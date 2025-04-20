When You Can't Cut Them Off—How to Protect Your Peace with Boundaries
In this, I’ll guide you through the essential practice of setting boundaries with the people you can't cut off but still need space from to protect your peace and prioritize your healing. When it feels like you can't escape certain relationships, it's vital to create the emotional distance necessary for growth. Learn how to navigate these tough situations, establish healthy limits, and preserve your well-being without entirely severing the connection.
11:29
Stop Running from Your Past—Grieve to Heal
Have you ever felt stuck in a cycle of unresolved pain, unsure of how to grieve your past self or childhood? In this video, we dive deep into the process of grieving your past—an essential step towards healing and reclaiming your true self. Learn how emotional wounds, even from childhood, can shape your present, and why it’s so important to allow yourself to feel and mourn these losses. I'll guide you through how to begin grieving with compassion and understanding, helping you heal and move forward in a more authentic way.This isn’t about wallowing in sadness but facing your past with the intent to release what no longer serves you. If you're ready to stop running and start healing, watch now and take the first step towards your recovery.
8:29
Stop Hating Yourself—The Action That Will Transform You
Feeling stuck in a cycle of self-hate? You might be waiting for self-love to magically kick in, but the truth is that action comes first. I share how I transformed my self-love game, and you can change yours too. Stop waiting for a perfect moment or for a feeling to show up—start proving to yourself that you are worthy of love, respect, and care through intentional actions. Learn how to gather evidence of your own worth and start loving yourself by showing up for you.
11:00
You Have the Answers—Listen to Yourself
Are you constantly searching for answers outside yourself? What if the clarity you've been looking for is already within you? In this video, we dive deep into the power of self-trust and how you can begin listening to your inner voice for guidance. Too often, we rely on external validation and overthink, but true wisdom comes from within. It’s time to silence the noise and trust yourself. Learn how to access the answers you’ve been seeking all along.
9:46
Break Free From Beauty Standards—Start Owning Your Worth
We live in a world that constantly pressures us to meet ever-shifting beauty standards. I know what it feels like to be judged based on appearance, and it can tear you down. But what if you stopped chasing someone else's idea of beauty and started seeing your worth in your own terms? In this video, I’ll share my journey of breaking free from society’s expectations and learning that beauty is not just about looks—it’s about authenticity, love, and self-respect. Stop measuring your value based on standards that don’t serve you, and start defining yourself on your own terms.
for you, if you need it🦋 I help people break free from the identities they were conditioned to accept, so they can finally step into the unapologetic, powerful version of themselves they’ve always been afraid to become.