Pickleball Cheat Code is the show for competitive players who want to level up their game. 🏓📈 Every week our hosts, Tanner Tommasi and Brodie Smith, share shortcuts to being a better player based on their real world experience. Each short, power-packed episode has the strategy and technique you need to win-coming from growth-driven pros who want to help you get better, faster. This show isn’t for beginners or casual players, but if you’re serious about winning, press play. Launching April 30th. New episodes every Wednesday! Watch the show on YouTube and Spotify, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. Get more info about the show and find every episode at pickleballcheatcode.comGot a question you want us to answer on the show? Send us a message! memo.fm/pcc 🌐 More info & listen anywhere: https://www.pickleballcheatcode.com