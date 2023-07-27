Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mostly Harmless Media
Marty Peercy handsomely covers local government and public meetings in Oklahoma City with insight and sarcasm. Local government has the most direct impact on ou...
GovernmentSociety & CultureBusinessNon-Profit
Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: The Unceremonious Return
    Episode 1: OKC's best friend returns for another exciting season of complaints, sarcasm, and the delightful Linley Faye Smith of Period OKC.
    7/27/2023
    1:03:26

About OKC-Span

Marty Peercy handsomely covers local government and public meetings in Oklahoma City with insight and sarcasm. Local government has the most direct impact on our daily lives, but it’s sometimes hard to stay engaged and updated on the minutia of operations. Subscribe for weekly updates, lots of sass, sexy looks, and the best and most good looking local government podcast in the center of Oklahoma City’s city-area.
