Our Primary Purpose
Our Primary Purpose

Podcast Our Primary Purpose
A.A. World Services, Inc.
Our Primary Purpose is the official podcast from the General Service Office (GSO) of Alcoholics Anonymous for the U.S. and Canada. Through interviews with GSO s...
Society & CultureHealth & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement

    Alcoholics Anonymous World Services (AAWS) is thrilled to announce the launch of Our Primary Purpose, the official podcast from the General Service Office (GSO) of Alcoholics Anonymous for the U.S. and Canada. Through engaging interviews with GSO staff and A.A. members—and voices from A.A. history—this new podcast explores how GSO supports A.A. groups and members to carry the message of recovery to those who need it most—which is Our Primary Purpose.
About Our Primary Purpose

Our Primary Purpose is the official podcast from the General Service Office (GSO) of Alcoholics Anonymous for the U.S. and Canada. Through interviews with GSO staff and voices from A.A. history and the Fellowship today, we explore how GSO supports A.A. to carry the message of recovery to those who need it most, which is…Our Primary Purpose.
