Introducing...Say Their Name

This week we're sharing another podcast that deals with similar subjects to this season of Ozarks True Crime, namely wrongful imprisonment and questionable police practices. Say Their Name focuses on the assault and killing of Black people by police throughout the United States. This episode focuses on the story of 34 year old Miriam Carey, who was shot and killed by Capitol Police after she accidentally made an incorrect turn into a White House security checkpoint. In Say Their Name, learn more about who these individuals were and how these devastating situations affect families and communities across the U.S. Say Their Name Podcast