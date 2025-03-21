Quantum Bigfoot and the Ancient Alien Connection w/ Ron Morehead [EP303]

Author, renowned researcher, and experiencer Ron Morehead, producer of the Sierra Sounds, has been known for decades for his world-wide research and his recorded interactions with the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon. To date, he comes closer than any other researcher to having a complete body of evidence. The Sierra Sounds are the only Bigfoot recordings that have been scientifically studied, time-tested, and accredited as genuine. To answer the many mysteries that he and his hunting buddies experienced, he began to delve into quantum physics. Tonight, PRT is honored to host Ron as he shares intriguing information about the ancient extraterrestrial origins and spiritual nature of the bigfoot phenomenon!