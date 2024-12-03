12.18 Behind-the-Scenes Conversations, with Asheritah & Hannah
We tend to think of worship as the singing that happens in church on Sunday mornings. Some of us enjoy that more than others, and it’s easy to dismiss worship as something a worship team does. But the biblical view of worship is actually much broader and encompasses all of life, not just the singing parts. For those in the kingdom of God, all of life is sacred, and all of life is worship. How we live, how we work, how we parent, how we eat, how we love, how we play, how we make out or make up . . . it’s all worship. Or, it can be, if it’s offered as a gift to the One who made us and delights in us. Listen in!MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:My brand new book – Delighting in Jesus: Rhythms to Restore Joy When You Feel Burdened, Broken, or Burned-Out https://amzn.to/3Zb5HAiRevelation 19:19"Satisfy My Thirsty Soul: A Woman’s Guide to Deeper Intimacy with God" by Linda Dillow1 Peter 2:9C.S. Lewis, Reflections on the PsalmsC.S. Lewis, Letters to Malcolm: Chiefly on PrayerPsalm 63:1-2 John 6:44Psalm 136:1John 7:37-38Exodus 7:16Exodus 8:1Exodus 8:20 Isaiah 1:11Psalm 51:16-17Hosea 2:19Jeremiah 31:3Romans 12:1Mark 9:24John 4:23-241 Corinthians 2:16John 16:13John 16:22-23Matthew 22:37-38DelightingInJesus.comPatreon prayer partners: https://www.patreon.com/prayersofrestFREE RESOURCES:✅ JUMPSTART YOUR BIBLE STUDY HABITBible study doesn't have to be complicated or overwhelming. Become more confident in your Bible study skills with my FREE 3-DAY Bible Study Quickstart Guide: https://www.delightinginjesus.com/bible-study-quickstart-guide--e73ae🎬 BIBLE STUDY TIPS & TUTORIALS: https://www.youtube.com/@Asheritah/videos🎧 LISTEN TO THE PRAYERS OF REST PODCASTWebsite: https://onethingalone.com/prayersofrest/#podcastApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/prayers-of-rest/id1506257149Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/63m3zReotZYXZh2vTlZLvnLET’S BE FRIENDS: Want to go deeper? Get my free weekly email devotional, with extra resources and giveaways, in your inbox: http://asheritah.com/devotional✨FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/asheritah💛ASHERITAH’S INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/asheritah/🌟HANNAH’S INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/hannahnitz/Support the show
--------
48:35
12.17 God Delights in Providing for Us (Psalm 4:6-7 + Psalm 36:8)
Have you ever desperately wondered: “Where did my joy go? And how do I get it back?” If yes, you’re in good company, friend.Today's prayer of REST is based on Psalm 4:6-7: "You have given me greater joy than those who have abundant harvests of grain and new wine." And Psalm 36:8: "You feed them from the abundance of your own house, letting them drink from your river of delights." This season, we’re asking God to restore to us the joy of our salvation, and each week we’ll base our prayers on a different Bible passage that speaks of joy. Together, we’ll ask the Lord to do a new work in our hearts as we: Recite God’s GoodnessExpress Our NeedinessSeek His Stillness, and Trust His FaithfulnessThroughout these guided prayers episodes and their corresponding “Behind-the-Scenes Conversations” with Asheritah and Hannah, you’ll discover God’s promise of delight to His children and learn how to claim His joy as your birthright—the promised fruit from God’s Spirit as we invite Him to do His good work in us.This season of Praying for Joy is based on my brand new book – Delighting in Jesus: Rhythms to Restore Joy When You Feel Burdened, Broken, or Burned-Out, which releases December 3 and available wherever books are sold. (Amazon preorders guarantee the lowest price and helps more people discover the book too! Thanks for your support: https://amzn.to/3Zb5HAi) Until we meet again, may you find much joy in Jesus, the One who delights in you! 💛 Asheritah Support the show
--------
12:00
12.16 Behind-the-Scenes Conversations, with Asheritah & Hannah
God literally created our brains to be wired for joy and delight. It’s not only in Scripture… we see this is true in brain science, too! Today’s behind-the-scenes conversation is practical, fascinating, and truly has the power to change your life. If that sounds like a lofty statement, listen in and don't miss the part about training our new baby neurons to move from the fear center to the JOY center. This part of your brain can be the size of a walnut or grow to be the size of a softball (yes, a softball!)... and who doesn't want a larger amount of joy?!MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:My brand new book – Delighting in Jesus: Rhythms to Restore Joy When You Feel Burdened, Broken, or Burned-Out https://amzn.to/3Zb5HAiPsalm 35:1-3Psalm 43:1Psalm 59:1-3Psalm 74:1Psalm 69: 29-33Psalm 62:5Psalm 63:1Psalm 34:1-5A guided prayer that corresponds with Psalm 34:5, which says: “Those who look to him for help will be radiant with joy; no shadow of shame will darken their faces.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DBRRofxxD23/Exodus 33:11Exodus 34:352 Corinthians 3:18Psalm 84:10DelightingInJesus.comPatreon prayer partners: https://www.patreon.com/prayersofrestFREE RESOURCES:✅ JUMPSTART YOUR BIBLE STUDY HABITBible study doesn't have to be complicated or overwhelming. Become more confident in your Bible study skills with my FREE 3-DAY Bible Study Quickstart Guide: https://www.delightinginjesus.com/bible-study-quickstart-guide--e73ae🎬 BIBLE STUDY TIPS & TUTORIALS: https://www.youtube.com/@Asheritah/videos🎧 LISTEN TO THE PRAYERS OF REST PODCASTWebsite: https://onethingalone.com/prayersofrest/#podcastApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/prayers-of-rest/id1506257149Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/63m3zReotZYXZh2vTlZLvnLET’S BE FRIENDS: Want to go deeper? Get my free weekly email devotional, with extra resources and giveaways, in your inbox: http://asheritah.com/devotional✨FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/asheritah💛ASHERITAH’S INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/asheritah/🌟HANNAH’S INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/hannahnitz/Support the show
--------
43:33
12.15 When You Wonder If You'll Ever Feel Joyful Again (Nehemiah 8:10)
Have you ever desperately wondered: “Where did my joy go? And how do I get it back?” If yes, you’re in good company, friend.Today's prayer of REST is based on Nehemiah 8:10: "The joy of the Lord is your strength"This season, we’re asking God to restore to us the joy of our salvation, and each week we’ll base our prayers on a different Bible passage that speaks of joy. Together, we’ll ask the Lord to do a new work in our hearts as we: Recite God’s GoodnessExpress Our NeedinessSeek His Stillness, and Trust His FaithfulnessThroughout these guided prayers episodes and their corresponding “Behind-the-Scenes Conversations” with Asheritah and Hannah, you’ll discover God’s promise of delight to His children and learn how to claim His joy as your birthright—the promised fruit from God’s Spirit as we invite Him to do His good work in us.This season of Praying for Joy is based on my brand new book – Delighting in Jesus: Rhythms to Restore Joy When You Feel Burdened, Broken, or Burned-Out, which releases December 3 and available wherever books are sold. (Amazon preorders guarantee the lowest price and helps more people discover the book too! Thanks for your support: https://amzn.to/3Zb5HAi) Until we meet again, may you find much joy in Jesus, the One who delights in you! 💛 Asheritah Support the show
--------
12:00
12.14 Behind-the-Scenes Conversations, with Asheritah & Hannah
“Ironically, in suffering I’ve found the presence of Jesus in a way that is delightful… not in exuberant rejoicing, but in quietly being held, supported, and lifted up when I have nothing left to give.”Your heavenly Father delights in you even when you are at your lowest. In your pain, your heartache, your sorrow and your disappointment… yes, even there, you are wanted and wildly loved. Friend, you don’t have to hide or hold back until you don’t feel like a burden. You don’t have to wait until you’re only feeling joyful in order to talk to God. We have a Savior who promises to be near to the brokenhearted, and He longs to hear your lament. In fact, it brings Him joy to come near to you, to work in you, and to work through you.The episode ends with a beautiful prayer, and throughout we talk about the goodness available to us right here and right now (not just one day in heaven!) even in the middle of great suffering, but at the beginning we want you to know: When things are hard, when things fall apart, when you feel burdened by the diagnosis or the endless to-dos or a broken relationship… there is hope, and Hope is holding you in your sorrow.P.S. Don’t miss Hannah’s powerful story about a prayer that changed her life. What a touching moment and a gentle challenge to go and do the same.MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:My brand new book – Delighting in Jesus: Rhythms to Restore Joy When You Feel Burdened, Broken, or Burned-Out https://amzn.to/3Zb5HAiPhilippians 3:10John 10:101 Corinthians 2:16Patreon prayer partners: https://www.patreon.com/prayersofrestDelightingInJesus.com FREE RESOURCES:✅ JUMPSTART YOUR BIBLE STUDY HABITBible study doesn't have to be complicated or overwhelming. Become more confident in your Bible study skills with my FREE 3-DAY Bible Study Quickstart Guide: https://www.delightinginjesus.com/bible-study-quickstart-guide--e73ae🎬 BIBLE STUDY TIPS & TUTORIALS: https://www.youtube.com/@Asheritah/videos🎧 LISTEN TO THE PRAYERS OF REST PODCASTWebsite: https://onethingalone.com/prayersofrest/#podcastApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/prayers-of-rest/id1506257149Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/63m3zReotZYXZh2vTlZLvnLET’S BE FRIENDS: Want to go deeper? Get my free weekly email devotional, with extra resources and giveaways, in your inbox: http://asheritah.com/devotional✨FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/asheritah💛ASHERITAH’S INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/asheritah/🌟HANNAH’S INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/hannahnitz/Support the show
Do you feel distracted when you pray? Or maybe you just feel too busy to spend time in prayer? In the Prayers of REST podcast, bestselling author and Bible teacher Asheritah Ciuciu will gently guide you in praying God’s Word through weekly episodes that are only 10 minutes long. Perfect for Christians on the go, Prayers of REST will guide you in resting in God's presence even on the busiest days... so you can delight in Jesus wherever you are.