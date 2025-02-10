Powered by RND
No Gorge with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

Headgum
Legends, divas, & the hardest-working duo in showbiz Violet Chachki and Gottmik bring you NO GORGE. Discussing all things fashion, life, artistry, industry goss...
ArtsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 83
  • We’re so back and (mentally) better.
    It's the Season 4 premiere of No Gorge, and we're back and fiercer than ever! Join us as we catch you up on what we've been up to and discuss the recent style highs and... lows.This season, we're introducing TWO brand new segments! First up is "I'm Trying to Be Nicer But…" where we share our attempts at kindness, and then we have "What's Going On Right Now" to keep you in the loop on all the latest buzz (just go with it, gorge!).
    --------  
    1:54:32
  • We Tried the Substance
    Hi gorge! This week we're shopping for hearses, reviewing the film 'The Substance,' and announcing our 2nd Annual Deadly Doll Balls in Los Angeles (Oct 26) and New York City (Oct 30)!
    --------  
    1:26:59
  • On the Road
    Hi gorge! This week, we're dishing about Mik's life on the AS9 tour, Violet's New York Fashion Week highs + lows, and Gottmik reveals his elaborate movie theater snack order. We also review our favorite Emmys red carpet looks and share what we have brewing for Halloween! -Check out our Patreon:https://patreon.com/NoGorgeContact Us: [email protected] No Gorge:https://www.tiktok.com/@nogorgeFollow Gottmik:http://instagram.com/gottmikhttps://www.tiktok.com/@gottmikhttp://facebook.com/gottmikhttp://twitter.com/gottmikFollow Violet Chachki: http://instagram.com/violetchachkihttps://www.tiktok.com/@violetchachkihttps://www.facebook.com/VioletChachkiOfficialhttps://twitter.com/violetchachki
    --------  
    1:13:32
  • Dating Tips, Tricks, and TRADE
    Hi gorge! We're back to business with our signature artistry. We chat about dating, situationships, and Violet's tasks for her trade. We also discuss the quiet luxury → brat → demure pipeline - plus our recent International escapades!Hi gorge! We're back to business with our signature artistry. We chat about dating, situationships, and Violet's tasks for her trade. We also discuss the quiet luxury → brat → demure pipeline - plus our recent International escapadess for her trade. We also discuss the quiet luxury → brat → demure pipeline - plus our recent International escapadesLike this episode? Don't forget to leave us a five star review 🤩-Check out our Patreon:https://patreon.com/NoGorgeContact Us: [email protected] No Gorge:https://www.tiktok.com/@nogorgeFollow Gottmik:http://instagram.com/gottmikhttps://www.tiktok.com/@gottmikhttp://facebook.com/gottmikhttp://twitter.com/gottmikFollow Violet Chachki: http://instagram.com/violetchachkihttps://www.tiktok.com/@violetchachkihttps://www.facebook.com/VioletChachkiOfficialhttps://twitter.com/violetchachki
    --------  
    1:15:17
  • All Stars S9 FINALE
    Hi gorge! Here's our last review of All Stars 9! We wrap up the finale and dish on the best (and worst) looks of the season. We break down the queens' final performances and share our thoughts on the crowning.It's been quite the season and we are so proud of Mik! Sickening custom runway looks, divine makeup artistry, gaggy performances on the main stage, raising money for Trans Lifeline, and just being a superstar. You're our winner baby!Like this episode? Don't forget to leave us a five star review 🤩
    --------  
    1:33:12

About No Gorge with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

Legends, divas, & the hardest-working duo in showbiz Violet Chachki and Gottmik bring you NO GORGE. Discussing all things fashion, life, artistry, industry gossip, and more - Violet and Gottmik bring you all the life advice you could possibly need. GET INTO IT GORGE! Join our Patreon to enjoy never-before-seen content, live watch parties, exclusive merchandise, early access and discounts to events and more. Patreon: https://patreon.com/NoGorge Contact Us: [email protected] Follow No Gorge: https://www.tiktok.com/@nogorge Follow Gottmik: http://instagram.com/gottmik https://www.tiktok.com/@gottmik http://facebook.com/gottmik http://twitter.com/gottmik Follow Violet Chachki: http://instagram.com/violetchachki https://www.tiktok.com/@violetchachki https://www.facebook.com/VioletChachkiOfficial https://twitter.com/violetchachki
