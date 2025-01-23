Power, Politics and the Future of Journalism with Bob Cusack
In this episode, Senior Vice President Adam Benson sits down with The Hill’s former Editor in Chief, Bob Cusack, where they discuss Bob’s thirty-year career in journalism, how the media landscape has evolved, and some predictions for President Trump’s second term in office.
--------
35:04
RSA 2024 Preview and the Future of Cybersecurity with Cleve Adams
Senior Vice President Adam Benson is back with a new guest -- Cleve Adams, Founder and Managing Partner of Trestles Group, is a veteran technology CEO with decades of experience taking companies public. Adam and Cleve preview the the upcoming RSA conference, discuss the current investing landscape for cybersecurity offerings, and share insight into how companies can defend against evolving cyber attacks.
--------
21:18
On the Vrge Of…Media, Democracy and the 2024 Elections with Chuck Todd
On a very special episode of the On the Vrge Of…podcast, host Adam Benson sits down with NBC News’ Chief Political Analyst and former moderator of Meet The Press, Chuck Todd. In a fascinating discussion, Adam and Chuck discuss the upcoming 2024 presidential election, the state of journalism today, the effects of AI and misinformation on our democracy, and much more.
--------
59:47
On the Vrge Of...California Politics with Alexis Podesta and Gil Duran
Host Scott Gerber chats with Alexis Podesta, Founder of the Podesta Company and Gil Duran, Political Commentator and Writer, two of the leading experts in California politics who've worked for Senator Dianne Feinstein and Governor Jerry Brown. The trio dives into a fascinating conversation about the latest in national elections and California's political landscape.
--------
38:32
On the Vrge of...Artificial Intelligence with Peter Leroe-Muñoz
Host Scott Gerber chats with Peter Leroe-Muñoz, General Counsel and SVP of Tech Policy for the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, for a wide-ranging conversation on the challenges and opportunities of Artificial Intelligence.