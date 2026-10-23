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Pendejo Time

Jake and Thomas
ComedyStand-Up Comedy
Pendejo Time
Latest episode

323 episodes

  • Pendejo Time

    Pigson Hogson

    10/22/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    welcome to the piggy pen

    Thomas Live In New York 10/30
    Jake Live In Omaha 11/20
    Jake Live In Emmetsburg, IA 11/21
    Jake Live In Lincoln 11/22
    Pendejo Time Live in NOLA 1/28 TWO SHOWS
    Pendejo Time Live in Philly 2/20
    sub to show
    Patreon.com/pendejotime
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pendejo Time

    I am sleepy

    10/15/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    JAKE SHOWS
    Jake will be doing a midwest weekend run in November (20th-22nd) Links below.
    Omaha, Nebraska 11/20
    Emmetsburg, Iowa 11/21
    Lincoln, Nebraska 11/22
    THOMAS SHOW
    See Thomas in the Big Applle with Caleb Pitts and Tommy Bayer

    PENDEJO TIME LIVE SHOW IN NOLA 1/28
    Kick off 2027 with a bang and see the boys in NOLA
    PENDEJO TIME LIVE SHOW IN PHILLY 2/20
    https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pendejo-time-live-in-philly-tickets-2003206119428?aff=oddtdtcreator
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pendejo Time

    Tales from North Texas

    10/08/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    excuse me officer I have to throw up

    JAKE SHOWS
    Jake will be doing a midwest weekend run in November (20th-22nd) Links below.
    Omaha, Nebraska 11/20
    Emmetsburg, Iowa 11/21
    Lincoln, Nebraska 11/22
    THOMAS SHOW
    See Thomas in the Big Applle with Caleb Pitts and Tommy Bayer

    PENDEJO TIME LIVE SHOW IN NOLA 1/28
    Kick off 2027 with a bang and see the boys in NOLA

    get hims
    hims.com/PT

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pendejo Time

    weeeeeee

    10/01/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    go see Thomas in New York
    https://restlessnites.com/events/calomas30oct2026
    see Jake and Thomas in nola
    https://punchup.live/venue/sportsdrink/shows/pendejo-time-at-sports-drink
    sub to the show

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Pendejo Time

    goofy hamburger

    09/25/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    go see Thomas in New York
    https://restlessnites.com/events/calomas30oct2026
    see Jake and Thomas in nola
    https://punchup.live/venue/sportsdrink/shows/pendejo-time-at-sports-drink
    sub to the show

    Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/PENDEJO and use code PENDEJO and get $150 if you win your first $5 lineup!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Pendejo Time
we're mexican.
Podcast website
ComedyStand-Up Comedy

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