On the Vrge Of…Media, Democracy and the 2024 Elections with Chuck Todd

On a very special episode of the On the Vrge Of…podcast, host Adam Benson sits down with NBC News’ Chief Political Analyst and former moderator of Meet The Press, Chuck Todd. In a fascinating discussion, Adam and Chuck discuss the upcoming 2024 presidential election, the state of journalism today, the effects of AI and misinformation on our democracy, and much more.