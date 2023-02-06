Noche de Pendejadas with Alannized

Noche De Pendejadas (Night of Bullshit) is the weekly talk show hosted by YouTuber and beauty fanatic, Alannized. Tune in every Friday for an inside look at the latest industry drama, influencer projects, scandals, and all things chisme. Featured guests include Louie & Yoatzi Castro, AdamRayOkay, Jenicka Lopez, and more.
Each week Alan makes sure to get you the piping hot tea while keeping the dialogue authentic. Conversations are held in Spanglish and allow guests space to unpack their upbringings, struggles, and aspirations. However, the show doesn't just begin and end with a heartfelt conversation. It wouldn't be Noche De Pendejadas without a few games!
You know those topics influencers always seem to be dodging? In his Cocktails & Chisme segment, Alan brings out drinks and dives straight into the thick of it with his guest- leaving no question unanswered. In the Wheel of Pendejadas, guests must press a button. Depending on their luck, they will have to take a Lie Detector Test, Roast Each Other, or play Never Have I Ever. In The Challenge Bucket, guests spin a lottery bucket for a number. Their number will correlate to a challenge such as Truth or Shot, Song Association Challenge, or Flip Cup Shot.
Make sure you subscribe and follow the podcast, so you don't miss out on all the drama and chisme from your favorite online personalities y todo mas que ustedes quieren saber de ellos.
Follow @alannized on Instagram, Twitter, & TikTok
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy