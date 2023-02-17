Roger Peng and Hilary Parker talk about the latest in data science and data analysis in academia and industry. More
176 - Is R the Worst?
Hilary and Roger make a special announcement and discuss large language models, prompt engineering, and the frustration of teaching R these days. Show Notes: Support us on Patreon Roger on Twitter Hilary on Twitter List of NSSD Fellows Get the Not So Standard Deviations book Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play Find past episodes Contact us at nssdeviations @ gmail.com Podcast art by Jessica Crowell
5/3/2023
1:02:31
175 - Apocalypse Later
Hilary and Roger discuss Posit ads and continue the discussion of ChatGPT and AI (including AI movies!)
4/17/2023
58:39
174 - The Future Was Here
Hilary and Roger debate the impacts and time horizon of ChatGPT and its competitors.
4/4/2023
1:21:26
173 - Narrative Diagrams
Hilary and Roger reflect on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, discuss what the goal of data version control is, and critique Roger's idea for a way to learn from other people's data analyses.
3/14/2023
1:11:18
172 - Efficient Counterfactuals
Hilary and Roger winge about Twitter, correct the record about dbt, and consider more counterfactuals.