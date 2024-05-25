Were bald but we're the same please don't hate us. Our first Youtube live stream, and emotional rollercoaster, we are bald but we are freeeee
58:11
95- Wicked Headache
Read the title in goodwill hunting accent voice bahaha, no seriously Hamzah had a big headache but he still made it through, best podcasters evarr!Read the title in goodwill hunting accent voice bahaha, no seriously Hamzah had a big headache but he still made it through, best podcasters evar! Whos excited
1:00:04
94 - Two Sick Bros
Martin returns from a romantic getaway with Mandy from New York, Hamzah stayed home and watch anime, both of them were sick, who had a better time lets find out.
1:00:27
93 - We are Shameless
Martin got absolutely knackered, Hamzah thinks he knows the future of AI, I think Hamzah is wearing women's, actually I know he is because I am Hamzah is writing this thi
59:12
92 - Rule 35
Martin and Hamzah touchy on touchy subjects such as Rule Thirty Foour, Mr Beast, The Rizzler, Nine Eleeven, AAVE, all as they commit to a undisclosed donation to prostate cancer awareness.
