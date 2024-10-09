“When numbness of the hands is a window to the heart,” Charles is living with Transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Charles, a recently retired cardiologist of 53 years, speaks with David Rintell, Head of Patient Advocacy at BridgeBio, and Mandy Rohrig, Director of Patient Advocacy at BridgeBio Gene Therapy, about how his unexpected early diagnosis of ATTR-CM likely impacted the trajectory of his disease. Dr. Jonathan Fox, President and Chief Medical Officer of cardiorenal programs at BridgeBio, explains how ATTR affects the heart and peripheral nervous system, and the importance of early diagnosis. For years, Charles suffered from numbness and tingling in both wrists and hands. Eventually, when the pain became so severe that operating a mouse for 10 to 15 minutes was difficult, he was referred to a hand surgeon who recommended carpal tunnel surgery. Preparing for the surgery, Charles recalled reading a medical journal article that indicated 10% of people who underwent carpel tunnel surgery had positive tissue biopsy indicative of ATTR-CM. He requested that his surgeon perform a biopsy and shortly thereafter received his diagnosis. The transition from doctor to patient was not easy for Charles. However, he feels fortunate to be a cardiologist, to have read and remembered the article, requested a biopsy, and received the diagnosis more quickly than many others who live with ATTR. “I have three passions: running, traveling, and teaching," Charles shared. The early diagnosis has allowed him to continue to live a full, active life, running nearly daily as he has for the past 45 years. Charles, now 86, continues to serve others, spending his retirement teaching and mentoring health care providers around the country about ATTR and volunteering for amyloidosis advocacy organizations.