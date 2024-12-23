Thank you so much for another incredible season of One Take Wonder. Your presence here means so much to me, and I am incredibly grateful for your continued support. Thank you so much for listening to this podcast, contributing, and sharing with friends. It genuinley means the world to me and I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoy yapping.
Articles Mentioned
“Scary easy. Sketchy as hell.”: How startups are pushing Adderall on TikTok
TikTok and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A Cross-Sectional Study of Social Media Content Quality
“Tell Me You Have ADHD Without Telling Me You Have ADHD”: Neurodivergent Identity Performance on TikTok
“It Starts on TikTok” Looping Effects and The Impact of Social Media on Psychiatric Terms
1:39:09
Ep. 77: I Mourned The Wicked
Thank you @bananacake048 for the excellent title this week :)
All I can talk about is WICKED.
35:44
Ep. 77: WICKED Lives Up To The Hype!
Recommended Reading:
Moralizing Hunger: Cultural Fatphobia and the Moral
Language of Contemporary Diet Culture
38:17
Ep. 76: Skai Jackson & Our Beliefs About Celebrity Relationships
Quit Twitter!
33:34
The Shortest Episode
I just don't get it this week, folks. I will see you next week :)