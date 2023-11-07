Oh! Brother returns with John Dwyer, founding member of Thee Oh Sees. The topics of Metal vs Indie, the art of touring diplomacy and the state of gigs in the UK and the US are discussed, as well as Johns various interactions with Mark and the Fall in general. Thanks for your support as always! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
41:37
DAVE BUSH - Why Are People Grudgeful
Welcome back to Oh! Brother. This week Dave Bush joins our hosts and the guys discuss Dave's time with the band, his post-Fall projects and the art of dragging a band into the late 20th Century. Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
47:50
STEVE EVETS - Who could foresee what happened?
Season 5 is here! Steve Evets, acclaimed actor and unique collaborator with The Fall is our guest this week. Join the guys as Steve shares his journey from stage to screen, his many amazing roles over the years and how he came to know the band. Content Warning: This episode features some medical details, not for the squeamish. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
52:18
KID CONGO POWERS - Anything to Say
This week on Oh! Brother, the legendary Kid Congo Powers graces us with stories of The Cramps, The Bad Seeds, The Fall, The Gun Club and a few others. They also discuss the mystery of the "Hit The North" music video and some of Kid's memories of and relationship with Jeffrey Lee Pierce. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
48:23
TIM PRESLEY - Northern Soul
On this week's episode of Oh! Brother, Paul and Steve welcome Tim Presley, song writer, painter and all round good Dude. They discuss beards, Manchester manners, Tim's many musical projects and how the more things change, the more they stay the same. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Tales from one of Britain's most influential post-punk bands, The Fall. From the rhythm section that brought you Hex Enduction Hour, brothers Paul and Steve Hanley provide insight and anecdotes from their time in the band, along with interviews with other members, people involved with the band and fans from the world of music and beyond. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.