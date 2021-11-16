Lindy Ruff Jr & Joel Pepper - two former white house aids - are joined by politicians, writers, and heroes, for weekly conversations about government. All in an... More
Episode 77 - Pod Save The Queen
Foreign policy, gerrymandering, superdelegates -- what do all three of these things have in common? Democrats in Congress inch closer to an agreement on Gavin Newsoms' Bill. Lindy and Joel sit down with Ross Moscone, the newly elected fire chief from Harper, Kansas, and they also interview him. Alaskan correspondent Diana Joms reviews the comedy-drama film ‘Chef’.Link to Biden’s ActBlue Page Below!https://secure.actblue.com/donate/pccc_2020_raphaelwarnock_biden_covid_ad?akid=77178.346080.Dw6jGq&amount=20&rd=1&refcode=e201217_1913-fin-don-tp1&refcode2=77178_346080_Dw6jGq&t=18&tandembox=show
Lindy Ruff Jr & Joel Pepper - two former white house aids - are joined by politicians, writers, and heroes, for weekly conversations about government. All in an effort to cut through the noise of everyday life and help you become a citizen. Roll up your sleeves because it's time to get to work.