Anna and Karena are ~back~ with special guest Daniel Voskoboynik to discuss the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and what his death means for those of us not quite at the heart of the Russian empire.
PLUS a few special announcements about a wonderful new project in the works. Follow us on https://thefirethesetimes.com/ for more updates on that!
Music by Sarven Yapar.
--------
1:09:44
Ep. 4: Bolshoi Colonizer Energy
Karena and Anna share some gossip on the recent influx of Russian emigres in Yerevan following the War on Ukraine and discuss the pros, cons, consequences, and colonizer vibes that have accompanied them.
--------
43:11
Ep. 3: Dictator Decolonization Disco
Karena tells Anna about Emomali Rahmon's recent decolonial girlboss moment. Anna encourages him to #quietquit instead. Our hosts also have a chat about what colonial consciousness looks like in Eurasia and what we can learn from talking to each other.
Find us on Twitter @ObscuristanPod
Produced by Samson Martirosyan.
Music by Sarven Yapar.
--------
46:15
Ep. 2: Turkmenbashi is a Bad Boyfriend
Karena tells us about the life and times of Turkmenbashi I, which brings her and Anna to a discussion about the absurdity of cults of personality, the damage they cause, and the empathy we extend to their victims depending on where they are.
Find us on Twitter @ObscuristanPod
Music by Sarven Yapar. Production by Samson Martirosyan.
--------
42:41
Ep. 1: Pink Top, Tits, and Microphone
Anna and Karena discuss the illustrious career of none other than Russian pop-star Philipp Kirkorov, what his path tells us about gay rights in Russia, and why joining the Russian elite is never it, fam.
Find us on Twitter @ObscuristanPod
Music by Sarven Yapar.
Join political scientist Karena and total civilian Anna on a trip to Obscuristan. Each week, Karena and Anna dive into a truly bizarre story from Eurasia in its full political, social, and imperialist context. Join us, and you’ll find out why Obscuristan isn’t so strange at all when you consider the sh*t it’s been through.
Find us on twitter @ObscuristanPod
Music by Sarven Yapar.