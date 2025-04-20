When You Can't Cut Them Off—How to Protect Your Peace with Boundaries

In this, I’ll guide you through the essential practice of setting boundaries with the people you can't cut off but still need space from to protect your peace and prioritize your healing. When it feels like you can't escape certain relationships, it's vital to create the emotional distance necessary for growth. Learn how to navigate these tough situations, establish healthy limits, and preserve your well-being without entirely severing the connection.