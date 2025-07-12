Bible Blessings for Provision (From Mindful Christian Prayers)
Don't forget to grab your free scripture journal at PrayingChristianWomen.com/journal today! VISIT OUR PARTNER PODCAST, Mindful Christian Prayers TODAY! Mindful Christian Prayers is a space to slow down, connect with the Lord, and focus on His renewing presence. With short, inspiring prompts, Scripture readings, and plenty of silence to allow you to turn your heart towards God, Mindful Christian Prayers are a resource you can use any time ... as you're getting ready for the day, before you go to bed at night, or as you're going about your busy schedule. Are you in need of God's provision today, or simply a reminder that the Almighty God Who Provides is your loving Father? In this 11-minute meditation, you'll find space for gratitude, reflection on God's provision, and have scripture-based blessings prayed over you, for God to supply every single one of your needs today. Discover More: Explore additional episodes of Praying Christian Women, Mindful Christian Prayers, and other Christian podcasts at Lifeaudio.com. Connect with Us: Stay updated and engage with our community: On Substack @PrayingChristianWomen On Facebook @PrayingChristianWomen On Instagram @PrayingChristianWomen On YouTube: @PrayingChristianWomen Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
11:48
--------
11:48
394 Praying Through Psalm 25: Hidden Acrostic Messages
Don't forget to grab your free scripture journal at PrayingChristianWomen.com/journal today! Psalm 25 is another incredible psalm of David. This psalm is special because it follows the model of an acrostic, meaning each line begins with a different, successive letter of the Hebrew alphabet. But there are some mysteries within this beautiful poem: some letters are missing, while others are added. Join us for this 18-minute meditation on Psalm 25 where we'll explore some theories about the hidden meanings behind these acrostic anomalies, and more importantly uncover the timeless truths of the Almighty God Who Saves. Discover More: Explore additional episodes of Praying Christian Women, Mindful Christian Prayers, and other Christian podcasts at Lifeaudio.com. Connect with Us: Stay updated and engage with our community: On Substack @PrayingChristianWomen On Facebook @PrayingChristianWomen On Instagram @PrayingChristianWomen On YouTube: @PrayingChristianWomen Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
18:04
--------
18:04
393 What is Praying In The Spirit?
Don't forget to grab your free scripture journal at PrayingChristianWomen.com/journal today! As we wrap up our Armor of God series, we discuss what Paul means in Ephesians 6:18 when he instructs us to pray "in the Spirit, with all kinds of prayers and requests." In this 45-minute discussion, we cover questions including: Why are some Christians afraid of this term? Do some Christians have the ability to pray in the Spirit, while others do not? How do I know if I'm praying in the Spirit? What are some other scriptures that expound on the role of the Holy Spirit in prayer? Discover More: Explore additional episodes of Praying Christian Women, Mindful Christian Prayers, and other Christian podcasts at Lifeaudio.com. Connect with Us: Stay updated and engage with our community: On Substack @PrayingChristianWomen On Facebook @PrayingChristianWomen On Instagram @PrayingChristianWomen On YouTube: @PrayingChristianWomen Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
44:30
--------
44:30
392 Praying Through Psalm 24: The King of Glory
Don't forget to grab your free scripture journal at PrayingChristianWomen.com/journal today! Are you tired of being spiritually weary? You've come to the right place! Join us for a time of prayer, reflection and meditation. Leave the baggage of your day behind you and come away refreshed, renewed, and reconnected to God. Join us for today's 13-minute meditation on Psalm 24, widely thought to have been composed by David for the Ark of the Covenant's triumphal return through the gates of Jerusalem. It's a beautiful reminder of God's faithfulness, goodness, his tendency to play the long game rather than instant gratification, but whose wisdom and love is always at work in the lives of his children. Discover More: Explore additional episodes of Praying Christian Women, Mindful Christian Prayers, and other Christian podcasts at Lifeaudio.com. Connect with Us: Stay updated and engage with our community: On Facebook @PrayingChristianWomen On Instagram @PrayingChristianWomen On YouTube: @PrayingChristianWomen Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
--------
13:43
--------
13:43
391 Praying With the Sword Of the Spirit
Don't forget to grab your free scripture journal at PrayingChristianWomen.com/journal today! The Sword of the Spirit is the only piece of armor that is primarily an offensive weapon. In this episode we discuss other ways the Sword is unique, and unpack a passage of scripture that is basically a spiritual warfare "cheat sheet." We talk about ways Christians can utilize the Sword of the Spirit incorrectly to cause severe damage, and how to safeguard from doing so. You won't want to miss this one! Discover More: Explore additional episodes of Praying Christian Women, Mindful Christian Prayers, and other Christian podcasts at Lifeaudio.com. Connect with Us: Stay updated and engage with our community: On Facebook @PrayingChristianWomen On Instagram @PrayingChristianWomen On YouTube: @PrayingChristianWomen Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
The show that brings Christian women from all backgrounds together as award-winning authors Alana Terry and Jaime Hampton discuss what it means to be a woman of prayer in the 21st century.
Whether you’re brand new to the faith or have been a believer for decades, the Praying Christian Women podcast brings you biblical encouragement and inspiration (as well as an abundance of practical tips and easy-to-implement suggestions) to deepen your prayer life.