London Peach Tree Revival