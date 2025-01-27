Paul Tripp's 5-Minute Bible Study

031. The Nature of the Mission (John 12)

Today, we turn to John 12 as we continue The Gospel: One Sign at a Time, our year-long journey through the Gospel of John. In this passage, we'll find comfort in the fact that Jesus understands the fear, dread, and anxiety we all experience in life.To dive deeper into these Bible studies, visit PaulTripp.com/John.