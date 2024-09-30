Traffic: Ben Smith On How The Media Got Hooked On Traffic
Ben Smith is one of the most influential media and politics reporters today. Smith was one of the first reporters at politico and went on to become the founding editor of Buzzfeed News. He was a must-read media columnist at the NY Times and is now co-founder of global media outlet, Semafor.Smith is out with a new book, Traffic – Genius, Rivalry and Delusion in the Billion Dollar Race to Go Viral. It chronicles the rise and decline of Buzzfeed and Gawker and the online ascent of right-wing populist figures like Andrew Breitbart and Ben Shapiro.In this conversation we talk about the ways the race for clicks turned up the noise in the media and amplified the most bombastic voices. And we explore what's next in media and where you can turn for trustworthy information as a media consumer.
28:18
Paulina Porizkova on Vulnerability, Beauty and Social Media
This is a wide-ranging and honest conversation about aging, honesty, grief, anxiety and finding joy in life with the remarkable Paulina Porizkova. She is a longtime supermodel, actress and author. We talk about the inspiration behind her debut book No Filter: The Good, The Bad, and The Beautiful. It's a stunning collection of essays and observations about life, and it's available today.We chat about everything from social expectations of women to fighting ageism, managing anxiety– the death of her husband and finding her voice.
37:55
Washington Divided: Power, Politics and What Comes Next
Republicans held the House. Democrats the Senate. But the margins couldn't be slimmer. And the standoff ahead of 2024 is already taking shape.Can anything get done? Is a next generation of leadership ready to take the helm? And will the policies that you care about even make the agenda? We answer those questions with two experts: Jake Sherman, founder of Punchbowl News, a media company all about Capitol Hill. He's covered national politics for more than a decade. And Margaret Talev, the managing editor of politics for Axios and a CNN political analyst. She discusses Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the Democrats who could rise in 2024. It's all starting now.
35:44
No Red Wave: Making Sense of the Midterms
The big loser in the 2022 midterms: conventional wisdom. The late punditry was all wrong. Enthusiasm was high on both sides. There was no red wave. Women did turn out to vote on abortion. Trumpism suffered some body blows and election deniers did not sweep the board. Importantly voters seemed motivated by multiple issues at once – which shouldn't be shocking but was discounted by the pundits in the final days of the campaign.To break down what we know right now, what it means for issues you care about, control of Congress and the 2024 presidential race, I spoke with NPR's National Political Correspondent, Mara Liasson. She covers the White House, Congress, elections and political trends and is one of the most thoughtful and informed journalists covering politics today.
18:42
Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Delivering Results
Former presidential candidate-turned-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has a pricey task before him: how to spend $600 billion over 5 years to rebuild the nation's infrastructure. He sat down with News Not Noise to tell us about some of those projects and how he believes they'll benefit citizens across the nation. We tackle some big issues: inflation, climate change, the DOT's work to ease holiday travel challenges and the midterms: why democracy is on the ballot this year.He tells us why even in the face of political extremism, he's still optimistic about the country's future.
I’m Jessica Yellin, the founder of News Not Noise. For years, I worked in network news at ABC, MSNBC, and CNN, where I was the Chief White House Correspondent. I’ve reported from around the world and won awards.The more years I got under my belt as a reporter, the more I became convinced that the news doesn't speak to a large part of the audience.In the summer of 2018, I did something different. The midterm elections were approaching and friends asked me to explain what the heck was happening in the political cycle.So, I picked up my phone and began posting short, daily explainer videos on Instagram. What started with me and a ring light is now a small team, dedicated to giving you news in a different voice. We aim to provide facts, not panic attacks. We interview real experts — not pundits. My goal is to provide the understanding you need to engage in the conversation and take action in the world.