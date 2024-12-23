Ep. 78: The ADHD Broadcast

Thank you so much for another incredible season of One Take Wonder. Your presence here means so much to me, and I am incredibly grateful for your continued support. Thank you so much for listening to this podcast, contributing, and sharing with friends. It genuinley means the world to me and I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoy yapping. Articles Mentioned “Scary easy. Sketchy as hell.”: How startups are pushing Adderall on TikTok TikTok and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A Cross-Sectional Study of Social Media Content Quality “Tell Me You Have ADHD Without Telling Me You Have ADHD”: Neurodivergent Identity Performance on TikTok “It Starts on TikTok” Looping Effects and The Impact of Social Media on Psychiatric Terms