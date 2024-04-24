Question: What does it take to create a business culture where exceptional service drives your success?
Episode Overview:
In this episode, we’re diving into why putting service before sales isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s the smartest strategy for building a strong, lasting business. From enhancing customer relationships to creating a cohesive team culture, we’ll explore actionable insights and proven strategies to elevate your business to the next level.
Key Takeaways
Why SERVICE Always Comes Before SALES:
Prioritizing service over transactions builds trust, strengthens your reputation, and creates a brand that customers will remember and recommend.
Customer Service Defines Your Reputation and Brand:
Your approach to service is the foundation of your business identity and how it directly impacts customer loyalty and growth.
The Four C.A.R.E. Principles:
Getting Your Team on Board:
Learn how to inspire your team to embrace a service-first mindset and why this cultural shift is crucial for achieving next-level success.
Pre-Order My New Book: The 9% Edge
--------
42:17
--------
Why You Should Stop Using A Debit Card
Is using a debit card really the best choice for your finances?
Episode Overview:
In this episode, we’re exploring why relying on a debit card for purchases might be holding you back financially. From building credit to protecting yourself against fraud, we’re unpacking the reasons to consider other options for everyday spending.
Key Takeaways
Does Not Build Credit Score:
Unlike credit cards, debit cards don’t contribute to your credit history. If you want to build a strong credit score, other payment methods are more effective.
Limited Fraud Protection:
Debit cards don’t offer the same fraud protections as credit cards, meaning you could be at higher risk if your card information is compromised.
Missing Out on Rewards:
Debit cards typically don’t offer rewards like cash back, travel points, or other perks available with many credit cards.
Debit Cards Hold Your Money:
When you use a debit card, your money is often placed on hold by merchants before the transaction clears, which can limit access to those funds temporarily.
Pre-Order My New Book: The 9% Edge
--------
18:45
Real Estate and Housing Market Post Trump Election
What shifts can we expect in the real estate market following Donald Trump’s return to office in 2024?
In this episode, we’re diving into how Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory might reshape the real estate market. With a renewed focus on tax policies, economic incentives, and industry-specific regulations, Trump’s administration could create both challenges and opportunities for real estate investors. Here’s what you need to know:
Key Takeaways
Interest Rates:
As the Federal Reserve adjusts to new economic policies, interest rates will likely be a focal point. We’ll explore how anticipated rate changes could impact borrowing costs, real estate affordability, and broader market sentiment.
Efforts to Lower Mortgage Rates:
Lowering mortgage rates could be on the agenda as Trump’s administration looks to boost homeownership. We’ll discuss potential policies aimed at making mortgages more affordable and accessible for Americans.
Opportunity Zones:
With Opportunity Zones expected to gain renewed attention, investors could see new tax advantages for investing in underserved areas. We’ll break down the potential impact on real estate development in these zones.
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs):
Real Estate Investment Trusts might experience new dynamics under Trump’s policies. We’ll discuss the potential for growth in REITs, how these policies could shape their performance, and what it means for investors looking to diversify.
Pre-Order My New Book: The 9% Edge
--------
29:01
Stock Picks And Investment Tips Post Trump Election
How To Take Advantage of Donald Trump's Presidency?
With Donald Trump’s win last night, let’s talk about how to increase your investment portfolio. The economy and policies are likely to shift, here’s a breakdown of sectors to watch and potential investment opportunities as we look toward the future.
Key Takeaways:
1. Construction Stocks
Caterpillar, United Rentals, Vulcan Materials
Trump’s focus on infrastructure could boost companies in construction, particularly those supplying equipment and materials for large-scale projects.
2. Energy Stocks
Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil
With an emphasis on energy independence, these oil and gas companies could see a positive impact through deregulation and increased production.
3. Military Stocks
General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin
Defense spending could rise, benefiting companies focused on military technology and equipment.
4. Financial Stocks
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America
The potential for deregulation in financial services could drive growth in big banks, encouraging lending and investment opportunities.
▶︎ WEBSITE | profitnow.io/
Pre-Order My New Book: The 9% Edge
Candy Valentino has been scaling businesses before she could legally drink! Join her every Monday as she talks about wealth habits, business models, profit plans, real estate investing, and much more. Listen and learn as Candy talks to some of the most successful minds in the world like Tony Robbins, Daymond John, Ed Mylett and Amy Lacey. Hear lessons directly from Candy leveraging her 25 years of knowledge and experience. Why focus on becoming rich when the true goal is to become wealthy? And not just with your finances! It doesn't matter if you belong to Generation X, Y or Z. The Candy Valentino Show is for you! Let's start investing.
For more, follow Candy @candyvalentino on all social media platforms and subscribe to her channel on YouTube to watch your favorite episode.