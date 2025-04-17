Personally Speaking with Msgr. Jim Lisante

In this episode of Personally Speaking Msgr. Jim Lisante is joined by renowned NY Times Columnist and acclaimed author Ross Douthat. Ross’ latest book is called, “Believe: Why Everyone Should be Religious”. His book is for everyone, from those who are devoutly religious, to those who are agnostic, and everyone in between. Ross shares his own personal faith journey and his embrace of the Catholic faith.Support the show
Personally Speaking ep. 254 (Benjamin Hall)
In this episode of Personally Speaking Msgr. Jim Lisante is joined by again Fox News Channel’s veteran war correspondent Benjamin Hall. In February 2022, Ben suffered horrific, nearly fatal injuries from a missile attack while covering the war in Ukraine. In his # 1 New York Times bestseller, “Saved” Ben tells the story of his miraculous recovery. His latest book also just became a NY Times bestseller, “Resolute: How we Humans Keep Finding Ways to Beat the Toughest Odds”. Ben talks about not only how he not only survived, but how he has thrived and succeeded following his injury.Support the show
Personally Speaking ep. 253 (David Henrie)
In this episode of Personally Speaking, Msgr. Jim Lisante is joined by actor David Henrie. David has won two Emmys for his starring role in Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” and he starred as a young Ronald Reagan in the film “Reagan” alongside Dennis Quaid. David has more than 14 million followers on social media making him one of the most followed Catholics in the world and he serves as ministry-wide ambassador for Cross Catholic Outreach. David talks about Cross Catholic Outreach, his life, family and the importance of his Catholic faith and values.Support the show
Personally Speaking ep. 252 (Dion DiMucci)
In this episode of Personally Speaking, Msgr. Jim Lisante is joined by singer-songwriter Dion DiMucci. Dion was the lead singer of the Bronx based doo-wop legends the Belmonts. Dion has written his third autobiography called, “Dion: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher”. He talks about his life, his career, marriage and the faith and values that matter the most to him.Support the show
Personally Speaking ep. 251 (Austin Reed Alleman)
In this episode of Personally Speaking, Msgr. Jim Lisante is joined by actor Austin Reed Alleman. Austin can be seen as “Nathanael” on the internationally acclaimed series “The Chosen” and he talks about what makes the series so special.Support the show