No Gorge with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

We’re so back and (mentally) better.

It's the Season 4 premiere of No Gorge, and we're back and fiercer than ever! Join us as we catch you up on what we've been up to and discuss the recent style highs and... lows.This season, we're introducing TWO brand new segments! First up is "I'm Trying to Be Nicer But…" where we share our attempts at kindness, and then we have "What's Going On Right Now" to keep you in the loop on all the latest buzz (just go with it, gorge!).