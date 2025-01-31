"Don't Mourn, Organize!"

February 21st, 2025 - President Trump to NALC President Brian Renfroe, the workers got sold out. NALC President Brian Renfroe did a restricted virtual meeting with various NALC Branch Presidents, so Next Generation Carriers invited as many Presidents onto our podcast to discuss what happened and moving forward. "Don't mourn, organize!" - This expression is the familiar version of the "last words spoken" by Wobbly songwriter Joe Hill before his execution on a murder charge in Utah. In truth, the expression is part of a telegram sent to Bill Haywood, in which Joe wrote, "Goodbye, Bill, I die like a true blue rebel. Don't waste any time mourning. Organize!"