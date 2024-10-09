Parenting Great Kids with Dr. Meg Meeker

Ep. 254: Navigating Teen Parenting with Sean Donohue
Navigating the often turbulent waters of raising teenagers can feel like a never-ending cycle of setting boundaries while trying to maintain trust. As parents, we frequently find ourselves at a crossroads, unsure of which direction to take. It's comforting to know that we're not alone in this journey. In this episode of Parenting Great Kids, Dr. Meg Meeker welcomes Sean Donohue, a renowned parenting coach widely known for his relatable advice on platforms like TikTok. Sean shares his personal journey from a disconnected teenager to a dedicated father, guided in part by Dr. Meeker’s book, Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters. Together, they explore the complex dynamics of raising teenagers, emphasizing the power of connection, love, and resilience in parenting.
Throughout their conversation, Dr. Meeker and Sean discuss the impact of divorce, how to foster emotional availability, and the unique challenges fathers face today. Sean’s insights underscore the value of validating teenagers' experiences and creating a supportive, empathetic home environment. This episode offers listeners practical advice on building trust, connecting with teens, and balancing the roles of strength and empathy as parents.
Episode Highlights:
00:27 Meet Sean Donohue: Parenting Coach
02:13 Sean’s Personal Journey
04:07 Challenges of Parenting and Personal Growth
06:26 The Importance of Connection
10:29 Reflections on Divorce and Stepfamily Dynamics
15:24 The Role of Love in Parenting
20:01 Understanding Teenagers
25:59 Facing the Challenges of Parenting Teenagers
26:48 The Importance of Emotional Connection
35:35 Encouraging Positive Communication Between Parents
40:14 Balancing Strength and Empathy in Fatherhood
44:16 Conclusion and Resources for Parents
Our Guest:
Sean Donohue is a globally known Family Coach, founder of ParentingModernTeens.com, and host of The Sean Donohue Show Podcast. A viral social media sensation, Sean’s videos and teachings have reached tens of millions, offering invaluable insights that help parents transform their approach to parenting, build strong, healthy homes, and raise incredible adults. Through his compassionate and relatable style, Sean has made a lasting impact on families across the globe. Connect with Sean and explore his resources at SaveMyFamily.us.
