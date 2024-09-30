Out on the Lanai: A Golden Girls Podcast

Have Yourself a Very Little Christmas with Ellyn Marsh (from Rabia and Ellyn Solve the Case podcast)
H. Alan Scott/Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty are joined by Broadway starlet and podcaster Ellyn Marsh to break down The Golden Girls Christmas episode that honestly feels like it was made in 2024. They discuss their holiday shopping habits, Dorothy's enviable patience with Stan, and why none of the women commented on the hotness of the Reverend.
Follow Ellyn on Instagram at instagram.com/EllynMarsh
And check out her podcasts!
* Rabia and Ellyn Solve the Case
* I Think Not
* Shut the F**k Up Nick Lachey
Bea Arthur as Santa Claus? Yep, In This Christmas Episode of Maude.
H. Alan Scott/Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty watch Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan shine in the delightfully festive season 4 episode of Maude titled, "The Christmas Party." They discuss Rue's dress that was giving Wicked vibes, awkward moments at holiday parties, and why Santa's suit should always be filthy.
Rue McClanahan Shines in This Bad Holiday Movie
H. Alan Scott/Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty watch the 1995 made-for-TV movie "A Holiday to Remember," starring Rue McClanahan as the opposite of Blanche Devereaux. They discuss Rue's plentiful hat collection, Randy Travis's awful acting chops, and the general store owner who sounded way too much like Al Pacino.
Golden Girls Rewind: Bedtime Story
H. Alan Scott/Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty revisit The Golden Girls season 2 episode "Bedtime Story," where they discuss late night snack routines, the brilliant performance of The Stationmaster, and the origins of chipped beef on toast.
Estelle Getty's Final TV Appearance
H. Alan Scott/Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty watch Estelle Getty's last TV credit in the short-lived 1999 ABC sitcom, "It's Like, You Know." They discuss all of the Golden Girls final roles, the joy of watching Jennifer Grey and Maureen McCormick playing themselves, and the unlikeability of out-of-touch rich people.
Out on the Lanai is a podcast dedicated to the innovative 80's sitcom, The Golden Girls. Each week, hosts (and GG superfans) H. Alan Scott/Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty watch and dissect an episode of the show, invite a guest over, or watch literally anything featuring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and/or Estelle Getty.