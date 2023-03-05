Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jane Perrone
Available Episodes

  • Episode 264: a sowalong update - plus what's inside your seeds
    I update you on the seed-sowing exploits of both me and a bunch of listeners, plus I talk about the botanical terms of the different parts of a seed, and answer a question about a cactus with a fungal infection. For the full show notes visit https://www.janeperrone.com/on-the-ledge/sowalong-seeds Sign up for The Plant Ledger, my email newsletter about the houseplant scene: https://www.janeperrone.com/ledger Check out Legends of the Leaf, my book on houseplants http://legendsoftheleafbook.com Support On The Ledge on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ontheledge Follow Jane Perrone on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/j.l.perrone Join the Houseplant Fans of On The Ledge group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/house... Join in #HouseplantHour on Twitter every Tuesday 9pm UK time (4pm ET): https://twitter.com/houseplanthour
    4/26/2023
    28:19
  • Episode 263: Legends of the Leaf illustrator Helen Entwisle
    I chat to illustrator Helen Entwisle about our collaboration on book Legends of the Leaf, plus I answer a question about using ‘worm juice’ on houseplants. For full show notes visit https://www.janeperrone.com/on-the-ledge/legends-of-the-leaf-illustrations Sign up for The Plant Ledger, my email newsletter about the houseplant scene: https://www.janeperrone.com/ledger Check out Legends of the Leaf, my book on houseplants http://legendsoftheleafbook.com Support On The Ledge on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ontheledge Follow Jane Perrone on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/j.l.perrone Join the Houseplant Fans of On The Ledge group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/house... Join in #HouseplantHour on Twitter every Tuesday 9pm UK time (4pm ET): https://twitter.com/houseplanthour
    4/21/2023
    51:13
  • Episode 262: hear an extract of Legends of the Leaf
    Hear an extract from my new book Legends of the Leaf, plus I answer a question about pruning cane begonias. For full show notes visit https://www.janeperrone.com/on-the-ledge/legends-of-the-leaf-extract Sign up for The Plant Ledger, my email newsletter about the houseplant scene: https://www.janeperrone.com/ledger Check out Legends of the Leaf, my book on houseplants http://legendsoftheleafbook.com Support On The Ledge on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ontheledge Follow Jane Perrone on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/j.l.perrone Join the Houseplant Fans of On The Ledge group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/house... Join in #HouseplantHour on Twitter every Tuesday 9pm UK time (4pm ET): https://twitter.com/houseplanthour
    4/14/2023
    26:15
  • Episode 261: Not Another Jungle with Tony Le-Britton
    This week I travel to Northampton to meet Tony Le-Britton and talk about his new book, Not Another Jungle, out April 6. For full show notes visit https://www.janeperrone.com/on-the-ledge/not-another-jungle-book
    3/31/2023
    31:05
  • Episode 260: repotting houseplants
    Get the lowdown on repotting your houseplants, from spotting the signs to the nitty gritty of how to repot. Plus botanist Dr Scott Zona answers a question about plant lifespans. For full show notes, visit https://www.janeperrone.com/on-the-ledge/repotting-houseplants Thanks to True Leaf Market for supporting this week’s show.  Get $10 off when yout spend $50 off now at trueleafmarket.com with promo code ONTHELEDGE10. Limit one use per customer.  
    3/24/2023
    48:20

More Leisure podcasts

About On The Ledge

On The Ledge is a podcast all about indoor gardening - helping you to grow everything from Aloe vera to the ZZ plant.  Presenter Jane Perrone has been nuts about houseplants since she was knee high to a Swiss cheese plant. She quizzes the experts, helps you find cool new stuff to grow and figures out how to fix your plant problems. For more information, email [email protected] or visit janeperrone.com.
