Hyperlegible 002: Utsav Mamoria, How to live an intellectually rich life

Utsav Mamoria recently wrote How to Live an Intellectually Rich Life on his Substack, Tumse Na Ho Paayega. It blew up, breaking out of containment in India and spanning the globe to the tune of 1,100 likes at the time of recording. For good reason: Utsav combines philosophy, mathematics, biographies, personal experience, and hand-drawn sketches to create a map – quite literally – for living an intellectually rich life. He takes us on a journey through Moradoom, Igamor, and Evermore, before arriving at Luminspere, the Mountains of Knowledge. His one sentence takeaway: Consistency trumps everything.I loved reading the essay, and was pleasantly surprised to enjoy our conversation even more. You can find Utsav on X at @utsavmamoria and subscribe to Tumse Na Ho Paayega here.I asked Utsav for some recommendations. Substack to Follow: Ted Gioia’s The Honest BrokerFavorite of his own pieces other than this one: Why we understand time wrongIf you enjoy Hyperlegible, subscribe and leave us a rating. We have some great conversations scheduled and I want to bring this to as many people as we can.