How Not to Be An Angry Vegan: Leading with Love and Compassion
Season 1, Episode 4 of Plant Based Curious In this heartfelt episode, host Diane Randall chats with Katie Galley, owner of Healthification, about navigating the emotional challenges of veganism. Katie shares her journey from being an "angry vegan" to leading with love and compassion, offering practical tips to channel frustration into effective advocacy. Learn her ABC framework—Awareness, Brainstorming, and Commitment—to shift from anger to joy, Katie also introduces her new book, The Plant Positive Journal, a guide to mastering your mindset while embracing a healthy plant-based lifestyle. Why You’ll Love This Episode: This episode is a heartfelt reminder that while the injustices of the world can be overwhelming, leading with love and compassion is not only more effective but also more sustainable for your own well-being. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or just starting your plant-based journey, Katie’s insights and practical advice will help you navigate the emotional challenges of advocacy with grace and positivity. Key Takeaways: Understand why anger arises during the transition to veganism and how it impacts your relationships and advocacy. Learn Katie’s ABC framework to move from anger to joy: Awareness, Brainstorming, and Commitment. Focus on positive actions like sharing uplifting content, cooking vegan meals for loved ones, and curating your social media feeds. Standout Quotes: Katie: "Love is easier than hate. Leading with compassion is not only more effective but also brings more joy and happiness into your life." Diane: "Being a role model and advocating in a quiet way can often have a greater impact than being confrontational." Katie: "Back yourself 100%. Have certainty in your ability to handle whatever challenges come your way." Resources Mentioned: Katie’s Book: The Plant Positive Journal – A step-by-step guide to mastering your time and mindset while adopting a healthy plant-based lifestyle. Available at StrongBodyGreenPlanet.com. Listener Action Steps: Are you leading with love or frustration? Use Katie’s ABC framework to assess and adjust your approach. Unfollow accounts that trigger anger and follow uplifting ones like farm sanctuaries and The Dodo. Cook a delicious plant-based meal for a loved one or post about your vegan journey on social media. Explore The Plant Positive Journal for more tools to thrive on your plant-based journey. Dive deeper into holistic, plant-based living with A Whole Life Nourished: Plant-Based Living with a Holistic Approach. Available on IngramSpark Tune in for an inspiring conversation on spreading veganism with kindness and joy! Send us a textSupport the show Group Coaching Workshops Books Blog FREE ebook
--------
30:03
Veganism Isn’t About Giving Up—It’s About Gaining Everything: A Joyful Journey with Matthew Halteman
In this episode of Plant Based Curious, host Diane Randall sits down with Matthew Halteman, philosophy professor, Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics fellow, and author of Hungry Beautiful Animals: The Joyful Case for Going Vegan. Together, they flip the script on veganism, exploring how it’s not about restriction—but about abundance, joy, and alignment with our deepest values. Key Takeaways: Matthew reframes veganism as a celebration of what we’re for—creaturely flourishing, emotional coherence, and moral alignment. Quote: “Vegans aren’t just avoiding harm—we’re harmonizing with the world.” Why self-compassion and small steps matter more than perfection. How to navigate social pressures (like Thanksgiving!) without guilt. Start with curiosity, not obligation. Try a “Vegan Weeknight” to experiment joyfully. Matthew’s tip: “Feed your curiosity with what feels natural—whether it’s plant-based recipes or documentaries about animal intelligence.” Why judgment backfires—and how leading with empathy invites others to join the journey. Standout Quotes: “Going vegan aggregates joy in ways I’ve never seen—better health, richer relationships, and a planet that thrives.” —Matthew Halteman “Progress over perfection. Even 1% shifts create 100% transformation.” —Diane Randall Resources Mentioned: 📖 Matthew’s Book: Hungry Beautiful Animals 🎧 Free Excerpt: “Vegan Thanksgiving: A Celebration of Gratitude & Love” 🌱 Diane’s Book: A Whole Life Nourished: Plant-Based Living with a Holistic Approach Listener Action Steps: Try One Small Win: Swap one meal this week for a plant-based dish. Share the Episode: Tag someone who’s curious about veganism! Leave a Review: Help others discover Plant Based Curious. Why You’ll Love This Episode: If you’ve ever felt veganism was about sacrifice, this conversation will change your mind. Matthew’s blend of philosophy, humor, and practicality makes abundance feel not just possible—but irresistible. Perfect for vegans, vegetarians, and the plant-based curious!Send us a textSupport the show Group Coaching Workshops Books Blog FREE ebook
--------
54:35
Why Can’t You Put Yourself First? Breaking Free from Self-Sabotage with Claudia Braun
Plant Based Curious, host Diane Randall sits down with Claudia Braun, a mindset and holistic lifestyle coach, to unpack why saying “yes” to yourself can feel so difficult—and how to transform guilt, societal pressures, and self-doubt into unshakable self-trust. Claudia shares powerful insights on: The hidden scripts that keep you stuck in cycles of people-pleasing and burnout. Awareness, acceptance, action—the 3-step framework to break free from self-sabotage. Why self-compassion (not perfection!) is the key to lasting change. How to use EFT (tapping) to rewire limiting beliefs and reclaim your inner power. Practical strategies to quiet your inner critic and start living authentically aligned. Whether you’re navigating a plant-based lifestyle, career challenges, or relationships, this conversation is a rallying cry to honor your needs and embrace radical self-love. Special Offer: Grab Claudia’s free guide 3 Strategies to Say Yes to Yourself at freebie.claudia-braun.com. Tune in and discover how to turn “I can’t” into “I matter”—one small, courageous step at a time. Check out PlantBasedCurious.com for more episodes, recipes, and inspiration! Listen now and start your journey from self-doubt to self-empowerment. Key Takeaways for Sharing: "Self-love isn’t selfish—it’s the foundation of showing up fully for others.” “Your mindset is either your greatest ally or your loudest critic. Choose wisely.” "Progress over perfection: 1% shifts create 100% transformation.” Send us a textSupport the show Group Coaching Workshops Books Blog FREE ebook
--------
29:02
Think All Sugar Is Bad? Dr. John Lewis Reveals the Game-Changing Science
Episode DescriptionAre all sugars created equal? In this transformative episode of The Plant-Based Curious Podcast, host Diane Randall welcomes Dr. John Lewis, a trailblazer in nutritional research and clinical trials, to explore the game-changing potential of polysaccharides. These complex carbohydrates found in plants like aloe vera and rice bran hold incredible promise for boosting immune health, promoting healing, and supporting those with chronic and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.Dr. Lewis dives deep into the science, dispelling sugar myths and highlighting the unique role of polysaccharides in optimizing overall health. He shares groundbreaking clinical trial results and provides practical tips for incorporating these powerful nutrients into your daily routine.What You’ll Learn in This EpisodeThe truth about sugar: How to distinguish between harmful and beneficial typesHow polysaccharides enhance immune function and reduce inflammationThe groundbreaking results of clinical trials on Alzheimer’s and MSPractical ways to incorporate polysaccharides into your diet for optimal healthThe science behind Dr. Lewis’ innovative product, Daily Brain CareNotable Insights & Takeaways“The immune system acts like a symphony conductor, keeping all organ systems in harmony.” – Dr. John Lewis“Take personal responsibility for your health. Don’t give that power away.” – Dr. John LewisDr. Lewis emphasizes that plant-based nutrition and natural compounds can empower the body to heal itself, providing a holistic alternative to conventional medical approaches.Call to ActionReady to take your health to the next level? Tune in now to discover how polysaccharides can transform your wellness journey. Explore more about Dr. John Lewis’ work and his revolutionary product, Daily Brain Care, at drlewisnutrition.com.Have thoughts or questions? Share your voice through the text link in the show notes, and don’t forget to subscribe to The Plant-Based Curious Podcast for more inspiring conversations about plant-based living.Send us a textSupport the show Group Coaching Workshops Books Blog FREE ebook
--------
34:10
Unlock the Ripple Effect: One Small Plant-Based Change to Transform Your Life
What if one small change could completely transform your health, mindset, and overall outlook on life? In the Season 3 kickoff of The Plant-Based Curious Podcast, host Diane Randall dives into the ripple effect of plant-based living. From personal stories to practical tips, this episode is packed with insights to inspire your journey. Whether you’re curious about adding more plants to your meals or ready to embrace the lifestyle fully, you’ll leave with actionable advice and the motivation to make meaningful changes.Discover how even the smallest steps—like Meatless Mondays or swapping dairy milk for oat milk—can create a healthier, more vibrant, and compassionate life. Plus, learn how to handle setbacks, stay inspired, and find joy in progress over perfection.This episode is your invitation to explore the power of plants and kick off your transformative journey.Send us a textSupport the show Group Coaching Workshops Books Blog FREE ebook
Are you curious about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle but don’t know where to begin? Welcome to The Plant-Based Curious Podcast—your go-to guide for embracing a healthier, more sustainable, and fulfilling way of living. Hosted by Diane Randall, a certified holistic coach, life coach, and whole living consultant with over 22 years of experience in plant-based and vegan living, this podcast is your friendly companion on the journey to thriving with plants. Each bi-weekly episode dives into the world of plant-based nutrition, veganism, holistic living, and the science of behavior change. Diane shares her personal stories, practical tips, and expert insights to help you navigate the transition with confidence and joy. Plus, you’ll hear from inspiring guests—practitioners, nutritionists, holistic health experts, athletes and everyday people—who share their experiences, bust myths, and offer actionable advice to make plant-based living simple and sustainable. Whether you’re a seasoned vegan, a vegetarian, or just a curious omnivore dipping your toes into the world of plants, this podcast is a judgment-free zone for learning, growing, and transforming your life—one bite at a time. Got questions, feedback, or a story to share? We’d love to hear from you! Connect with us using the link in the episode description. Tune in, get inspired, and let’s explore the power of plant-based living together. Your journey starts here!