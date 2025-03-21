Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsEducationParanormal Round Table
Listen to Paranormal Round Table in the App
Listen to Paranormal Round Table in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Paranormal Round Table

Podcast Paranormal Round Table
Josh Turner
Welcome to Paranormal Round Table.  Get to know your hosts Josh "Wolf" Turner and Tony "Mushu" Luong as they collect and discuss real accounts of encounters wit...
Education

Available Episodes

5 of 302
  • Quantum Bigfoot and the Ancient Alien Connection w/ Ron Morehead [EP303]
    Author, renowned researcher, and experiencer Ron Morehead, producer of the Sierra Sounds, has been known for decades for his world-wide research and his recorded interactions with the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon. To date, he comes closer than any other researcher to having a complete body of evidence. The Sierra Sounds are the only Bigfoot recordings that have been scientifically studied, time-tested, and accredited as genuine. To answer the many mysteries that he and his hunting buddies experienced, he began to delve into quantum physics. Tonight, PRT is honored to host Ron as he shares intriguing information about the ancient extraterrestrial origins and spiritual nature of the bigfoot phenomenon!
    --------  
    1:06:29
  • ISOLATED: Bigfoot and Dogman Stalk Witness Alone in the Wild! [EP302]
    The Canadian wilderness holds its own natural perils that only the most skilled survivalist can endure, but most people don't have to come face to face with its supernatural dangers. Tonight's witness did not have that luxury. While living an off-the-grid life of isolation deep in the woods of Canada, she became targeted by a tribe of bigfoot who demanded tribute from her humble abode.......until something more vicious and malevolent arrived and took that tribute for itself.
    --------  
    1:07:48
  • Vampire Nephilim Tomb Found in Mexico? [EP301]
    Tonight's tale is an archeologist's account of excavating an ancient tomb in Mexico which held the mummified remains of several giant vampire-like humanoids, and the dark phenomena that occurred as a result!
    --------  
    1:01:25
  • Disembodied Voices, Demonic Dogman, Shapeshifters w/ Monica Rawlins [EP300]
    Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    53:41
  • Demonic Sleep Paralysis & Violent Hauntings w/ Monica Rawlins [EP299]
    Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:17:54

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Paranormal Round Table

Welcome to Paranormal Round Table.  Get to know your hosts Josh "Wolf" Turner and Tony "Mushu" Luong as they collect and discuss real accounts of encounters with the supernatural, cryptids, demonic, and everything in between.
Podcast website

Listen to Paranormal Round Table, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Paranormal Round Table: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 5:44:21 PM