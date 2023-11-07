JOHN DWYER - Put Some Reverb on My Brother

Oh! Brother returns with John Dwyer, founding member of Thee Oh Sees. The topics of Metal vs Indie, the art of touring diplomacy and the state of gigs in the UK and the US are discussed, as well as Johns various interactions with Mark and the Fall in general. Thanks for your support as always!