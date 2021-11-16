Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Pod Save Podcast in the App
Listen to Pod Save Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Pod Save Podcast

Pod Save Podcast

Podcast Pod Save Podcast
Podcast Pod Save Podcast

Pod Save Podcast

Sound World Media
add
Lindy Ruff Jr & Joel Pepper - two former white house aids - are joined by politicians, writers, and heroes, for weekly conversations about government. All in an... More
Government
Lindy Ruff Jr & Joel Pepper - two former white house aids - are joined by politicians, writers, and heroes, for weekly conversations about government. All in an... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 77 - Pod Save The Queen
    Foreign policy, gerrymandering, superdelegates -- what do all three of these things have in common? Democrats in Congress inch closer to an agreement on Gavin Newsoms' Bill. Lindy and Joel sit down with Ross Moscone, the newly elected fire chief from Harper, Kansas, and they also interview him. Alaskan correspondent Diana Joms reviews the comedy-drama film ‘Chef’.Link to Biden’s ActBlue Page Below!https://secure.actblue.com/donate/pccc_2020_raphaelwarnock_biden_covid_ad?akid=77178.346080.Dw6jGq&amount=20&rd=1&refcode=e201217_1913-fin-don-tp1&refcode2=77178_346080_Dw6jGq&t=18&tandembox=show
    11/16/2021
    33:17

More Government podcasts

About Pod Save Podcast

Lindy Ruff Jr & Joel Pepper - two former white house aids - are joined by politicians, writers, and heroes, for weekly conversations about government. All in an effort to cut through the noise of everyday life and help you become a citizen. Roll up your sleeves because it's time to get to work.
Podcast website

Listen to Pod Save Podcast, Y94 Morning Playhouse and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Pod Save Podcast

Pod Save Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Pod Save Podcast: Podcasts in Family