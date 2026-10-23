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323 episodes
- welcome to the piggy pen
Thomas Live In New York 10/30
Jake Live In Omaha 11/20
Jake Live In Emmetsburg, IA 11/21
Jake Live In Lincoln 11/22
Pendejo Time Live in NOLA 1/28 TWO SHOWS
Pendejo Time Live in Philly 2/20
sub to show
Patreon.com/pendejotime
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- JAKE SHOWS
Jake will be doing a midwest weekend run in November (20th-22nd) Links below.
Omaha, Nebraska 11/20
Emmetsburg, Iowa 11/21
Lincoln, Nebraska 11/22
THOMAS SHOW
See Thomas in the Big Applle with Caleb Pitts and Tommy Bayer
PENDEJO TIME LIVE SHOW IN NOLA 1/28
Kick off 2027 with a bang and see the boys in NOLA
PENDEJO TIME LIVE SHOW IN PHILLY 2/20
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pendejo-time-live-in-philly-tickets-2003206119428?aff=oddtdtcreator
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- excuse me officer I have to throw up
JAKE SHOWS
Jake will be doing a midwest weekend run in November (20th-22nd) Links below.
Omaha, Nebraska 11/20
Emmetsburg, Iowa 11/21
Lincoln, Nebraska 11/22
THOMAS SHOW
See Thomas in the Big Applle with Caleb Pitts and Tommy Bayer
PENDEJO TIME LIVE SHOW IN NOLA 1/28
Kick off 2027 with a bang and see the boys in NOLA
get hims
hims.com/PT
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- go see Thomas in New York
https://restlessnites.com/events/calomas30oct2026
see Jake and Thomas in nola
https://punchup.live/venue/sportsdrink/shows/pendejo-time-at-sports-drink
sub to the show
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- go see Thomas in New York
https://restlessnites.com/events/calomas30oct2026
see Jake and Thomas in nola
https://punchup.live/venue/sportsdrink/shows/pendejo-time-at-sports-drink
sub to the show
Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/PENDEJO and use code PENDEJO and get $150 if you win your first $5 lineup!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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we're mexican.Podcast website
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