Ep. 6 - Hypertension & Cholesterol - An Ocular Look with Dr. Sam Valley
(COPE ID 96562-PH, 0.5 hr)Dr. Sam Valley, who holds both an OD and PharmD degree, discusses the interplay between hypertension, cholesterol, and cardiology, emphasizing their implications for ocular health. Key points include the ASCVD risk calculator, which evaluates factors like blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Hypertension treatments are detailed, highlighting thiazide diuretics (e.g., hydrochlorothiazide) and their side effects like dry eye. ACE inhibitors (e.g., Lisinopril) and ARBs (e.g., Losartan) are also discussed, noting their effects on blood pressure and potential side effects like dry cough. Calcium channel blockers and beta blockers are mentioned for their roles in hypertension and arrhythmia management. The conversation also covers statins for hyperlipidemia, their benefits and rare side effects like myopathies. Finally, the discussion touches on medications for congestive heart failure, including loop diuretics and potassium-sparing diuretics, and their potential ocular side effects.
--------
32:25
Ep. 5 - Diabetes Management with Dr. Sam Valley
(COPE ID 96221-PH, 0.5 hr)Dr. Sam Valley, who holds both an OD and PharmD degree, discusses the role of eye care providers in diabetes management, emphasizing inter-professional communication and continuity of care. Key points include the common use of metformin for type 2 diabetes, its adverse effects like nausea, and strategies to improve patient adherence. Sulfonylureas, such as glipizide, glyburide, and glimepiride, were highlighted for their risk of hypoglycemia. GLP-1 agonists, like ozempic, were discussed for their effectiveness in controlling blood glucose and reducing cardiovascular risks, despite potential ocular side effects. The importance of monitoring patients on these medications was stressed, especially for those using them for weight loss.
--------
26:11
Ep. 4 - Norms and Expectations in Pre-Op Prep with Dr. Josh Davidson
(COPE ID 96218-PO, 0.5 hr)Dr. Josh Davidson, dry eye guru and practice owner, discusses norms and expectations in preoperative prep for cataract surgery. He highlights that 60-80% of cataract patients have ocular surface disease (OSD), which affects post-surgery satisfaction. He also goes over the following: 1) emphasize the importance of treating OSD before surgery to prevent vision and safety issues, 2) routine preoperative lab tests are unnecessary, citing studies that found no benefit 3) recommend tear osmolarity, MMP-9 tests, and staining for preoperative workups. 4) stress the need for optometrists to educate patients about surgical options and preoperative hygiene.
--------
35:12
Ep. 3 - Identifying Bino Vision Disorders with Dr. Miki Zilnicki
(COPE ID: 96220-NO, 0.5 hr)
Dr. Miki Zilnicki, BV/VT specialist and co-owner of Twin Forks Optometry, discusses handling complaints of double vision (diplopia). Key steps include determining onset, frequency, and direction of double vision, which can indicate serious conditions like space-occupying lesions. Best practice regarding testing and management are discussed in detail.
--------
34:30
Ep. 2 - Posterior Segment Technology with Dr. Chris Lopez
(COPE ID: 95851-TD, 0.5 hr)
In this episode, Dr. Chris Lopez discusses the advancements in posterior segment technology, focusing on four key areas: ERG (Electroretinography), extended color vision, virtual visual field testing, and lasers in optometry. ERG, now a handheld device, assesses retinal function objectively, with protocols like DRA for diabetic retinopathy.
Extended color vision tests, quick and subjective, aid in retinal and optic nerve function assessment. Virtual visual fields, performed via headsets, offer convenience and are comparable to traditional tests. Lasers, including YAG capsulotomy, LPI, and SLT, are increasingly used by optometrists, especially in rural areas, despite low ROI, emphasizing comprehensive patient care