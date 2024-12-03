12.14 Behind-the-Scenes Conversations, with Asheritah & Hannah

"Ironically, in suffering I've found the presence of Jesus in a way that is delightful… not in exuberant rejoicing, but in quietly being held, supported, and lifted up when I have nothing left to give."Your heavenly Father delights in you even when you are at your lowest. In your pain, your heartache, your sorrow and your disappointment… yes, even there, you are wanted and wildly loved. Friend, you don't have to hide or hold back until you don't feel like a burden. You don't have to wait until you're only feeling joyful in order to talk to God. We have a Savior who promises to be near to the brokenhearted, and He longs to hear your lament. In fact, it brings Him joy to come near to you, to work in you, and to work through you.The episode ends with a beautiful prayer, and throughout we talk about the goodness available to us right here and right now (not just one day in heaven!) even in the middle of great suffering, but at the beginning we want you to know: When things are hard, when things fall apart, when you feel burdened by the diagnosis or the endless to-dos or a broken relationship… there is hope, and Hope is holding you in your sorrow.P.S. Don't miss Hannah's powerful story about a prayer that changed her life. What a touching moment and a gentle challenge to go and do the same.MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:My brand new book – Delighting in Jesus: Rhythms to Restore Joy When You Feel Burdened, Broken, or Burned-OutPhilippians 3:10John 10:101 Corinthians 2:16