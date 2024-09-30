Join us for part two of the NOCTURNAL Q & A! Scott answers questions from fans on the novel as well as anything else Sigler. Heads up, there will be spoilers so proceed with caution. Sit back and enjoy!
NOCTURNAL - Q & A Part 1
Join us for the first Q & A episode for NOCTURNAL! Scott will answer fan questions on the novel as well as anything else Sigler. Heads up, there will be spoilers so proceed with caution. Sit back and enjoy!
NOCTURNAL is over. What now?
Hello, this is Scott Sigler, the author of Nocturnal. Well, the story is over and I hope you enjoyed it. Thank you for spending your irreplaceable time with my work.
If you want more of my fiction, I've got heaps of it for you. You can go to ScottSigler.com/books and see the titles I have available in print, ebook and audiobook. Or you can find me at Amazon. And if you really dig print books, consider ordering through your local bookstore. Help keep your local in business.
I do a free weekly podcast of my serialized fiction. Swing over to ScottSigler.com/subscribe to get the goods every Sunday. Or search for me, Scott Sigler in your favorite podcast app. When you search my name, you'll also find more of my completed unabridged serial audiobooks, just like NOCTURNAL. Feel free to dig in and I hope you enjoy.
I'm on all the social medias, as at @ScottSigler, one word, and on Facebook at facebook.com/scottsigler. Gimme a follow and when you do, gimme a shout out on that platform.
While I do not have a sequel to NOCTURNAL, the next two episodes in the feed are question and answer sessions done with my fans about the book. They are a ton of fun and you can hear the insanity of the junkies as my fans call themselves. I hope you become a junkie as well.
Thank you for listening.
NOCTURNAL Episode 45 - Series Finale
The dust has settled in the catacombs of Marie’s Children. Bryan, Pookie, and Black Mister Burns face a new reality, a world where Bryan is wanted for multiple murders and has no way to clear his name. As they deal with the ramifications of Chief Zou’s lies, there is also the lethal issue of a serial killer on the loose: Tard is out there, and he’s looking to add to his collection of severed hands.
NOCTURNAL Episode 44
Bryan Clauser has descended into the labyrinth of tunnels below San Francisco, into the home of the killer cult known as Marie’s Children. They have his partner, Pookie Chang, and are about to put Pookie to death. Bryan and his heavily armed comrades: Black Mister Burns, Adam Jessup, and Alder Jessup have engaged the enemy. When we last left Bryan, he had leaped from the ledge of a sprawling cavern toward the deck of a ruined galleon that has sat below San Francisco for 200 years. His target: Teenager Rex Deprovdechuk and the murderers who call him “King.”
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Scott Sigler comes a tale of murder, madness, and an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the streets of San Francisco.
San Francisco homicide inspector Bryan Clauser is losing his mind. How else to explain his dreams, dreams that mirror — with impossible accuracy — gruesome murders drenching the city in blood? How else to explain the feelings these dreams provoke in him? Not disgust, not horror, but excitement.
As Bryan and his longtime partner Pookie' Chang investigate the killings, they learn that things are even stranger than they initially seem. The victims are all enemies of an ostracized teenage boy, a boy gripped by the same violent, prescient dreams that haunt Bryan.
When Bryan and Pookie dig deeper, they uncover disturbing details of a mysterious cult known as “Marie’s Children,” and of San Francisco’s secret history of serial killers, a history that their superiors — from the mayor to the police chief and on down — seem desperate to keep hidden.
Featuring a dazzlingly plotted mystery and a terrifying descent into a nightmarish underworld -— along with some of the most incredible action scenes ever told and an explosive, gut-wrenching conclusion you won't soon forget — NOCTURNAL is a spectacular outing from one of the horror genre's brightest stars.
For more audio fiction from Scott Sigler, please visit ScottSigler.com