Personally Speaking with Msgr. Jim Lisante

Personally Speaking ep. 254 (Benjamin Hall)

In this episode of Personally Speaking Msgr. Jim Lisante is joined by again Fox News Channel’s veteran war correspondent Benjamin Hall. In February 2022, Ben suffered horrific, nearly fatal injuries from a missile attack while covering the war in Ukraine. In his # 1 New York Times bestseller, “Saved” Ben tells the story of his miraculous recovery. His latest book also just became a NY Times bestseller, “Resolute: How we Humans Keep Finding Ways to Beat the Toughest Odds”. Ben talks about not only how he not only survived, but how he has thrived and succeeded following his injury.Support the show