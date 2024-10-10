Powered by RND
Parked Car Convos

Parked Car Convos
Designed to have the same feel as sitting in the car with your friends late at night, talking about anything and everything, Maddy Mitchell really puts you in t...
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 140
  • 2025 Ins and Outs
    Let's dive in. Today we're sharing our 2025 goals, ins and outs. Because we're having a good year. I don't make the rules.  Thanks for listening besties! As always I'm so appreciative of you following the podcast on whatever platform you listen on! And any ratings/reviews you can leave mean so much to me!   Follow me!   MERCH: https://madsmitch.com/ Podcast Insta: @parkedcarconvos.pod My Tiktok: @mad_mitch My IG: @madsmitch
    --------  
    1:06:59
  • 2025 Pop Culture Predictions with Torry
    Torry from RTBP is back again for our annual pop culture wrap-up and predictions! We're going over our favorite 2024 moments and sharing our and YOUR predictions for what's in store in 2025. Buckle up!!!! Thanks for listening besties! As always I'm so appreciative of you following the podcast on whatever platform you listen on! And any ratings/reviews you can leave mean so much to me!   Follow me!   MERCH: https://madsmitch.com/ Podcast Insta: @parkedcarconvos.pod My Tiktok: @mad_mitch My IG: @madsmitch
    --------  
    1:20:57
  • Annual Hallmark Madness
    We're back with one of my favorite Christmas traditions! Taking a deep dive into the crazy world, that is the Hallmark Christmas Movie Fan Club Facebook Group. There are some unexpected twists this year. Prepare yourself.  Thanks for listening besties! As always I'm so appreciative of you following the podcast on whatever platform you listen on! And any ratings/reviews you can leave mean so much to me!   Follow me!   MERCH: https://madsmitch.com/ Podcast Insta: @parkedcarconvos.pod My Tiktok: @mad_mitch My IG: @madsmitch
    --------  
    1:17:07
  • WORST GIFTS EVER
    Whatever you're thinking, it's worse! Don't be this gift giver this year, please. For everyone's sake.  Thanks for listening besties! As always I'm so appreciative of you following the podcast on whatever platform you listen on! And any ratings/reviews you can leave mean so much to me!   Follow me!   MERCH: https://madsmitch.com/ Podcast Insta: @parkedcarconvos.pod My Tiktok: @mad_mitch My IG: @madsmitch
    --------  
    1:13:09
  • Holiday HORROR Stories
    Santa snorting coke. Catching your mom's affair in the act. And a partridge in a pear tree. Happy Holidays!!!!   Thanks for listening besties! As always I'm so appreciative of you following the podcast on whatever platform you listen on! And any ratings/reviews you can leave mean so much to me!   Follow me!   MERCH: https://madsmitch.com/ Podcast Insta: @parkedcarconvos.pod My Tiktok: @mad_mitch My IG: @madsmitch
    --------  
    1:22:43

About Parked Car Convos

Designed to have the same feel as sitting in the car with your friends late at night, talking about anything and everything, Maddy Mitchell really puts you in the passenger seat. From storytimes and anecdotal advice to Bachelor updates and pop culture, this podcast really takes listeners for a ride (get it?). Laugh out loud funny and all too real, the Parked Car Convos podcast is guaranteed to deliver the lowkey vibe we all know and love.
