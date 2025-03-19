Infrastructure Junkies! Exploring Eminent Domain, Right of Way, and Infrastructure Development (formerly The Pendulum Land Podcast)

The Few, The Proud, The Counselors of Real Estate!
In this episode, Infrastructure Junkies! hosts Dave Arnold and Kristen Short engage with guests Anthony DellaPelle and Ross Greene to explore the significance of the prestigious CRE (Counselors of Real Estate) certification. They discuss the rigorous application process, the multidisciplinary nature of the organization, and the value of networking among top-tier real estate professionals. They examine how the CRE certification demonstrates commitment to the real estate industry. The conversation also delves into the CRE Consulting Corps initiative, which provides pro bono consulting services to communities in need, and concludes with a light-hearted discussion about New Jersey's cryptids. Further in this conversation, the hosts and guests explore a variety of topics ranging from local legends and cryptids to the nuances of real estate practices. They delve into the ongoing debate of Taylor Ham versus pork roll, discuss the CRE's annual top 10 issues that impact real estate, and examine how political changes and tariffs can affect infrastructure projects. The conversation also highlights the unique community aspect of the CRE, including their band, Sound Counsel, which adds a fun twist to their professional gatherings.
Takeaways
CRE is a unique, multidisciplinary organization with over 60 professions represented.
Membership is by invitation only, making it exclusive and prestigious.
The application process for CRE is rigorous and requires substantial proof of expertise.
Networking within CRE can significantly enhance professional practice and client service.
The CRE Consulting Corps provides valuable pro bono services to communities facing real estate challenges.
Members of CRE often form meaningful relationships that extend beyond professional networking.
The organization has a strong international presence, enhancing its resources and expertise.
Volunteering for CRE initiatives allows members to give back to the community while utilizing their skills.
The CRE Consulting Corps has tackled various real estate issues, including disaster relief and urban planning.
New Jersey has a rich lore of cryptids, adding a unique cultural aspect to the conversation. The discussion of local legends like the Jersey Devil adds a humorous touch to the conversation.
The Taylor Ham vs. pork roll debate reflects regional pride and identity in New Jersey.
The CRE's top 10 issues list is a valuable resource for real estate professionals.
Political changes can significantly impact the real estate market and infrastructure projects.
Tariffs can lead to unexpected costs in large infrastructure projects.
The CRE band, Sound Counsel, showcases the community spirit within the organization.
Understanding the nuances of real estate practices is essential for effective advocacy.
Networking and sharing knowledge within the CRE can enhance professional growth.
The importance of staying informed about geopolitical issues affecting real estate.
The camaraderie among CRE members is evident in their shared interests beyond work.
This episode was generously sponsored by The Right of Way / Eminent Domain Practice Group at Pender & Coward, P.C.
50:39
A Real Landman Discusses "Landman"!!
Have you been enthralled with the hit TV show "Landman", featured on Paramount+? Spoiler alert....we have! In this episode, hosts Dave and Kristen explore the hit TV show 'Landman' starring Billy Bob Thornton, delving into the realities of the landman profession. They discuss the differences between landmen and right-of-way agents, the process of leasing minerals, and the negotiations involved. Jim Newcomb, a seasoned landman, shares insights into the industry, including the value of mineral rights and the dangers faced in the field. The conversation also critiques the show's portrayal of landmen, highlighting the blend of realism and Hollywood fiction. In this conversation, Jim Newcomb and Dave Kristen delve into the intricacies of the oil and gas industry, discussing the characters, culture, and realism portrayed in the show 'Landman.' They explore the challenges faced by landmen, the impact of crime, and the dynamics of family relationships within the industry. Through character analysis and personal anecdotes, they provide insights into the realities of working in oil and gas, contrasting it with the dramatized portrayals in media.
This episode was generously made possible by Blackbird Right of Way, LLC.
54:32
The REAL Wicked Witch of the West!!
In this special episode, Taralyn Romero, known to some as the 'Wicked Witch of the West', joins Infrastructure Junkies to discuss her tumultuous journey through the maze of property rights after purchasing a home with a creek in Colorado. Taralyn shares her painful experiences being sued by the government and the community backlash she faced for protecting the property rights she rightfully purchased back in 2020. The conversation delves into the legal complexities, the role of social media in her advocacy, and the eventual resolution of her legal battles. Taralyn's story highlights the importance of understanding property rights and the challenges homeowners can face, even when they have no way to know that others will stake a claim to what is theirs. In this conversation, the Real Wicked Witch discusses her journey through a politically charged property rights battle and how it transformed her into an advocate for others facing similar issues. She emphasizes the importance of social media in raising awareness and mobilizing support, while also navigating the complexities of advocacy and the potential for government overreach. The discussion highlights the power of community and the responsibility that comes with using one's voice for change.
This episode was generously sponsored by Blackbird Right of Way, LLC.
43:00
Virginia (Beach) Is For Lovers!!
This episode is all about the International Right of Way Association's Annual Educational Conference to be held in Virginia Beach from June 1-4, 2025. Hear from Jane White, the City's Director of Destination Services, who gives great insight into why Virginia Beach will be an exciting and fun location for the 2025 conference. Dave and Kristen are then joined by the conference co-chairs, Carrilin Hirsch and Greg Smith, who give great insight into what to expect from this particular event. Hear about the host hotels, great restaurants, and all the ins and outs of this event. Jade Meador then joins the show to offer some insight into schedule and events. Whether you are a seasoned conference attendee or just considering attendance for the first time, this podcast episode has everything you need to know!
This episode was generously sponsored by Pendulum Land Services, LLC.
1:14:27
The FINAL RULE!!
In this episode of Infrastructure Junkies, hosts Dave Arnold and Kristen Short discuss the recent changes to the Uniform Relocation Act, focusing on the Final Rule that was implemented after a decade of waiting. They are joined by relocation expert Lisa Harrison of Pinnacle Consulting Management Group, Inc., who provides insights into the distinctions between the federal statute and regulations in the CFR, the implications of the Final Rule, and the new monetary limits for relocation benefits. The conversation also touches on the importance of understanding these changes for professionals in the right of way field, the importance of the Annual Educational Conference in Virginia Beach for networking and learning, and the resources available for further information.
Takeaways from this episode:
Understanding the basics of the Uniform Relocation Act is essential for all right of way professionals.
The recent changes are to the regulations, not the Uniform Act itself.
The Final Rule has been a long time coming, with significant changes after a decade.
New monetary limits for relocation benefits have been established, including rental assistance and reestablishment payments.
The importance of networking and learning at conferences cannot be overstated.
Reading the regulations and the appendix is crucial for understanding the changes.
There are new provisions for claiming expenses prior to project approval.
The FHWA is expected to release FAQs addressing common concerns by December.
The relocation community is open to questions and discussions for those seeking guidance.
Real-world application and mentorship are key to mastering relocation processes.
This episode was generously sponsored by Blackbird Right of Way, LLC. Thank you, Blackbird, for making this episode possible!
About Infrastructure Junkies! Exploring Eminent Domain, Right of Way, and Infrastructure Development (formerly The Pendulum Land Podcast)
An informative and sometimes irreverent podcast for those interested in eminent domain, right of way land acquisition, or infrastructure development. Topics for discussion frequently include condemnation of real property for public use, just compensation, the Uniform Relocation Act, as well as your hosts‘ hot takes on popular culture.
