Next Generation Carriers

City Letter Carriers News and Education Podcast.
  • NALC President Brian Renfroe(Q&A)
    “Let me beg of you, in God's holy name, let the organization be used for the uplifting of the human race, do not use it for the uplifting of yourself. Be true to your manhood; be true to your country; be true to the children yet unborn." ⁃ Mother Jones, July 19, 1902
    --------  
    2:37:49
  • "Don't Mourn, Organize!"
    February 21st, 2025 - President Trump to NALC President Brian Renfroe, the workers got sold out.   NALC President Brian Renfroe did a restricted virtual meeting with various NALC Branch Presidents, so Next Generation Carriers invited as many Presidents onto our podcast to discuss what happened and moving forward.   "Don't mourn, organize!" - This expression is the familiar version of the "last words spoken" by Wobbly songwriter Joe Hill before his execution on a murder charge in Utah. In truth, the expression is part of a telegram sent to Bill Haywood, in which Joe wrote, "Goodbye, Bill, I die like a true blue rebel. Don't waste any time mourning. Organize!"
    --------  
    1:40:25
  • "You Can’t Be Neutral on a Moving Train"
    "I didn't have to build a transportation network to deliver the packages. It existed: It was called the post office." - Jeff Bezos, July 2019   Next Generation Carriers and guests are individual union members speaking in a personal capacity and they do not represent the views of the NALC, the United States Postal Service, or any other entity that is spoken on this program.
    --------  
    1:27:02
  • February News/Shoutouts
    The Next Generation Carriers podcast can be found⁠ online⁠ at and on⁠ Youtube⁠  and also on your favorite podcast platform.   We want to share an important event that is happening Sunday February 16th and also give a few mentions   Build a Fighting NALC is a rank and file reform movement that has an important upcoming⁠ ZOOM MEETING⁠:  Sunday, February 16th at 1pm eastern.   To discuss the lessons of the Vote NO campaign, and next steps to fight as the contract heads into arbitration, how Build a Fighting NALC is getting organized and building chapters across the country.   Invite all interested NALC members!   Folks can register for this meeting on the Build A Fighting NALC⁠ website⁠       Also; shoutout: Massachusetts Build A Fighting NALC For anybody in Massachusetts that wants to get organized with the Massachusetts chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to: [email protected]     Also; shoutout: Texas Build A Fighting NALC For anybody in Texas that wants to get organized with the Texas chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to: [email protected]     Also; shoutout: Iowa Build A Fighting NALC For anybody in Iowa that wants to get organized with the Iowa chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to: [email protected]       And lastly, a solidarity shoutout: To the Branch 2502 Reform Caucus out there in Las Vegas. If you’re in the Las Vegas area get active with that reform caucus. Send an email:⁠[email protected]
    --------  
    3:04
  • James Henry NALC Presidential Candidate(Q&As)
    NALC Vice-President James Henry is running for the NALC President position.   Please check out James Henry on podcast: - FEDUP with Ron Speakman Episode 37 - From A to Arbitration Episode 190
    --------  
    1:44:07

About Next Generation Carriers

