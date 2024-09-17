Powered by RND
Peter Thiel Audio

TYPE III AUDIO
Peter Thiel’s talks, interviews and essays.
TechnologySociety & CulturePhilosophy

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • Peter Thiel: The Iconoclast (The Aspen Institute, 2024)
    The future of technology; economic and cultural issues; AI and digital currencies; the state of America; the 2024 U.S. presidential election. --- Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3ZXrTzskw0
    --------  
    1:06:53
  • Peter Thiel: Political Theology (Conversations with Tyler, 2024)
    Political theology; Calvinism and rationalism; Old Testament interpretation; Carl Schmitt's resurgence; millenarian thought; existential risks; the role of the katechon; political vision in Shakespeare; AI's impact on wordcels; Straussian messages in the Bible; concerns about Miami. --- Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfbndRTlsg4
    --------  
    1:19:02
  • Peter Thiel: ‘Anti-Anti-Anti-Anti Classical Liberalism’ (Oxford Union, 2023)
    Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ4rc7npiXQ
    --------  
  • Peter Thiel: Keynote Address (The Conservative and Republican Student Conference, 2024)
    Peter Thiel's keynote address at the Conservative and Republican Student Conference; discussion with Harvard Law School Professor Adrian Vermeule. ---Outline:(00:00) Introduction(00:24) Opening Remarks(03:39) "Diversity" as a distraction(04:43) 3 themes that The Diversity Myth did not address(07:38) Economic criticism of "diversity"(15:10) "Diversity" in STEM and academia(24:25) A religious or Christian's take on our woke religion(31:34) Concluding remarks(33:26) Discussion with Professor Vermeule(37:22) Nature of the late liberal regime(51:10) Puritanism's similarities to wokeness(57:29) Is the State an enemy of conservatism?(01:03:15) Is wokeness a distortion or fulfillment of post WWII liberalism?(01:07:42) On conservatives in academia(01:08:34) What policies might fix this problem?--- Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euzxpbBOju8
    --------  
    1:27:20
  • Peter Thiel: The Real Risk is Totalitarian World Government (Triggernometry, 2024)
    Progress has stagnated; the future of technology; the impact of AI; existential threats; global government; polarization and growth; social media critique; wokeness and religion; geopolitical challenges. ---Outline:(00:00) Trailer(00:40) Progress has stagnated(04:25) We need courage more than genius(10:50) What will the future look like?(15:03) The impact of AI(17:46) The main existential threats(18:44) Totalitarian one world government(23:27) What a global government would look like(27:00) 'Optimism and pessimism' - the wrong framing(30:12) What I'd change about the States(32:25) Polarisation is bad for growth(36:08) The global stagnation crisis(38:40) Is AI the solution?(40:43) Critiquing social media(43:02) Wokeness is a warped form of Christianity(45:48) The flaws of New Atheism(49:40) Two threats: Islam and China(52:38) China's thirst for dominance(58:23) We must focus on Iran(01:00:41) Thoughts on Russia(01:02:33) The Taiwan crisis(01:04:47) What's the one thing we're not talking about?--- Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42iVcEg5SOM
    --------  
    3:30:34

About Peter Thiel Audio

