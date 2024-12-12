Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsOpen Source with Christopher Lydon
Listen to Open Source with Christopher Lydon in the App
Listen to Open Source with Christopher Lydon in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Open Source with Christopher Lydon

Podcast Open Source with Christopher Lydon
Christopher Lydon
Christopher Lydon in conversation on arts, ideas and politics
Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • Blyth is Back
    We’re with the celebrated Scots-accented people’s economist—celebrated above all when he’s home with the locals in his own old pub in Dundee, settling all the arguments there are around money and power, and populism on ...
    --------  
    41:09
  • Not Your Standard Book Chat
    We’re with the Nobel Prize novelist from Turkey, Orhan Pamuk. It’s not your standard book chat: closer to head-butting than conversation, as you’ll hear. But it’s polite enough and nobody gets hurt. Chris and Orhan ...
    --------  
    35:38
  • The Roy Haynes Century
    We’re saluting one man’s century in American music. Roy Haynes was the jazz drummer from Boston who shaped the bebop sound in Harlem 80 years ago. He got nicknamed Snap Crackle for his own crisp, ...
    --------  
    38:17
  • Joshua Cohen’s Camp
    We’re with the writer’s writer Joshua Cohen—beyond category, but ever ahead of the game. He’s a realist, a fantasist, a satirist, New Jersey-born and at home in Israel. Joshua Cohen. It’s his imagination we need, ...
    --------  
    37:22
  • United States of Fear
    Fintan O’Toole has made a brilliant career watching Ireland (his home country) transform itself—its Catholic culture, its vanishing population, its frail economy—into something very modern and profoundly different. And he’s covered our country so well ...
    --------  
    24:51

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Open Source with Christopher Lydon

Christopher Lydon in conversation on arts, ideas and politics
Podcast website

Listen to Open Source with Christopher Lydon, Fantasy Fangirls and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Open Source with Christopher Lydon: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/21/2024 - 4:07:09 AM