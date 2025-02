Pain Reprocessing Therapy Podcast

Calming the Nervous System: Methods for Getting Unstuck

In this episode, we dive into Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT) and how it helps break the cycle of chronic pain. Anna, a patient who has struggled with chronic pain for years, shares her experience of healing through techniques such as somatic tracking, emotional awareness, and gratitude exercises.John Gasienica and Daniella Deutsch explain how PRT works by rewiring the brain's response to pain, allowing individuals to regain control of their lives. John guides Anna through gratitude practices to help her achieve the emotional awareness necessary to use PRT techniques successfully.This episode provides valuable insights into how both patients and practitioners can use PRT to transform the experience and perception of pain, offering a hopeful and empowering approach to not only manage, but heal from chronic pain.