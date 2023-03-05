Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Son of a Butch with Claude Harmon
Claude Harmon is back and breaking down all things golf – a simple game that tends to confuse smart people. On Son of a Butch, Claude shares world-class swing i... More
Claude Harmon is back and breaking down all things golf – a simple game that tends to confuse smart people. On Son of a Butch, Claude shares world-class swing i... More

Available Episodes

  • Back on Top
    Claude exclusively shares his thoughts from Brooks’ Major victory at the PGA Championship in Rochester.   Tell your friends about the new show and be sure to follow Claude to submit questions, enter giveaways and keep up with the latest Son of a Butch updates on Instagram at @ClaudeHarmon3. Son of a Butch is produced in partnership with Wasserman. The views and opinions expressed by guests interviewed on the Podcast, including all program participants and guests, are solely their own current opinions regarding events and are based on their own perspective and opinion. The views and opinions expressed do not reflect the views or opinions of Claude Harmon, Wasserman, or the companies with which any program participants/interviewees are, or may be, affiliated.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/24/2023
    42:25
  • Jonah Oliver
    Cam Smith's performance coach discusses how he works as a sports psychologist to help players perform consistently despite adversity and pressure. Plus, what's so unique about Cam's personality and his ability to refresh on/off the course thanks to his interests outside the game. Tell your friends about the new show and be sure to follow Claude to submit questions, enter giveaways and keep up with the latest Son of a Butch updates on Instagram at @ClaudeHarmon3. Son of a Butch is produced in partnership with Wasserman. The views and opinions expressed by guests interviewed on the Podcast, including all program participants and guests, are solely their own current opinions regarding events and are based on their own perspective and opinion. The views and opinions expressed do not reflect the views or opinions of Claude Harmon, Wasserman, or the companies with which any program participants/interviewees are, or may be, affiliated.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/17/2023
    1:04:25
  • Denis McDade
    Marc Leishman's coach serves on the TPI Advisory Board and discusses all aspects of amateur game improvement, having been at the forefront of junior golf development throughout his entire career. Dennis honed his methodologies and teaching skills at the world renowned Victorian Institute of Spot Golf Program, which counts Stuart Appleby, Robert Allenby, Geoff Ogilvy, Aaron Baddeley, Jarrod Lyle and Leishman among their notable alumni. Tell your friends about the new show and be sure to follow Claude to submit questions, enter giveaways and keep up with the latest Son of a Butch updates on Instagram at @ClaudeHarmon3. Son of a Butch is produced in partnership with Wasserman. The views and opinions expressed by guests interviewed on the Podcast, including all program participants and guests, are solely their own current opinions regarding events and are based on their own perspective and opinion. The views and opinions expressed do not reflect the views or opinions of Claude Harmon, Wasserman, or the companies with which any program participants/interviewees are, or may be, affiliated.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/10/2023
    1:07:08
  • Q&A: Taylor Gooch, Brooks, Game Improvement & Learning
    CH3 is back stateside to discuss Taylor Gooch's back-to-back wins plus Australia's outpour for golf. He also answers fan questions about Brooks’ game and what they're currently working on, too swings on Tour, the best paths to leverage available resources and more.  Tell your friends about the new show and be sure to follow Claude to submit questions, enter giveaways and keep up with the latest Son of a Butch updates on Instagram at @ClaudeHarmon3. Son of a Butch is produced in partnership with Wasserman. The views and opinions expressed by guests interviewed on the Podcast, including all program participants and guests, are solely their own current opinions regarding events and are based on their own perspective and opinion. The views and opinions expressed do not reflect the views or opinions of Claude Harmon, Wasserman, or the companies with which any program participants/interviewees are, or may be, affiliated.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    49:46
  • Grant Field
    Cam Smith's longtime coach shares how he first met the Open Champion at 10-years-old which eventually led to them working together for the nearly the next 19 years. Grant shares what stood out about the junior golfer, Cam's development over the years as well as when he first noticed and suggested that Cam was ready to turn professional — but missed his Q-school tee time, which helped get him to the big stage quicker. Plus, the Australian discusses a wide variety of Oz golf topics and stories from down under! Tell your friends about the new show and be sure to follow Claude to submit questions, enter giveaways and keep up with the latest Son of a Butch updates on Instagram at @ClaudeHarmon3. Son of a Butch is produced in partnership with Wasserman. The views and opinions expressed by guests interviewed on the Podcast, including all program participants and guests, are solely their own current opinions regarding events and are based on their own perspective and opinion. The views and opinions expressed do not reflect the views or opinions of Claude Harmon, Wasserman, or the companies with which any program participants/interviewees are, or may be, affiliated.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    57:55

About Son of a Butch with Claude Harmon

Claude Harmon is back and breaking down all things golf – a simple game that tends to confuse smart people. On Son of a Butch, Claude shares world-class swing instruction to help improve your scores while hosting conversations about what the best players, personalities and fanatics love about the game.

