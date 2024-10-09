Parenting Great Kids with Dr. Meg Meeker

Ep. 256: Building a Non-Anxious Life: Parental Impact and Strategies

Parental anxiety can significantly influence a child’s emotional well-being, but there are ways to create a calm, stable home. Dr. Meg Meeker sits down with Dr. John Deloney, a two-time #1 national bestselling author with two PhDs and over 20 years of counseling experience, to discuss how parents can reduce anxiety and foster a healthy environment for their kids. This episode explores how children mirror their parents' emotions and why addressing parental mental health is crucial. Insights include managing screen time, avoiding the trap of using children’s achievements as validation, and embracing intentional family interactions. Dr. Deloney shares actionable strategies for building strong parent-child connections through attunement, fostering emotional security, and practical steps to reduce household stress. Tune in to learn how to transform your home into a non-anxious space where children can thrive. Need parenting help? Grab a coaching spot with Dr. Meg Meeker! Key Moments: 02:03 Understanding and Managing Anxiety 02:31 The Role of Calm in Parenting 04:35 Effects of External Environment on Anxiety 07:52 Practical Tips for Reducing Anxiety 10:50 The Impact of Technology on Kids 12:37 Parental Influence and Social Pressure 16:47 Addressing Anxiety in School-Aged Children 19:29 Physical Activities and ADHD 22:23 Coaching and Support for Parents 23:41 Understanding Attuned Play 24:13 The Power of Attunement 25:46 Personal Story: Overcoming Emotional Barriers 27:46 Children Absorbing Adult Tensions 29:08 Signs Parents Need to Address Their Issues 32:33 Empowering Children with Autonomy 33:48 Handling Hypersensitive and Explosive Children 36:43 The Importance of Validation 40:34 Navigating Family Dynamics and Political Differences About Our Guest: Dr. John Delony is a two-time #1 national bestselling author, mental health expert, and host of The Dr. John Delony Show. With two PhDs and over 20 years of experience in counseling, crisis response, and higher education, John has become a trusted voice on navigating life's challenges. His latest book, Building a Non-Anxious Life, provides readers with practical tools to create calm, stable environments for themselves and their families. John is also the author of Own Your Past, Change Your Future and Redefining Anxiety, and his expertise has been featured on Fox News, Fox Business, Today, Real Simple, Fast Company, and HuffPost. Through his work, John helps people make tough decisions, build healthier relationships, and believe in their ability to live well. Our Sponsors: Stay warm this season with Heat Holders®—from thermal socks to cozy hats, gloves, and layers, they’ve got you covered. Get 15% off at heatholders.com with code “DRMEG” and free shipping on orders over $25! Breathe easier, live better with AirDoctor! Head to airdoctorpro.com, use promo code DRMEG, and you’ll receive UP TO $300 off air purifiers! Clear hormonal & cystic acne with no side effects with Phyla Biotics. Enter code DRMEEKER at checkout and start your journey to healthier skin. Build a better you, one brick at a time with Field of Greens. No extracts, no lab-made stuff, just whole, organic fruits and vegetables. Visit fieldofgreens.com and use promo code DRMEG for free rush shipping and 15% off your first order. Start saving and investing for your future with Acorns—visit acorns.com/drmeg or download the app today! Wild Interest, where the magic happens when kids run the show. Find it wherever you get your podcasts. It’s wild! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices