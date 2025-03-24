Powered by RND
Organic Gardening For Beginners: Practical, Beginner-Friendly Gardening Tips To Grow Your Own Food and Flowers

Homegrown Food and Flowers
Organic Gardening For Beginners is your go-to podcast for learning how to grow a thriving, organic garden—without the overwhelm. Whether you’re short on time, u...
Available Episodes

5 of 62
  • 062: Should You Direct Sow or Transplant? How to Decide for Your Garden
    Choosing between direct sowing seeds and transplanting seedlings can impact how well your plants grow and how quickly you get a harvest. Each method has its benefits, and knowing when to use them can make a big difference in your garden’s success.In this episode:The pros and cons of direct sowing vs. transplantingBest crops for each methodTiming, soil conditions, and other key factors to considerHow to combine both methods for a productive, resilient gardenDon't forget to check out the Garden Planning Toolkit in the show notes for seed starting and transplanting calendars!📩 Questions? Email me at [email protected] leave a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps new gardeners find the show 💚
    --------  
    24:46
  • 061: The Gardener’s Year: What to Expect If This Is Your First Garden
    Starting your first garden? Every season brings new challenges and surprises! In this episode, I’ll walk you through the five phases of the gardening year—what to expect, common mistakes, and how to set yourself up for success. Whether you're in the dreamy planning stage, dealing with summer overwhelm, or wondering if it’s too late to plant, this episode will help you navigate the seasons with confidence.In This Episode, You'll Learn:The 5 phases of the gardening year and what to expect in eachHow to avoid beginner mistakes and keep your garden on trackWhen to start seeds, transplant, and harvest for the best resultsHow to handle setbacks like plant failures, pests, and unpredictable weatherThe best time to plan ahead so you're ready for next year👉 Looking for month-by-month gardening guidance? The Garden Planning Toolkit is your go-to resource for staying organized all year long. With seasonal checklists, planting schedules, and more, it’s everything you need to make your gardening easier and stress-free. Get yours today!📩 Questions? Email me at [email protected] leave a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps new gardeners find the show 💚
    --------  
    19:31
  • 060: 6 Ways To Decide What To Grow In 2025
    Let's look at six smart ways to decide what to grow in 2025—whether you’re looking to save money, maximize calories, or stock your pantry. From the crops you use daily to the most expensive produce at the store, this guide will help you grow what truly matters.In this episode, I'll cover:How to choose crops based on what you actually eatThe most calorie-dense foods to grow for self-sufficiencyHigh-cost produce that’s worth growing at homeWhich fruits and vegetables are on the Dirty Dozen listEasy-to-grow crops for beginners or small spacesThe best foods for canning, preserving, and storageTune in and start planning your most productive garden yet! 🌱✨📩 Questions? Email me at [email protected] leave a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps new gardeners find the show 💚
    --------  
    17:50
  • 059: Organic Gardening for Beginners is Back With A Fresh Start!
    Get ready for spring with the return of Organic Gardening For Beginners! After a break away from the show, I'm back with tons of ideas, results, and new experiments to share with you all. My hope has always been to inspire you to get in the garden. Maybe this episode will be the one to get you there! 📩 Questions? Email me at [email protected] leave a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps new gardeners find the show 💚
    --------  
    11:23
  • 058: What To Do In Your June Garden
    June is a key month for both planting and prepping your garden for the season ahead! In this episode, we cover:✅ Last-Chance Summer Crops – Get those tomatoes, peppers, beans, cucumbers, and squash in the ground before it’s too late! ✅ Direct Seeding Tips – Fast-growing flowers, root crops, and herbs you can still plant now. ✅ Succession Planting for Greens – Keep the harvest going with broccoli rabe and Napa cabbage. ✅ Carrot Germination Hack – A simple trick to keep seeds moist and improve sprouting. ✅ Biennials & Perennials to Start Now – Why June is the perfect time to plant hollyhocks, lupins, and black-eyed Susans for next year’s blooms. ✅ Flower & Herb Must-Haves – Pollinator-friendly, edible, and medicinal varieties to grow this summer.🌱 Whether you're catching up or planning ahead, this episode will help you maximize your June garden! Tune in now.📩 Questions? Email me at [email protected] leave a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps new gardeners find the show 💚
    --------  
    18:39

About Organic Gardening For Beginners: Practical, Beginner-Friendly Gardening Tips To Grow Your Own Food and Flowers

Organic Gardening For Beginners is your go-to podcast for learning how to grow a thriving, organic garden—without the overwhelm. Whether you’re short on time, unsure where to start, or looking for practical advice, this podcast will help you grow with confidence.Join Jessica, experienced gardener of over 20 years as she shares easy-to-follow tips, inspiration, and real-world strategies for success. With over 50 episodes and thousands of downloads, Organic Gardening For Beginners has helped countless gardeners get started and stay motivated. Now, it’s back with fresh insights and guidance to help you every step of the way.Each week, we’ll dig into topics like:🌱 How to start a garden that fits your lifestyle and space🌱 Companion planting, seed starting, and organic gardening principles🌱 Monthly garden to-do lists and seasonal planting tips🌱 Time-saving strategies for busy gardeners🌱 How to maximize small spaces and grow more with less effortIf you’ve ever wondered:❓ How do I start a garden from scratch?❓ When and how should I start seeds?❓ What should I plant, and where?❓ How do I make gardening work with a busy life?You’re in the right place. Let’s dig in and grow something great—together!
