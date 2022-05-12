Noble Champions is a modern day salon, created and hosted by the multi-platform visionary artist, Santigold. In each episode, she sits down with some of today’s... More
Idris Elba and Dan Kovalik
On this week's episode, Santi is joined by Idris Elba and Dan Kovalik to discuss "cancel culture" through the lens of perpetual growth. They cover the origins of the concept, how it has evolved to become a relevant and modern societal and political topic, and the effect it has on culture.
12/5/2022
57:36
Bun B and Resmaa Menakem
In this episode, Santi and her guests, Bun B and Resmaa Menakem, talk about intergenerational and racialized trauma, how our ancestors' and our own traumatic experiences can often set the tone for how we view and interact with the world around us, and the deep-rooted effects that have on our communities.
11/28/2022
1:04:46
Saul Williams and Mary Annaïse Heglar
In this episode, Santi and her guests, Saul Williams and Mary Annaïse Heglar, talk about the intersection of race and climate change, and how it impacts the future of our world. They also touch on Secretary of State, Antony Blinken’s recent trip to Africa, the landmark climate legislation just passed by the U.S. Senate, and the assassination of the former Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Patrice Lumumba.
11/21/2022
1:02:59
Olivia Wilde and Rebecca Walker
In this episode, Santi and her guests, Olivia Wilde, and Rebecca Walker share their experiences as mothers who are creatives. They discuss the challenge of balancing motherhood and their own creativity, explore the concept of working mothers "having it all", and Rebecca relays her experience as the child of another creative mother, Alice Walker, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple.
11/14/2022
47:10
Questlove, Angela Yee and Tunde Adebimpe
In this episode, Santi rallies her longtime friends Questlove, Angela Yee, and Tunde Adebimpe, who are fellow artists, industry insiders, and cultural critics, to try to tackle the question, 'What exactly is Black Music?'. They discuss complex issues like what happens when you step out of the genre box - specifically when Black artists are making music that’s left outside the 'Black Music' box, who built the box, and what’s the bigger impact of caging in or boxing out music and the artists that make it? All this while geeking out about some of their favorite seminal recording artists like Bad Brains, Nina Simone, Fela Kuti, The Last Poets and more.
