Let's dive in. Today we're sharing our 2025 goals, ins and outs. Because we're having a good year. I don't make the rules.
1:06:59
2025 Pop Culture Predictions with Torry
Torry from RTBP is back again for our annual pop culture wrap-up and predictions! We're going over our favorite 2024 moments and sharing our and YOUR predictions for what's in store in 2025. Buckle up!!!!
1:20:57
Annual Hallmark Madness
We're back with one of my favorite Christmas traditions! Taking a deep dive into the crazy world, that is the Hallmark Christmas Movie Fan Club Facebook Group. There are some unexpected twists this year. Prepare yourself.
1:17:07
WORST GIFTS EVER
Whatever you're thinking, it's worse! Don't be this gift giver this year, please. For everyone's sake.
1:13:09
Holiday HORROR Stories
Santa snorting coke. Catching your mom's affair in the act. And a partridge in a pear tree. Happy Holidays!!!!
Designed to have the same feel as sitting in the car with your friends late at night, talking about anything and everything, Maddy Mitchell really puts you in the passenger seat. From storytimes and anecdotal advice to Bachelor updates and pop culture, this podcast really takes listeners for a ride (get it?). Laugh out loud funny and all too real, the Parked Car Convos podcast is guaranteed to deliver the lowkey vibe we all know and love.