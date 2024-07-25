Top Stations
North Star Blue
Denise Slipy
add
Real talk with real people about the real issues. We do better, when we know better!
More
Government
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Jen Schultz talks Project 2025
Send us a textJen joins me in talking about project 2025. Brief overview.
--------
30:48
Colton Kratky MN House 29B
Send us a textThis episode is Colton Kratky. He talks about his districts needs and what he will do when he is elected. Support him at kratky4mn.com let him know North Star Blue sent you!
--------
26:57
James Sceville for 1A
Send us a textThis episode features James Sceville candidate for 1A.
--------
29:02
Aron Schnauser 7A
Send us a textThis episode I am joined by MN House 7A candidate. Aron talks about his family, and community and what he wants to do, once he is elected.
--------
26:13
Emily LeClaire Candidate for House District 6B
Send us a textMeet Emily, hear her story and get behind her campaign!
--------
45:02
Show more
About North Star Blue
Real talk with real people about the real issues. We do better, when we know better!
Podcast website
