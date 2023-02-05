Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends in the App
Listen to Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends

Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends

Podcast Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends
Podcast Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends

Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends

Rhonda Stoppe No Regrets Woman
add
Old Ladies Know Stuff –– They really do! And we are here to teach you all-the-things! If the secret to a life-well-lived comes through godly mentors, then let's... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityKids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-Improvement
Old Ladies Know Stuff –– They really do! And we are here to teach you all-the-things! If the secret to a life-well-lived comes through godly mentors, then let's... More

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Motherhood Matters-YOU Matter! MOMcon_Stoppe_Part 1 (19:50)
    MOPs MomCon Part 1Motherhood Matters - YOU Matter!Billy Graham’s motherLuke Smallbone’s MumSibling Rivalry the one secret that changed everything!Quote:“If we celebrate their differences, they become best friends, and they celebrate each other’s differences.”Foster/Adopted Mom - The influence of a few yearsSEX - DRUGS - ROCK n ROLLInsights…How to talk to your son about SEXAlways use the phrase: “Husband & Wife in the Marriage Bed” (rather than man and woman/boy and girl.)Word Picture: Pink Heart/Blue Heart The Number One Mother/Son Communication Secret you don’t want to miss!  "Shoulder to Shoulder"Pornography - How to equip your son to withstand the temptation/addictionThank you for joining this episode. Please take a moment to rate the podcast/write a review and SHARE this episode with a friend.Your support means SO much in helping us mentor others.TRANSCRIPT: Find complete transcript HERE(00:00):I'm gonna say that again. Motherhood matters. God has chosen us to influence this generation through motherhood because motherhood matters like really, really matters Down through history, the first teachers of men that God raised up in their generation were not scholars. They were their mothers. We are the makers of men, the architects of the next generation. Let that sit with you. Luke Smallbone of Fourth King and Country. Do you guys know them? Love the Smallbone family. He says this about his mom. I probably owe all that I am to my mom because when a man is loved by his mother, he can end up doing great things. And there's an amazing story of him and his mother in mom's raising sons to be men. And go to the next slide. Ruth Graham, who was the mother of Billy Graham, think of her influence on her culture. Every person who came to Jesus Christ because of Ruth Graham's influence on her son, Billy Graham, that's fruit of her work. Helen's Helen's Smallbone was Luke's mom. Every song you hear written, every worship note that he sings. Did you know she's also the mom of Rebecca St. James. Back in the olden days, there was a a singer hold Rebecca St. James <laugh> that's their sister. We don't know how God's gonna use us to influence our kids, but God knows, and he handpicked you to do it. Ruth Graham said to me, motherhood is the nicest, most rewarding job in the world. The second, the, I'm sorry, second importance to none.(01:52):Inspiring, terrifying <laugh>. Yes, but yThank you for joining us. Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARESign up for Rhonda's Monthly Newsletter @ NoRegretsWoman.comCONNECT with Rhonda @RhondaStoppe Facebook Page: Rhonda Stoppe No Regrets WomanNoRegretsWoman.com"This podcast is for the purpose of mentoring only and is not a replacement for therapy. We suggest you seek out the help of a trained biblical counselor for help with your specific situation.”
    5/16/2023
    19:50
  • Mothers Day Song: It's All in a Mother's Love by Brandon Stoppe
    (c) 2018 Music & Lyrics by Brandon StoppeWatch the slide show on Rhonda's YouTube Channel:Thank you for joining us. Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARESign up for Rhonda's Monthly Newsletter @ NoRegretsWoman.comCONNECT with Rhonda @RhondaStoppe Facebook Page: Rhonda Stoppe No Regrets WomanNoRegretsWoman.com"This podcast is for the purpose of mentoring only and is not a replacement for therapy. We suggest you seek out the help of a trained biblical counselor for help with your specific situation.”
    5/12/2023
    4:09
  • Motherhood Matters Part 2_MOMcon_Rhonda Stoppe
    Part 2*Teachable Moments Come in Times of Disobedience. 20:26Control Freaks Raise Freaks!“Let me live my own life” Men Learn from their MistakesPick them up when they fallAsk God for DiscernmentShow them How to Recover from their mistakeI AM NOT ALONEIsaiah 41:10 Quote:If God calls us to this mission of motherhood - He will help us.Mentors MatterTitus 2 Older women teach the younger women how to love their husbands and love their children.What I learned from Older Mentors:How to Love God’s WordQuote: “You will never know yourself more clearly than through the lens of scripture.”“Get in the word and you will see a reflection of yourself that God can transform”Scripture “Do not be conformed to this world… be transformed by the renewing of your mind…”-Social media conforms us to the world’s view-Scripture transforms our minds to a biblical world view.DAVID’S MOM:Helicopter Moms - Don’t fight his battles for himQuote:“Sometimes God sends the giant and he sends the bear to equip your child to fight a giant that you know nothing about.”Scripture:“As high as the heavens are above the earth so My ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:9).Special Needs ChildQuote:“Mom’s Kiss: He knows you kiss him while he’s sleeping”Scripture:“I have stored up Your word in my heart, that I might not sin against You”(Psalm 119:11).“In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).Quote:“Sometimes your trial is not about you. Your trial is to show your children, to verify, that what you say you believe you really believe.”Miscarriage:Quote: “You will hold it in heaven”Quote:“We raised our children to direct each other to Christ in a crisis.” “Your children will feel most secure when your love for each other is most genuine.”“Your son will likely marry someone who is like you.”APATHY is our Enemy.Single Moms: God promises to be a father to the fatherless. (Psalm 68:5)We see you. We are here for you.Quote:“No other calling influences our culture as powerful as motherhood.”"It’s terrifying to raise our sons in this culture. And yet, God has called us to change the culture through the raising of our sons.”I AM NOT ALONEMotherhood Matters!Mother’s Day Song… It's All in a Mother's Love (C)Music&Lyrics Brandon StoppeWATCH the slideshow  on my YouTube channelThank you for joining us. Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARESign up for Rhonda's Monthly Newsletter @ NoRegretsWoman.comCONNECT with Rhonda @RhondaStoppe Facebook Page: Rhonda Stoppe No Regrets WomanNoRegretsWoman.com"This podcast is for the purpose of mentoring only and is not a replacement for therapy. We suggest you seek out the help of a trained biblical counselor for help with your specific situation.”
    5/10/2023
    21:31
  • Abortion - What Does the Bible Say?
    Abortion - What Does the Bible Say?Oh wow, this was not an easy episode to upload. I know how controversial the subject of abortion can be. I get it. But, I also know how often women ask me, "What does the Bible Say about Abortion?" So, I feel like it's a timely topic. And I also realize that posting this episode has the potential to make or break my podcast subscriber list. But with God's courage, I press on as I press: "Publish" Prayers appreciated my friends. Please pray for the women who will listen. Pray that God stirs in us His compassion and longing to share the hope of the gospel with women who are looking for answers. Please pray that our love for Christ will spill over onto them and show them how Jesus is the one who washes us whiter than snow. And please pray that we will be like Naomi (an old lady who knows stuff) was to Ruth. May our love for God, and compassion for them draw women to trust Him too. Resource Mentioned in this episode:Crosswalk Article: What Does the Bible Say About Abortion?Focus on the Family Resources: by Rhonda Stoppe Lessons From a Teen Abortion Accompliceby Kristie Piper: Abortion Survivors: Does God Forgive Abortion?Post Abortion Emotional StrugglesFocus on the Family Counselors - Free ResourceThank you for joining us. Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARESign up for Rhonda's Monthly Newsletter @ NoRegretsWoman.comCONNECT with Rhonda @RhondaStoppe Facebook Page: Rhonda Stoppe No Regrets WomanNoRegretsWoman.com"This podcast is for the purpose of mentoring only and is not a replacement for therapy. We suggest you seek out the help of a trained biblical counselor for help with your specific situation.”
    5/2/2023
    16:19
  • GuestCast: PostPartum/PMS & Gods Kindness_with Postpartum Empowerment host Samantha Newman
    GuestCast: PostPartum/PMS/Balancing Hormones and The Kindness of God with Samantha M Newman and Rhonda Stoppe.BIO: Samantha NEWMAN helps ignite momentum for mothers going through postpartum depression and anxiety. She is a mother, wife and writer who passionately shares her heart while linking arms with those struggling. SAMANTHA lives in QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIATo date, this is by far one of my favorite GuestCast Episodes, because it offers real hope to real women who find themselves wrestling with PostPartum and hormonal imbalances. If you are struggling, Samantha and Rhonda want you to know they have both been in your shoes and you are not alone.  Listen to hear their insights that come from their own experiences.ORIGINAL EPISODE: This interview first aired on the amazing podcast: PostPartum Empowermentwith host Samantha Newman Episode 106You can also listen HERE to Part 1 ( Episode 105 ) of my interview with Samantha Newman.QUOTE: "Don't give up until you find what works for you."MENTIONS:Focus on the Family Article by Rhonda: How to Deal with Hormonal Imbalances that Effect Your MarriageIf you're a woman in need of a community to understands your hormonal stuff, you'll find your tribe when you subscribe & follow the Postpartum Empowerment PodcastShow Notes can be found at SamanthaMNewman.com*NOTE: Samantha admits she is not a doctor or healthcare professional. Just a momma who has been there and who wants to link arms with those who are struggling. We advise (as you'll hear in this episode) that you find professional help by seeking out a doctor or nutritionist specializing in hormonal imbalances. And of course, connecting with an older woman who's been in your shoes can be of great support as well, because, "Old Ladies Know Stuff!"Thank you for joining us. Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARESign up for Rhonda's Monthly Newsletter @ NoRegretsWoman.comCONNECT with Rhonda @RhondaStoppe Facebook Page: Rhonda Stoppe No Regrets WomanNoRegretsWoman.com"This podcast is for the purpose of mentoring only and is not a replacement for therapy. We suggest you seek out the help of a trained biblical counselor for help with your specific situation.”
    4/18/2023
    25:21

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends

Old Ladies Know Stuff –– They really do! And we are here to teach you all-the-things! If the secret to a life-well-lived comes through godly mentors, then let's listen together to world changers who are impacting our world with their message!No matter your age or stage of life please come LAUGH with us, CRY with us, CELEBRATE with us while learning insights from women who've walked the path ahead of you. In this fun and engaging show join Rhonda and friends offer: practical help- real stories- biblical insights to help you build a life without regrets.

Podcast website

Listen to Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends, International Gospel Hour and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends

Old Ladies Know Stuff with Rhonda Stoppe & Friends

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store