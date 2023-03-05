Son of a Butch with Claude Harmon

Grant Field

Cam Smith's longtime coach shares how he first met the Open Champion at 10-years-old which eventually led to them working together for the nearly the next 19 years. Grant shares what stood out about the junior golfer, Cam's development over the years as well as when he first noticed and suggested that Cam was ready to turn professional — but missed his Q-school tee time, which helped get him to the big stage quicker. Plus, the Australian discusses a wide variety of Oz golf topics and stories from down under! Tell your friends about the new show and be sure to follow Claude to submit questions, enter giveaways and keep up with the latest Son of a Butch updates on Instagram at @ClaudeHarmon3.