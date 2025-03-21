Quantum Bigfoot and the Ancient Alien Connection w/ Ron Morehead [EP303]
Author, renowned researcher, and experiencer Ron Morehead, producer of the Sierra Sounds, has been known for decades for his world-wide research and his recorded interactions with the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon. To date, he comes closer than any other researcher to having a complete body of evidence. The Sierra Sounds are the only Bigfoot recordings that have been scientifically studied, time-tested, and accredited as genuine. To answer the many mysteries that he and his hunting buddies experienced, he began to delve into quantum physics. Tonight, PRT is honored to host Ron as he shares intriguing information about the ancient extraterrestrial origins and spiritual nature of the bigfoot phenomenon!
1:06:29
ISOLATED: Bigfoot and Dogman Stalk Witness Alone in the Wild! [EP302]
The Canadian wilderness holds its own natural perils that only the most skilled survivalist can endure, but most people don't have to come face to face with its supernatural dangers. Tonight's witness did not have that luxury. While living an off-the-grid life of isolation deep in the woods of Canada, she became targeted by a tribe of bigfoot who demanded tribute from her humble abode.......until something more vicious and malevolent arrived and took that tribute for itself.
1:07:48
Vampire Nephilim Tomb Found in Mexico? [EP301]
Tonight's tale is an archeologist's account of excavating an ancient tomb in Mexico which held the mummified remains of several giant vampire-like humanoids, and the dark phenomena that occurred as a result!
