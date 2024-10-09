Powered by RND
Parenting Great Kids with Dr. Meg Meeker

Dr. Meg Meeker
Parents today face the challenge of guiding their children through a world that feels increasingly complex. Dr. Meg Meeker, known as America's Mom and a leading...
  • Ep. 256: Building a Non-Anxious Life: Parental Impact and Strategies
    Parental anxiety can significantly influence a child’s emotional well-being, but there are ways to create a calm, stable home. Dr. Meg Meeker sits down with Dr. John Deloney, a two-time #1 national bestselling author with two PhDs and over 20 years of counseling experience, to discuss how parents can reduce anxiety and foster a healthy environment for their kids. This episode explores how children mirror their parents' emotions and why addressing parental mental health is crucial. Insights include managing screen time, avoiding the trap of using children’s achievements as validation, and embracing intentional family interactions. Dr. Deloney shares actionable strategies for building strong parent-child connections through attunement, fostering emotional security, and practical steps to reduce household stress. Tune in to learn how to transform your home into a non-anxious space where children can thrive. Need parenting help? Grab a coaching spot with Dr. Meg Meeker!  Key Moments: 02:03 Understanding and Managing Anxiety 02:31 The Role of Calm in Parenting 04:35 Effects of External Environment on Anxiety 07:52 Practical Tips for Reducing Anxiety 10:50 The Impact of Technology on Kids 12:37 Parental Influence and Social Pressure 16:47 Addressing Anxiety in School-Aged Children 19:29 Physical Activities and ADHD 22:23 Coaching and Support for Parents 23:41 Understanding Attuned Play 24:13 The Power of Attunement 25:46 Personal Story: Overcoming Emotional Barriers 27:46 Children Absorbing Adult Tensions 29:08 Signs Parents Need to Address Their Issues 32:33 Empowering Children with Autonomy 33:48 Handling Hypersensitive and Explosive Children 36:43 The Importance of Validation 40:34 Navigating Family Dynamics and Political Differences About Our Guest:  Dr. John Delony is a two-time #1 national bestselling author, mental health expert, and host of The Dr. John Delony Show. With two PhDs and over 20 years of experience in counseling, crisis response, and higher education, John has become a trusted voice on navigating life's challenges. His latest book, Building a Non-Anxious Life, provides readers with practical tools to create calm, stable environments for themselves and their families. John is also the author of Own Your Past, Change Your Future and Redefining Anxiety, and his expertise has been featured on Fox News, Fox Business, Today, Real Simple, Fast Company, and HuffPost. Through his work, John helps people make tough decisions, build healthier relationships, and believe in their ability to live well. Our Sponsors: Stay warm this season with Heat Holders®—from thermal socks to cozy hats, gloves, and layers, they’ve got you covered. Get 15% off at heatholders.com with code “DRMEG” and free shipping on orders over $25! Breathe easier, live better with AirDoctor! Head to airdoctorpro.com, use promo code DRMEG, and you’ll receive UP TO $300 off air purifiers!                                      Clear hormonal & cystic acne with no side effects with Phyla Biotics. Enter code DRMEEKER at checkout and start your journey to healthier skin. Build a better you, one brick at a time with Field of Greens. No extracts, no lab-made stuff, just whole, organic fruits and vegetables. Visit fieldofgreens.com and use promo code DRMEG for free rush shipping and 15% off your first order. Start saving and investing for your future with Acorns—visit acorns.com/drmeg or download the app today! Wild Interest, where the magic happens when kids run the show. Find it wherever you get your podcasts. It’s wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    48:02
  • Ep. 255: Dr. Meg on Bedwetting: Understanding and Solving a Common Issue
    Bedwetting is a common and often misunderstood issue that many families face, especially with boys. Drawing on her extensive experience as a pediatrician, Dr. Meg Meeker dedicates this solo episode to unpacking the causes, misconceptions, and practical solutions for managing bedwetting. She reassures parents that this is not their child’s fault and highlights the role genetics often play. Dr. Meeker shares actionable tips, such as using mattress covers, addressing underlying health conditions like constipation or infections, and considering tools like bed monitors or medication. She also emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive, blame-free environment to help children navigate embarrassment and build confidence. Key Moments: 00:00 Introduction to Bedwetting 00:21 Understanding Bedwetting 00:41 Causes and Misconceptions 02:01 Practical Solutions for Parents 03:11 Medical Considerations 05:20 Addressing Constipation 08:16 Medication and Bed Monitors 11:45 Final Tips and Encouragement Need parenting help? Grab a coaching spot with Dr. Meg Meeker! Watch today’s episode 📺 and follow us 📲 Our Sponsors: Stay warm this season with Heat Holders®—from thermal socks to cozy hats, gloves, and layers, they’ve got you covered. Get 15% off at heatholders.com with code “DRMEG” and free shipping on orders over $25! Breathe easier, live better with AirDoctor! Head to airdoctorpro.com, use promo code DRMEG, and you’ll receive UP TO $300 off air purifiers!                                      Clear hormonal & cystic acne with no side effects with Phyla Biotics. Enter code DRMEEKER at checkout and start your journey to healthier skin. Build a better you, one brick at a time with Field of Greens. No extracts, no lab-made stuff, just whole, organic fruits and vegetables. Visit fieldofgreens.com and use promo code DRMEG for free rush shipping and 15% off your first order. Wild Interest, where the magic happens when kids run the show. Find it wherever you get your podcasts. It’s wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    17:52
  • Ep. 254: Navigating Teen Parenting with Sean Donohue
    Navigating the often turbulent waters of raising teenagers can feel like a never-ending cycle of setting boundaries while trying to maintain trust. As parents, we frequently find ourselves at a crossroads, unsure of which direction to take. It's comforting to know that we're not alone in this journey. In this episode of Parenting Great Kids, Dr. Meg Meeker welcomes Sean Donohue, a renowned parenting coach widely known for his relatable advice on platforms like TikTok. Sean shares his personal journey from a disconnected teenager to a dedicated father, guided in part by Dr. Meeker’s book, Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters. Together, they explore the complex dynamics of raising teenagers, emphasizing the power of connection, love, and resilience in parenting. Throughout their conversation, Dr. Meeker and Sean discuss the impact of divorce, how to foster emotional availability, and the unique challenges fathers face today. Sean’s insights underscore the value of validating teenagers' experiences and creating a supportive, empathetic home environment. This episode offers listeners practical advice on building trust, connecting with teens, and balancing the roles of strength and empathy as parents. Episode Highlights:   00:27 Meet Sean Donohue: Parenting Coach   02:13 Sean’s Personal Journey   04:07 Challenges of Parenting and Personal Growth   06:26 The Importance of Connection   10:29 Reflections on Divorce and Stepfamily Dynamics   15:24 The Role of Love in Parenting   20:01 Understanding Teenagers   25:59 Facing the Challenges of Parenting Teenagers   26:48 The Importance of Emotional Connection   35:35 Encouraging Positive Communication Between Parents   40:14 Balancing Strength and Empathy in Fatherhood   44:16 Conclusion and Resources for Parents   Need parenting help? Grab a coaching spot with Dr. Meg Meeker! Watch today’s episode 📺 and follow us 📲 Our Guest: Sean Donohue is a globally known Family Coach, founder of ParentingModernTeens.com, and host of The Sean Donohue Show Podcast. A viral social media sensation, Sean’s videos and teachings have reached tens of millions, offering invaluable insights that help parents transform their approach to parenting, build strong, healthy homes, and raise incredible adults. Through his compassionate and relatable style, Sean has made a lasting impact on families across the globe. Connect with Sean and explore his resources at SaveMyFamily.us. Our Sponsors: 1XL: Support your child’s learning journey with IXL’s interactive lessons in math, language arts, science, and social studies—get 20% off at IXL.com/DRMEG! Heat Holders: Stay warm this season with Heat Holders®—from thermal socks to cozy hats, gloves, and layers, they’ve got you covered. Get 15% off at heatholders.com with code “DRMEG” and free shipping on orders over $25! Air Doctor:                                               Breathe Easier, Live Better With AirDoctor! Head to airdoctorpro.com and use promo code DRMEG, and you’ll receive UP TO $300 off air purifiers!  Phyla Biotics:                                               Visit phylabiotics.com, enter code DRMEEKER at checkout, and start your journey to healthier skin. Field of Greens:  Whole, organic fruits and vegetables. No extracts, no lab-made stuff. Just one scoop a day gives you simple, real nutrition. Visit fieldofgreens.com and use promo code DRMEG for 15% off your first order and FREE rush shipping. Wild Interest:                                             Where the magic happens when kids run the show. Wild Interest: find it wherever you get your podcasts. It’s wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    42:32
  • Ep. 253: Parenting with Purpose: Blending Family and Faith with David Gudgel
    In this episode of Parenting Great Kids, Dr. Meg Meeker welcomes David Gudgel, Director of Church Health for the Northern California Venture Church Network. David shares his wisdom on harmonizing faith and family life, drawing from his personal journey as both a parent and grandparent. He recounts transformative moments, like the spiritual awakening his parents experienced, which reshaped their family dynamics and instilled values of patience and resilience. David offers parents practical advice on guiding their children’s spiritual paths while honoring individuality, highlighting how a foundation of faith can foster stronger relationships within the family. The conversation also explores challenges of modern parenting, particularly managing screen time and the role of digital devices, which David believes should be viewed as privileges rather than entitlements. Additionally, he addresses the evolving role of grandparents, advising them to support their children’s parenting choices without overstepping boundaries. Through stories and insights from his books, David empowers families to navigate the complexities of today’s parenting landscape while fostering a spiritually grounded, balanced home environment.  Key Moments: 00:21 Balancing Personal and Family Responsibilities 00:50 The Power of Prayer in Parenting 01:37 Spiritual Epiphany and Family Transformation 08:01 Maintaining Faith in Adult Children 16:38 Navigating Digital Devices with Kids 23:20 Challenges and Joys of Grandparenting 29:28 David Ray Gudgel's Books and Final Thoughts Need parenting advice? Grab one of Dr. Meg's coaching spots here. Watch today’s episode 📺 Follow us 📲 Our Guest: David Gudgel serves as the Director of Church Health for the Venture Church Network, bringing over 40 years of pastoral experience from his leadership roles in churches across Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix. An accomplished author and speaker, David has shared his insights at numerous events and seminars through Walk Thru the Bible Ministries. His books, including Before You Leave Home, Before You Get Engaged, and Enjoy Your Marriage More, offer practical, faith-centered guidance for major life transitions. David and his wife, Bernice, are parents to three children and proud grandparents of 11. Our Sponsors: 1XL: Support your child’s learning journey with IXL’s interactive lessons in math, language arts, science, and social studies—get 20% off at IXL.com/DRMEG! Heat Holders: Stay warm this season with Heat Holders®—from thermal socks to cozy hats, gloves, and layers, they’ve got you covered. Get 15% off at heatholders.com with code “DRMEG” and free shipping on orders over $25! Air Doctor:                                               Breathe Easier, Live Better With AirDoctor! Head to airdoctorpro.com and use promo code DRMEG, and you’ll receive UP TO $300 off air purifiers!  Phyla Biotics:                                               Visit phylabiotics.com, enter code DRMEEKER at checkout, and start your journey to healthier skin. Field of Greens:  Whole, organic fruits and vegetables. No extracts, no lab-made stuff. Just one scoop a day gives you simple, real nutrition. Visit fieldofgreens.com and use promo code DRMEG for 15% off your first order and FREE rush shipping. Wild Interest:                                             Where the magic happens when kids run the show. Wild Interest: find it wherever you get your podcasts. It’s wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    36:04
  • Ep. 252: Navigating and Empowering Families with Chronically Ill Children: Insights and Strategies
    In this episode of Parenting Great Kids, Dr. Meg Meeker welcomes Dr. Maureen Michelle Peterson—pediatrician, life coach, and author of Reclaiming Life. Dr. Peterson shares her deeply personal journey of raising a child diagnosed with pediatric neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer, during her third year of residency. Despite her medical expertise, no amount of training could shield her from the emotional toll of the diagnosis. Years later, her family faced another life-altering challenge when her daughter, now 12, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. These experiences not only shaped Dr. Peterson’s approach to parenting but also inspired her to write and share her story to help others navigate similar journeys. This insightful episode equips parents with practical tools for building trust with healthcare providers, preparing for advocacy meetings, and prioritizing self-care amidst the demands of caregiving. Dr. Peterson offers guidance on staying resilient, reframing thoughts, and managing setbacks with a positive mindset. Listen now for valuable advice and inspiration to support you on your parenting journey. Our Guest:  Maureen Michele Petersen, MD is an award-winning leader, life coach, author, and physician. As a general pediatrician and allergist/immunologist, she has spent her career caring for patients with a variety of acute and chronic health problems. She is a military veteran and has enjoyed using her story-telling talent to teach young physicians the art of medicine. She is an accomplished life coach who helps parents of chronically ill children regain control of their lives and thrive at fulfillment. Maureen is the mother of three amazing children and has first-hand experience with being a parent of a child with long-term health issues. Key Moments:  00:59 Meet Dr. Maureen Michelle Peterson 02:20 The Journey of Writing 'Reclaiming Life' 05:09 Personal Story: A Mother's Struggle 06:59 Coping with a New Diagnosis 09:10 The Importance of Mental Health and Coaching 10:35 Empowering Children Through Adversity 28:17 Practical Tips for Parents of Chronically Ill Children 28:39 Advocating for Your Child's Health 31:37 Finding the Right Pediatrician 38:58 Conclusion and Contact Information Need parenting advice? Grab one of Dr. Meg's coaching spots here. Watch today’s episode 📺 Follow us 📲 Our Sponsors: Air Doctor:                                               Breathe Easier, Live Better With AirDoctor! Head to airdoctorpro.com and use promo code DRMEG, and you’ll receive UP TO $300 off air purifiers!  Phyla Biotics:                                               Visit phylabiotics.com, enter code DRMEEKER at checkout, and start your journey to healthier skin. Field of Greens:  Whole, organic fruits and vegetables. No extracts, no lab-made stuff. Just one scoop a day gives you simple, real nutrition. Visit fieldofgreens.com and use promo code DRMEG for 15% off your first order and FREE rush shipping. Wild Interest:                                             Where the magic happens when kids run the show. Wild Interest: find it wherever you get your podcasts. It’s wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:39

About Parenting Great Kids with Dr. Meg Meeker

Parents today face the challenge of guiding their children through a world that feels increasingly complex. Dr. Meg Meeker, known as America's Mom and a leading authority on parenting, teens, and children's health, provides practical insights to simplify the parenting journey. As a trusted pediatrician, mother, and bestselling author, Dr. Meeker engages with top experts and real parents to discuss current issues, answer important parenting questions, and offer actionable advice. Her podcast delivers simple, effective solutions, offering hope and encouragement to every parent
