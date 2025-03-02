How Not to Be An Angry Vegan: Leading with Love and Compassion

Season 1, Episode 4 of Plant Based Curious In this heartfelt episode, host Diane Randall chats with Katie Galley, owner of Healthification, about navigating the emotional challenges of veganism. Katie shares her journey from being an "angry vegan" to leading with love and compassion, offering practical tips to channel frustration into effective advocacy. Learn her ABC framework—Awareness, Brainstorming, and Commitment—to shift from anger to joy, Katie also introduces her new book, The Plant Positive Journal, a guide to mastering your mindset while embracing a healthy plant-based lifestyle. Why You’ll Love This Episode: This episode is a heartfelt reminder that while the injustices of the world can be overwhelming, leading with love and compassion is not only more effective but also more sustainable for your own well-being. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or just starting your plant-based journey, Katie’s insights and practical advice will help you navigate the emotional challenges of advocacy with grace and positivity. Key Takeaways: Understand why anger arises during the transition to veganism and how it impacts your relationships and advocacy. Learn Katie’s ABC framework to move from anger to joy: Awareness, Brainstorming, and Commitment. Focus on positive actions like sharing uplifting content, cooking vegan meals for loved ones, and curating your social media feeds. Standout Quotes: Katie: "Love is easier than hate. Leading with compassion is not only more effective but also brings more joy and happiness into your life." Diane: "Being a role model and advocating in a quiet way can often have a greater impact than being confrontational." Katie: "Back yourself 100%. Have certainty in your ability to handle whatever challenges come your way." Resources Mentioned: Katie’s Book: The Plant Positive Journal – A step-by-step guide to mastering your time and mindset while adopting a healthy plant-based lifestyle. Available at StrongBodyGreenPlanet.com. Listener Action Steps: Are you leading with love or frustration? Use Katie’s ABC framework to assess and adjust your approach. Unfollow accounts that trigger anger and follow uplifting ones like farm sanctuaries and The Dodo. Cook a delicious plant-based meal for a loved one or post about your vegan journey on social media. Explore The Plant Positive Journal for more tools to thrive on your plant-based journey. Dive deeper into holistic, plant-based living with A Whole Life Nourished: Plant-Based Living with a Holistic Approach. Available on IngramSpark Tune in for an inspiring conversation on spreading veganism with kindness and joy! Send us a textSupport the show Group Coaching Workshops Books Blog FREE ebook