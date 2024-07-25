Powered by RND
North Star Blue

Podcast North Star Blue
Denise Slipy
Real talk with real people about the real issues. We do better, when we know better!
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  Jen Schultz talks Project 2025
    Jen joins me in talking about project 2025. Brief overview. 
    --------  
    30:48
  Colton Kratky MN House 29B
    This episode is Colton Kratky. He talks about his districts needs and what he will do when he is elected. Support him at  kratky4mn.com let him know North Star Blue sent you! 
    --------  
    26:57
  James Sceville for 1A
    This episode features James Sceville candidate for 1A. 
    --------  
    29:02
  Aron Schnauser 7A
    This episode I am joined by MN House 7A candidate. Aron talks about his family, and community and what he wants to do, once he is elected.
    --------  
    26:13
  Emily LeClaire Candidate for House District 6B
    Meet Emily, hear her story and get behind her campaign!
    --------  
    45:02

About North Star Blue

Real talk with real people about the real issues. We do better, when we know better!
