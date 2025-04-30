Struggling in the transition zone? In this episode, we break down how to master the midcourt—when to reset vs. attack, why your split-step timing matters, and how cross-court resets can be your cheat code. Plus: how Brodie turns drilling into a game. Leave a review with your biggest takeaway—we want to hear what’s clicking for you!Got a question you want us to answer on the show? Send us a message! memo.fm/pcc 🌐 More info & listen anywhere: https://www.pickleballcheatcode.com
32:50
3rd Shot Drops & Drives
Should you drop or drive your third shot? This episode dives into the decision-making behind one of the most critical shots in pickleball. Brodie and Tanner break down when to drop vs. drive, how pros adjust based on the situation, and what the form, grip, and targets should actually look like. Learn how to play to your team's strengths, apply pressure, and use thirds to set up points—especially in mixed doubles. Plus: hybrid shots, shake & bake timing, and Brodie's takeaways from competing at the first PPA Challenger. Listen now, then queue up our episode on Mastering the Midcourt!
38:00
Serving & Returning
Want to level up your serve and return game? This episode breaks down what separates high-level players from amateurs—including the four most important serve skills, strategic return placement, and how to eliminate common errors. Brodie and Tanner also dive into the mental side of serving, game-tested drills, and why this part of the game is more important than most players realize. Plus: the differences in singles vs. doubles serve tactics, and what Tanner learned playing Ben Johns. Subscribe and queue up our episode on 3rd Shot Drops & Drives—available now.
33:49
Meet the Hosts
Competitive player? Trying to level up your game? Meet 6.0 touring pro Tanner Tomassi (yes, that guy from your Instagram drills) and 5.5 player/coach Brodie Smith (+ CRBN community manager). They're obsessed with strategy, decision-making, and the mental side of pickleball—and they're bringing you along for the ride.New episodes weekly. Share with your group chat, your doubles partner, or whoever handed you a paddle.
3:14
Welcome to Pickleball Cheat Code
Pickleball Cheat Code is the show for competitive players who want to level up their game. 🏓📈 Every week our hosts, Tanner Tommasi and Brodie Smith, share shortcuts to being a better player based on their real world experience. Each short, power-packed episode has the strategy and technique you need to win-coming from growth-driven pros who want to help you get better, faster. This show isn't for beginners or casual players, but if you're serious about winning, press play. Launching April 30th. New episodes every Wednesday! Watch the show on YouTube and Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. Get more info about the show and find every episode at pickleballcheatcode.com
The show for competitive pickleball players who want to level up their game.Hosted by touring pro and top online coach Tanner Tomassi alongside high-level coach and aspiring pro Brodie Smith, Pickleball Cheat Code is your weekly deep dive into what actually wins matches. Whether you’re a 4.0 grinding for gold or a 5.0 chasing a pro dream, this podcast is your shortcut to smarter decisions, better patterns, and more wins. No fluff. No beginner basics. Just real talk from two players who are in the trenches—competing, learning, and leveling up right alongside you. New episodes every week on YouTube, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.