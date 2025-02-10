No Gorge with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

Legends, divas, & the hardest-working duo in showbiz Violet Chachki and Gottmik bring you NO GORGE. Discussing all things fashion, life, artistry, industry gossip, and more - Violet and Gottmik bring you all the life advice you could possibly need. GET INTO IT GORGE! Join our Patreon to enjoy never-before-seen content, live watch parties, exclusive merchandise, early access and discounts to events and more. Patreon: https://patreon.com/NoGorge Contact Us: [email protected]
Follow No Gorge: https://www.tiktok.com/@nogorge Follow Gottmik: http://instagram.com/gottmik https://www.tiktok.com/@gottmik http://facebook.com/gottmik http://twitter.com/gottmik Follow Violet Chachki: http://instagram.com/violetchachki https://www.tiktok.com/@violetchachki https://www.facebook.com/VioletChachkiOfficial https://twitter.com/violetchachki