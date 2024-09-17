Peter Thiel: The Real Risk is Totalitarian World Government (Triggernometry, 2024)

Progress has stagnated; the future of technology; the impact of AI; existential threats; global government; polarization and growth; social media critique; wokeness and religion; geopolitical challenges. ---Outline:(00:00) Trailer(00:40) Progress has stagnated(04:25) We need courage more than genius(10:50) What will the future look like?(15:03) The impact of AI(17:46) The main existential threats(18:44) Totalitarian one world government(23:27) What a global government would look like(27:00) 'Optimism and pessimism' - the wrong framing(30:12) What I'd change about the States(32:25) Polarisation is bad for growth(36:08) The global stagnation crisis(38:40) Is AI the solution?(40:43) Critiquing social media(43:02) Wokeness is a warped form of Christianity(45:48) The flaws of New Atheism(49:40) Two threats: Islam and China(52:38) China's thirst for dominance(58:23) We must focus on Iran(01:00:41) Thoughts on Russia(01:02:33) The Taiwan crisis(01:04:47) What's the one thing we're not talking about?--- Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42iVcEg5SOM