Organic Gardening For Beginners: Practical, Beginner-Friendly Gardening Tips To Grow Your Own Food and Flowers

Starting your first garden? Every season brings new challenges and surprises! In this episode, I’ll walk you through the five phases of the gardening year—what to expect, common mistakes, and how to set yourself up for success. Whether you're in the dreamy planning stage, dealing with summer overwhelm, or wondering if it’s too late to plant, this episode will help you navigate the seasons with confidence.In This Episode, You'll Learn:The 5 phases of the gardening year and what to expect in eachHow to avoid beginner mistakes and keep your garden on trackWhen to start seeds, transplant, and harvest for the best resultsHow to handle setbacks like plant failures, pests, and unpredictable weatherThe best time to plan ahead so you're ready for next year👉 Looking for month-by-month gardening guidance? The Garden Planning Toolkit is your go-to resource for staying organized all year long. With seasonal checklists, planting schedules, and more, it’s everything you need to make your gardening easier and stress-free. Get yours today!📩 Questions? Email me at [email protected]
