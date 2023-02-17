Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Not So Standard Deviations

Roger Peng and Hilary Parker
Roger Peng and Hilary Parker talk about the latest in data science and data analysis in academia and industry. More
Roger Peng and Hilary Parker talk about the latest in data science and data analysis in academia and industry.

  • 176 - Is R the Worst?
    Hilary and Roger make a special announcement and discuss large language models, prompt engineering, and the frustration of teaching R these days.   Show Notes: Support us on Patreon Roger on Twitter Hilary on Twitter List of NSSD Fellows Get the Not So Standard Deviations book Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play Find past episodes Contact us at nssdeviations @ gmail.com Podcast art by Jessica Crowell  
    5/3/2023
    1:02:31
  • 175 - Apocalypse Later
    Hilary and Roger discuss Posit ads and continue the discussion of ChatGPT and AI (including AI movies!)   Show Notes: Support us on Patreon Roger on Twitter Hilary on Twitter List of NSSD Fellows Get the Not So Standard Deviations book Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play Find past episodes Contact us at nssdeviations @ gmail.com Podcast art by Jessica Crowell  
    4/17/2023
    58:39
  • 174 - The Future Was Here
    Hilary and Roger debate the impacts and time horizon of ChatGPT and its competitors.   Show Notes: Support us on Patreon Roger on Twitter Hilary on Twitter List of NSSD Fellows Get the Not So Standard Deviations book Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play Find past episodes Contact us at nssdeviations @ gmail.com Podcast art by Jessica Crowell  
    4/4/2023
    1:21:26
  • 173 - Narrative Diagrams
    Hilary and Roger reflect on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, discuss what the goal of data version control is, and critique Roger’s idea for a way to learn from other people’s data analyses.   Show Notes: Support us on Patreon Roger on Twitter Hilary on Twitter List of NSSD Fellows Get the Not So Standard Deviations book Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play Find past episodes Contact us at nssdeviations @ gmail.com Podcast art by Jessica Crowell
    3/14/2023
    1:11:18
  • 172 - Efficient Counterfactuals
    Hilary and Roger winge about Twitter, correct the record about dbt, and consider more counterfactuals.   Show Notes: Support us on Patreon Roger on Twitter Hilary on Twitter List of NSSD Fellows Get the Not So Standard Deviations book Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play Find past episodes Contact us at nssdeviations @ gmail.com Podcast art by Jessica Crowell  
    2/17/2023
    1:04:15

About Not So Standard Deviations

Roger Peng and Hilary Parker talk about the latest in data science and data analysis in academia and industry.
