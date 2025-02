February News/Shoutouts

The Next Generation Carriers podcast can be found⁠ online⁠ at and on⁠ Youtube⁠ and also on your favorite podcast platform. We want to share an important event that is happening Sunday February 16th and also give a few mentions Build a Fighting NALC is a rank and file reform movement that has an important upcoming⁠ ZOOM MEETING⁠: Sunday, February 16th at 1pm eastern. To discuss the lessons of the Vote NO campaign, and next steps to fight as the contract heads into arbitration, how Build a Fighting NALC is getting organized and building chapters across the country. Invite all interested NALC members! Folks can register for this meeting on the Build A Fighting NALC⁠ website⁠ Also; shoutout: Massachusetts Build A Fighting NALC For anybody in Massachusetts that wants to get organized with the Massachusetts chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to: [email protected] Also; shoutout: Texas Build A Fighting NALC For anybody in Texas that wants to get organized with the Texas chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to: [email protected] Also; shoutout: Iowa Build A Fighting NALC For anybody in Iowa that wants to get organized with the Iowa chapter of Build a Fighting NALC please send an email to: [email protected] And lastly, a solidarity shoutout: To the Branch 2502 Reform Caucus out there in Las Vegas. If you’re in the Las Vegas area get active with that reform caucus. Send an email:⁠ [email protected]