Pain Reprocessing Therapy Podcast

This episode of the PRT podcast, hosted by John Gasienica, focuses on identifying and addressing hidden emotions that hinder recovery from chronic conditions. Special guest Christie Uipi, an expert clinician and founder of the Better Mind Center, joins John to discuss the importance of emotional awareness in pain reprocessing therapy. The episode features a live session with Ben, a patient who experiences a significant breakthrough in his recovery journey. Listeners will learn about the impact of stress, fear, and self-criticism on chronic pain and explore effective tools to foster emotional healing and achieve sustainable relief.00:00 Introduction to the PRT Podcast01:41 Meet the Expert: Christie Uipi02:40 Christie's Journey and Innovations03:56 Understanding Pain and Emotions05:43 Client Session: Ben's Story10:29 Exploring Stress and Pain Connection17:17 Emotional Processing Techniques25:29 Inner Nurturing28:15 Messages of Safety29:04 The Complexity of Safety34:43 The Role of Self-Criticism36:18 Somatic Tracking and Self-Compassion43:43 Final Thoughts and ReflectionsTranscript
Calming the Nervous System: Methods for Getting Unstuck
In this episode, we dive into Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT) and how it helps break the cycle of chronic pain. Anna, a patient who has struggled with chronic pain for years, shares her experience of healing through techniques such as somatic tracking, emotional awareness, and gratitude exercises.John Gasienica and Daniella Deutsch explain how PRT works by rewiring the brain’s response to pain, allowing individuals to regain control of their lives. John guides Anna through gratitude practices to help her achieve the emotional awareness necessary to use PRT techniques successfully.This episode provides valuable insights into how both patients and practitioners can use PRT to transform the experience and perception of pain, offering a hopeful and empowering approach to not only manage, but heal from chronic pain.Get the Full Transcript
