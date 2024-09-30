Out on the Lanai: A Golden Girls Podcast

Have Yourself a Very Little Christmas with Ellyn Marsh (from Rabia and Ellyn Solve the Case podcast)

H. Alan Scott/Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty are joined by Broadway starlet and podcaster Ellyn Marsh to break down The Golden Girls Christmas episode that honestly feels like it was made in 2024. They discuss their holiday shopping habits, Dorothy's enviable patience with Stan, and why none of the women commented on the hotness of the Reverend.