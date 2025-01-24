Just Because genAI Can, Doesn’t Mean genAI Should - in City Hall

In Episode #3, hosts Mike Sarasti and Mark Wheeler respond to questions from listeners about generative AI. Mike and Mark make it clear: for local governments, early experimentation is valuable, but do not downplay the risks and execution considerations. Slapping on “use at your own risk” warning on your city hall genAI chatbot is maybe not the best way to actually serve the public?Not All AI Risk Profiles Are the Same: Local governments are conflating the very different risk profiles of generative AI vs. predictive AI, and by doing so, are creating unnecessary work and confusion about how to assess the impacts of "genAI-ifying" SaaS tools.Maybe Don’t Let a Copilot Take the Wheel: An immature, all-purpose generative AI, known to fabricate, is given access to the unclassified data of your workforce. What could go wrong?A Creative’s Organization Tool: Mike offers a more personal perspective, sharing how he uses AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to streamline his daily tasks and organizational workflows for his consulting work and his band’s music production/performances. He makes the case that while all-purpose genAI is great at organizing, he’s not relinquishing creative control.Focused is Better than “All-Purpose” genAI: Mark and Mike advocate for a sandboxed, focused, and restrictive use of a genAI model tailored (aka fine-tuned) for tasks on specific knowledge domains. By limiting the AI’s scope to a particular field, local governments can gain more accurate, reliable, and contextually relevant outputs, while minimizing the risk of errors.In the closing music segment, Mike gives an update on his band, Raker, and their upcoming shows and competition showcase for the Miami Three Points festival—and the band’s latest single, “Relevant,” streaming now on all music platforms.Featuring a “Just Say No” faux PSA by Earl Grant, local Philadelphia actor.Follow Raker on Instagram: @rakermusic Listen to "Relevant" on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4JqywsINKEWZucDNYlnBBU?si=da45e2c66825465b