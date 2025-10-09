NwN Ep. 107 - Brett Stewart

In this episode of Networking with Nathaniel, I sit down with Brett Stewart — a former pastor of 14 years who made the leap into real estate and has since closed over 50+ transactions, scaled his revenue to over $1.2M this year alone, and built a business rooted in both faith and freedom.Brett’s story is one of redemption, abundance, and purpose. From walking through divorce, to finding love again with his wife Andie, to hearing God call him into real estate — Brett’s journey proves that “nothing is wasted, everything is an investment.”In this conversation Brett shares:How ministry prepared him for entrepreneurshipThe mindset shift from chasing transactions to creating valueThe importance of knowing your worth and protecting your timeWhy he shows up to every deal as “seen, significant, and loved”His transformation through health, fitness, and discipline📣 Brett says: “The work that God has done in me is the work that He does through me.”This one will challenge you to look at your business, your habits, and your mindset differently.00:00 Welcome to Networking with Nathaniel01:59 Introducing Brett Stewart03:42 Brett's Real Estate Journey04:38 Mindset and Personal Growth06:30 Maximizing Real Estate Value10:23 Balancing Health and Business28:02 The Power of Community32:38 Building a Supportive Community33:24 Celebrating Others' Successes34:48 The Power of an Abundant Mindset35:51 Leaving Joe Homebuyer: What You Lose37:25 From Pastor to Real Estate Investor38:52 Integrating Ministry and Real Estate44:28 The Turning Point: Embracing Real Estate45:02 The Journey of Healing and Redemption49:39 Balancing Ministry and Real Estate54:20 Reflecting on Life's Path and Future Goals57:00 Final Thoughts and Contact Information📌 Connect with Nathaniel🌎 Website & Resources: https://www.nathanielhovsepian.com📢 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nathaniel.hovsepian📢 Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natehovsepian📢 Follow on X: https://x.com/natehovsepian📢 Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nathaniel.hovsepian📢 Follow & Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nathaniel-hovsepian📌 Connect with Brett Stewart📢 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brettstewarttx🔥 Resources📢 Best CRM for Real Estate Investors: https://www.unapologeticresultsrei.com/home?am_id=nathaniel906📢 Join Subto – The Greatest Real Estate Community on the Planet: https://join.nre.ai/mQAe7cx📢 Join the Gator Community: https://smartweek.clickfunnels.com/affiliate-area1671051975473📚 Networking with Nathaniel Guest Approved Books (Amazon Affiliate Link – Coming Soon)🚀 Don’t Miss Out!✅ Subscribe for more real estate success stories & strategies!👍 Like this video if Brett’s story inspired you!🔔 Turn on notifications so you never miss an episode!🎯 What was YOUR biggest takeaway from Brett’s journey? Drop it in the comments 👇#RealEstateInvesting #FaithAndBusiness #NetworkingWithNathaniel #MindsetShift #WealthBuilding #EntrepreneurMindset #PassiveIncome