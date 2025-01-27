Paul Tripp's 5-Minute Bible Study

Today, we turn to John 16 as we continue The Gospel: One Sign at a Time, our year-long journey through the Gospel of John. In this episode, Paul shows us 6 things that Jesus tells the disciples to prepare them for their mission. To dive deeper into these Bible studies, visit PaulTripp.com/John.
034. Abide in the Vine (John 15)
Today, we turn to John 15 as we continue The Gospel: One Sign at a Time, our year-long journey through the Gospel of John. In this episode, we’ll uncover three key outcomes of abiding in the True Vine.To dive deeper into these Bible studies, visit PaulTripp.com/John.
033. Good, Good Promises (John 14)
Today, we turn to John 14 as we continue The Gospel: One Sign at a Time, our year-long journey through the Gospel of John. In this episode, we’ll uncover two comforting promises from our Savior that bring encouragement not just for today, but for every day.To dive deeper into these Bible studies, visit PaulTripp.com/John.
032. Cleansing and Betrayal (John 13)
Today, we turn to John 13 as we continue The Gospel: One Sign at a Time, our year-long journey through the Gospel of John. In this episode, we’ll explore the profound story of Jesus washing the disciples’ feet and uncover why this act of humility remains good news for us today.To dive deeper into these Bible studies, visit PaulTripp.com/John.
031. The Nature of the Mission (John 12)
Today, we turn to John 12 as we continue The Gospel: One Sign at a Time, our year-long journey through the Gospel of John. In this passage, we'll find comfort in the fact that Jesus understands the fear, dread, and anxiety we all experience in life.To dive deeper into these Bible studies, visit PaulTripp.com/John.
Pastor and best-selling author Paul David Tripp provides weekly Bible teaching with his five-minute Bible Study episodes. After summarizing every book of the Bible, Paul taught through Proverbs and 1st Peter and will soon be teaching through the Psalms. For more resources, visit PaulTripp.com