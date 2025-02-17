Powered by RND
From the Top

Podcast From the Top
From the Top
NPR's From the Top showcases the music, stories, and unique humor of America's best young classical musicians.
MusicArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • Major and Minor
    We explore repertoire from major and minor keys, highlighting how young artists express the character and nuance that each represent. We hear a teen cellist perform a bright and sunny work with ties to both the Baroque and Romantic eras, a young violinist brings a dark and stormy Beethoven Sonata, and a 17-year-old pianist performs a major fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
    --------  
    37:44
  • Joy, Classical Guitar, and Beethoven Cello Sonata
    A teen guitarist brings a percussive work by Roland Dyens, an 18-year-old cellist performs a Beethoven Cello Sonata, and a teen soprano sings a work entitled "Joy". We also hear a flashback performance from a French Horn player who was featured on the show back in 2012.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
    --------  
    45:45
  • Joyful Island
    Today's show is particularly joyful! A teen pianist plays Debussy's L'isle Joyeuse (Joyful Island) and a violinist performs Suk's Song of Love and speaks to the importance of connecting emotionally with the music.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
    --------  
    25:53
  • Romantic Double Bass and Ocean Adventure
    We're back in Kansas City with a 17-year-old double bassist who gives a heartfelt performance of Bottesini's Elegy No. 1. We meet a teen composer and learn about her journey in writing music, including creating an imaginative ocean adventure for the famous Kronos Quartet which you'll hear! Finally, we enjoy a flashback performance by prize-winning violinist Maria Ioudenitch from when she was a teen living in Kansas City.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
    --------  
    32:53
  • Rachmaninoff, French Horn, and The Great Train Race
    From Kansas City, we explore the connection between music and math with a 16-year-old pianist who also happens to be a champion swimmer. We hear a majestic performance of Dukas by a teen French horn player. A young flutist performs Ian Clarke's The Great Train Race and describes the technical and artistic challenges of emulating the sounds of a train in this exhilarating work.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
    --------  
    43:42

About From the Top

