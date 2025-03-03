Ep. 6 - Hypertension & Cholesterol - An Ocular Look with Dr. Sam Valley

(COPE ID 96562-PH, 0.5 hr)Dr. Sam Valley, who holds both an OD and PharmD degree, discusses the interplay between hypertension, cholesterol, and cardiology, emphasizing their implications for ocular health. Key points include the ASCVD risk calculator, which evaluates factors like blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Hypertension treatments are detailed, highlighting thiazide diuretics (e.g., hydrochlorothiazide) and their side effects like dry eye. ACE inhibitors (e.g., Lisinopril) and ARBs (e.g., Losartan) are also discussed, noting their effects on blood pressure and potential side effects like dry cough. Calcium channel blockers and beta blockers are mentioned for their roles in hypertension and arrhythmia management. The conversation also covers statins for hyperlipidemia, their benefits and rare side effects like myopathies. Finally, the discussion touches on medications for congestive heart failure, including loop diuretics and potassium-sparing diuretics, and their potential ocular side effects.