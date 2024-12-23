Powered by RND
Alexia
Alexia, your favorite hotweirdgirl, discusses a variety of topics: some important, some not. But it's always funny (and smart).
  • Ep. 78: The ADHD Broadcast
    Thank you so much for another incredible season of One Take Wonder. Your presence here means so much to me, and I am incredibly grateful for your continued support. Thank you so much for listening to this podcast, contributing, and sharing with friends. It genuinley means the world to me and I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoy yapping. Articles Mentioned “Scary easy. Sketchy as hell.”: How startups are pushing Adderall on TikTok TikTok and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A Cross-Sectional Study of Social Media Content Quality “Tell Me You Have ADHD Without Telling Me You Have ADHD”: Neurodivergent Identity Performance on TikTok “It Starts on TikTok” Looping Effects and The Impact of Social Media on Psychiatric Terms
    --------  
    1:39:09
  • Ep. 77: I Mourned The Wicked
    Thank you @bananacake048 for the excellent title this week :) All I can talk about is WICKED.
    --------  
    35:44
  • Ep. 77: WICKED Lives Up To The Hype!
    Recommended Reading: Moralizing Hunger: Cultural Fatphobia and the Moral Language of Contemporary Diet Culture
    --------  
    38:17
  • Ep. 76: Skai Jackson & Our Beliefs About Celebrity Relationships
    Quit Twitter!
    --------  
    33:34
  • The Shortest Episode
    I just don't get it this week, folks. I will see you next week :)
    --------  
    9:14

