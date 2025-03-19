Infrastructure Junkies! Exploring Eminent Domain, Right of Way, and Infrastructure Development (formerly The Pendulum Land Podcast)

The Few, The Proud, The Counselors of Real Estate!

In this episode, Infrastructure Junkies! hosts Dave Arnold and Kristen Short engage with guests Anthony DellaPelle and Ross Greene to explore the significance of the prestigious CRE (Counselors of Real Estate) certification. They discuss the rigorous application process, the multidisciplinary nature of the organization, and the value of networking among top-tier real estate professionals. They examine how the CRE certification demonstrates commitment to the real estate industry. The conversation also delves into the CRE Consulting Corps initiative, which provides pro bono consulting services to communities in need, and concludes with a light-hearted discussion about New Jersey's cryptids. Further in this conversation, the hosts and guests explore a variety of topics ranging from local legends and cryptids to the nuances of real estate practices. They delve into the ongoing debate of Taylor Ham versus pork roll, discuss the CRE's annual top 10 issues that impact real estate, and examine how political changes and tariffs can affect infrastructure projects. The conversation also highlights the unique community aspect of the CRE, including their band, Sound Counsel, which adds a fun twist to their professional gatherings. Takeaways CRE is a unique, multidisciplinary organization with over 60 professions represented. Membership is by invitation only, making it exclusive and prestigious. The application process for CRE is rigorous and requires substantial proof of expertise. Networking within CRE can significantly enhance professional practice and client service. The CRE Consulting Corps provides valuable pro bono services to communities facing real estate challenges. Members of CRE often form meaningful relationships that extend beyond professional networking. The organization has a strong international presence, enhancing its resources and expertise. Volunteering for CRE initiatives allows members to give back to the community while utilizing their skills. The CRE Consulting Corps has tackled various real estate issues, including disaster relief and urban planning. New Jersey has a rich lore of cryptids, adding a unique cultural aspect to the conversation. The discussion of local legends like the Jersey Devil adds a humorous touch to the conversation. The Taylor Ham vs. pork roll debate reflects regional pride and identity in New Jersey. The CRE's top 10 issues list is a valuable resource for real estate professionals. Political changes can significantly impact the real estate market and infrastructure projects. Tariffs can lead to unexpected costs in large infrastructure projects. The CRE band, Sound Counsel, showcases the community spirit within the organization. Understanding the nuances of real estate practices is essential for effective advocacy. Networking and sharing knowledge within the CRE can enhance professional growth. The importance of staying informed about geopolitical issues affecting real estate. The camaraderie among CRE members is evident in their shared interests beyond work. This episode was generously sponsored by The Right of Way / Eminent Domain Practice Group at Pender & Coward, P.C.