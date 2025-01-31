The Next Generation Carriers podcast can be found online at and on Youtube and also on your favorite podcast platform.
We want to share an important event that is happening Sunday February 16th and also give a few mentions
Build a Fighting NALC is a rank and file reform movement that has an important upcoming ZOOM MEETING: Sunday, February 16th at 1pm eastern.
To discuss the lessons of the Vote NO campaign, and next steps to fight as the contract heads into arbitration, how Build a Fighting NALC is getting organized and building chapters across the country.
Invite all interested NALC members!
Folks can register for this meeting on the Build A Fighting NALC website
Also; shoutout:
Massachusetts Build A Fighting NALC
For anybody in Massachusetts that wants to get organized with the Massachusetts chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to:
[email protected]
Also; shoutout:
Texas Build A Fighting NALC
For anybody in Texas that wants to get organized with the Texas chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to:
[email protected]
Also; shoutout:
Iowa Build A Fighting NALC
For anybody in Iowa that wants to get organized with the Iowa chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to:
[email protected]
And lastly, a solidarity shoutout:
To the Branch 2502 Reform Caucus out there in Las Vegas. If you’re in the Las Vegas area get active with that reform caucus. Send an email:[email protected]