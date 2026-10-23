excuse me officer I have to throw up



JAKE SHOWS

Jake will be doing a midwest weekend run in November (20th-22nd) Links below.

Omaha, Nebraska 11/20

Emmetsburg, Iowa 11/21

Lincoln, Nebraska 11/22

THOMAS SHOW

See Thomas in the Big Applle with Caleb Pitts and Tommy Bayer



PENDEJO TIME LIVE SHOW IN NOLA 1/28

Kick off 2027 with a bang and see the boys in NOLA



get hims

hims.com/PT



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