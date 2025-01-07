Trailer

Alcoholics Anonymous World Services (AAWS) is thrilled to announce the launch of Our Primary Purpose, the official podcast from the General Service Office (GSO) of Alcoholics Anonymous for the U.S. and Canada. Through engaging interviews with GSO staff and A.A. members—and voices from A.A. history—this new podcast explores how GSO supports A.A. groups and members to carry the message of recovery to those who need it most—which is Our Primary Purpose.