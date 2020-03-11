Think you know your history? Think again.From the stories of the former slave that taught Charles Darwin to the first female playwright who was a spy for the En... More
The Sacred Band of Thebes
An army of lovers seems like something from ancient myth but the story of the Sacred Band of Thebes is based on reality. This elite fighting force of the Theban army played a crucial role in ending Spartan hegemony in the 4th century BC.To find out more Dr Fern Riddell speaks to Professor of Ancient History at the University of Warwick James Davidson and Professor of Classics and Ancient Mediterranean Studies at Bucknell University Stephanie Larson.Sky HISTORY's Not What You Thought You Knew is presented by Dr Fern Riddell, produced by Kim Sergeant, Peter Ross, research by Mary Nzeh, and series produced by Sam Pearson. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/10/2020
56:48
Olaudah Equiano and the British Abolitionist Movement
Olaudah Equiano's autobiography The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano was one of the very first slave narratives that spawned a popular literary genre. However, while relatively famous in the 18th century, his legacy was largely forgotten in the UK until the 1960s when there was a resurgence of interest in his life. How could such a prominent figure be all but forgotten while their contribution to the abolition movement be supplanted by his white contemporaries such as William Wilberforce and Granville Sharp?To find out more Dr Fern Riddell speaks to co-founder of The Windrush Foundation and The Equiano Society Arthur Torrington CBE and historian, author and broadcaster Professor Gretchen Gerzina.Sky HISTORY's Not What You Thought You Knew is presented by Dr Fern Riddell, produced by Kim Sergeant, Peter Ross, research by Mary Nzeh, and series produced by Sam Pearson. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/3/2020
46:33
A Tribute to Olaudah Equiano
While Dr Fern Riddell takes a week off before we bring the final two episodes of the series, we have a special teaser for our penultimate episode.The BBC's Calypsonian-in-Residence Alexander D Great regularly works with organisations such as the Windrush Foundation and the Equiano Society and has written an original song on Olaudah Equiano's life which he has kindly given us permission to bring to you.Sky HISTORY's Not What You Thought You Knew is presented by Dr Fern Riddell, produced by Kim Sergeant, Peter Ross, research by Mary Nzeh, and series produced by Sam Pearson. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
10/27/2020
7:35
Allan Noel Minns the WW1 Officer and Son of Britain's First Black Mayor
Allan Noel Minns, son of Dr Allan Glaisyer Minns, Britain's first Black mayor when elected mayor of Thetford in 1904, served in the British Army as a medical officer during the First World War.To find out more Dr Fern Riddell speaks to former soldier and director of Recognize Black Heritage and Culture Garry Stewart and academic Dr Remi Adekoya, author of Biracial Britain: A Different Way of Looking at Race which is set for release in 2021.Sky HISTORY's Not What You Thought You Knew is presented by Dr Fern Riddell, produced by Kim Sergeant, Peter Ross, research by Mary Nzeh, and series produced by Sam Pearson. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
10/20/2020
47:01
The Ivory Bangle Lady and Roman Britain
What does the archaeological evidence tell us about the Ivory Bangle Lady, a wealthy woman who died in 4th Century York, and what do her grave goods tell us about material culture in the African diaspora throughout history?To find out more Dr Fern Riddell speaks to archaeologist Professor Hella Eckhardt and fashion historian Teleica Kirkland. For more information on the topics discussed in this episode visit The Yorkshire Museum and The Costume Institute of the African Diaspora.Sky HISTORY's Not What You Thought You Knew is presented by Dr Fern Riddell, produced by Kim Sergeant, Peter Ross, research by Mary Nzeh, and series produced by Sam Pearson. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
