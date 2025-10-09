She battled body image in the dance industry. Now she’s leading women to love their bodies and move with purpose.In this episode of Networking with Nathaniel, I sit down with Meagan Rawlings (@meagamoves), a former dancer turned fitness coach and entrepreneur who’s redefining what movement, wellness, and confidence really look like.Meagan opens up about:How growing up in dance shaped her self-worthBattling weight stigma and toxic advice in the industryThe mindset shift that helped her finally love her bodyStarting “Mega Moves” and building a brand rooted in joy and purposeGetting married, starting a gym, and building a life of freedomWhat it looks like to coach young dancers in a world full of comparisonHow faith, fitness, and movement helped her find her voice again“You won’t love your future body if you don’t love your body now.”🔥 Whether you’re a coach, creator, parent, or entrepreneur — this conversation will light a fire under you to love where you are while building toward where you’re going.🎯 What’s one shift you’re making in your mindset this week? Drop it in the comments 👇📌 Connect with Nathaniel🌎 Website & Resources: https://www.nathanielhovsepian.com📢 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nathaniel.hovsepian📢 Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natehovsepian📢 Follow on X: https://x.com/natehovsepian📢 Follow on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nathaniel.hovsepian📢 Follow & Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nathaniel-hovsepian📢 Join the Brotherhood: https://whop.com/c/the-brotherhood-08/yt📌 Connect with Meagan Rawlings📢 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meagamoves📢 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meagamoves🔥 Resources📢 Best CRM for Real Estate Investors: https://www.unapologeticresultsrei.com/home?am_id=nathaniel906📢 Join Subto – The Greatest Real Estate Community on the Planet: https://join.nre.ai/mQAe7cx📢 Join the Gator Community: https://smartweek.clickfunnels.com/affiliate-area1671051975473📚 Networking with Nathaniel Guest Approved Books (Amazon Affiliate Link – Coming Soon)🚀 Don’t Miss Out!✅ Subscribe to the channel for more real estate success stories & strategies!👍 Like this video if it inspired you!🔔 Turn on notifications so you never miss an episode!🎯 Are YOU ready to take action and change your future with real estate? Let’s talk in the comments! 👇🔥#FitnessJourney #MegaMoves #BodyImageHealing #WomenInWellness #DanceToFreedom #FaithAndFitness #EntrepreneurLife #NetworkingWithNathaniel #HealthCoaching #SelfLoveMovement #MindsetShift #ConfidenceBuilding #CoachingJourney #RealTalkRealStories #YouTubePodcast #MeaganRawlings
1:07:00
1:07:00
NwN Ep. 109 - Martin Pytela
Martin Pytela reveals how metabolic typing, detox, and mindset rewired his health. This is your roadmap for healing beyond symptom control.Welcome to Networking with Nathaniel — Episode 109 with Martin Pytela, founder of Life Enthusiast and an expert in root-cause health restoration.After fleeing communist Czechoslovakia and landing in Canada, Martin faced years of unexplained chronic illness — until he discovered the hidden impact of mercury toxicity, metabolic typing, and emotional trauma.In this powerful episode, we dive into:Why "treating lab numbers" makes you average — and how to opt out of the systemHow metabolic typing helps you eat, move, and heal based on your genetics + behaviorThe 4 root causes of modern disease: Toxicity, Malnutrition, Stagnation, and TraumaHow Martin reversed a decade of degeneration and built a business helping others do the sameWhat most doctors NEVER ask: "What's the cause?" — and why you need to start asking it00:00 Introduction to Networking with Nathaniel01:33 Meet Martin Patella: From Czechoslovakia to Health Advocate05:50 Martin's Journey: Escaping Communism and Embracing Freedom13:05 The Impact of Mercury Fillings on Health22:04 Analyzing Health: From Symptoms to Root Causes28:13 The Four Pillars of Health: Toxicity, Malnutrition, Stagnation, and Trauma32:07 The Journey to Health and Wellness32:27 Inheriting a Superfood Business33:13 Critique of Modern Medicine34:09 The Importance of Individualized Health Approaches47:54 The Role of Insurance in Healthcare49:29 Detoxification and Natural Healing50:56 The Impact of Toxicity on Health52:51 Final Thoughts and Reflections
📌 Connect with Martin Pytela🌐 Website: https://www.life-enthusiast.com📞 Book a Free 15-Min Call: https://www.life-enthusiast.com (on homepage)
1:02:56
1:02:56
NwN Ep. 108 - Shawn Kitzman
Shawn Kitzman is a 25-year veteran in human performance, an entrepreneur, and founder of The RBLD Project. After 3 years of wholesaling and flipping houses, he made a bold pivot — not because he failed, but because he found something deeper.This episode dives into:Why high-achievers are often misunderstood (and how Shawn connects with them)The real reason you're still dealing with chronic injuriesHow Strategic Coach helped him rediscover his "unique ability"What it really takes to build a self-managing business rooted in your passionWhy community, connection, and coaching matter more now than everWhether you're an athlete, entrepreneur, or just tired of feeling stuck in your body — this conversation will hit home."Don't give up on yourself. Ever." — Shawn Kitzman00:00 Introduction to Networking with Nathaniel02:11 Meet Today's Guest: Sean Kitman03:57 Sean's Journey in Health and Wellness09:20 The Rebuild Project: Vision and Goals12:07 Unique Ability and Business Philosophy24:55 Ideal Clients and Recovery Expertise29:43 Injury Types and Recovery Strategies36:15 The Role of Peptides in Recovery37:17 Building Communities for Personal and Professional Growth38:20 The Rebuild Community Explained39:04 The Value of Martial Arts and Community41:18 Strategic Coach and the Importance of Community46:31 The Fit Fatherhood Community51:12 Balancing Community Size and Intimacy54:02 The Rebuild Project's Long-Term Vision01:00:43 Personal Reflections and Life Lessons01:04:12 Final Thoughts and How to Connect
📌 Connect with Shawn Kitzman📢 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnkitz📢 Follow @therbldproject: https://www.instagram.com/therbldproject📢 Join The Rebuild Project: https://www.skool.com/the-rebuild-project📢 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shawn.kitzman
1:08:18
1:08:18
NwN Ep. 107 - Brett Stewart
In this episode of Networking with Nathaniel, I sit down with Brett Stewart — a former pastor of 14 years who made the leap into real estate and has since closed over 50+ transactions, scaled his revenue to over $1.2M this year alone, and built a business rooted in both faith and freedom.Brett's story is one of redemption, abundance, and purpose. From walking through divorce, to finding love again with his wife Andie, to hearing God call him into real estate — Brett's journey proves that "nothing is wasted, everything is an investment."In this conversation Brett shares:How ministry prepared him for entrepreneurshipThe mindset shift from chasing transactions to creating valueThe importance of knowing your worth and protecting your timeWhy he shows up to every deal as "seen, significant, and loved"His transformation through health, fitness, and discipline📣 Brett says: "The work that God has done in me is the work that He does through me."This one will challenge you to look at your business, your habits, and your mindset differently.00:00 Welcome to Networking with Nathaniel01:59 Introducing Brett Stewart03:42 Brett's Real Estate Journey04:38 Mindset and Personal Growth06:30 Maximizing Real Estate Value10:23 Balancing Health and Business28:02 The Power of Community32:38 Building a Supportive Community33:24 Celebrating Others' Successes34:48 The Power of an Abundant Mindset35:51 Leaving Joe Homebuyer: What You Lose37:25 From Pastor to Real Estate Investor38:52 Integrating Ministry and Real Estate44:28 The Turning Point: Embracing Real Estate45:02 The Journey of Healing and Redemption49:39 Balancing Ministry and Real Estate54:20 Reflecting on Life's Path and Future Goals57:00 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
📌 Connect with Brett Stewart📢 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brettstewarttx
1:03:12
1:03:12
NwN Ep. 106 - Steven Gerraughty
What happens when a Marine's mission turns inward? In this powerful episode of Networking with Nathaniel, I sat down with Steven Gerraughty — former CBRN section chief in the Marine Corps, now an executive health coach and psychology student — to break down what it really takes to rebuild your life, your health, and your impact.Steven opens up about loss, mental health, sobriety, and how he's using structure, movement, and mindset to build a 10-coach empire that changes lives.🎙 Highlights from the Episode:The raw truth about leaving the military — and what no one tells you about civilian lifeHow his battle with depression, DUI charges, and personal loss became the fuel for his missionThe critical connection between psychology + physiology — and how it affects performanceWhy "be nicer to yourself" is the life lesson most high achievers ignoreHis daily system for staying sharp — morning routines, walks, and winding down with intention00:00 Introduction to Networking with Nathaniel01:56 Meet Today's Guest: Steven Garrity04:15 Steven's Journey: From Marine Corps to Fitness Coach09:10 The Importance of Mental Health and Therapy17:24 Transitioning from Military to Civilian Life25:46 Personal Struggles and Realizations32:15 Defining a Truth Teller32:38 The Power of Vulnerability33:18 Morning and Night Routines34:53 The Importance of Journaling37:12 Cognitive Reframing and Positive Affirmations39:43 Coaching and Personal Growth43:01 Daily Habits for Success46:25 Wind Down Routine and Sleep Hygiene50:08 Biggest Life Lessons and Self-Compassion53:42 Reflecting on Family and Legacy01:01:10 Impact and Transformation01:02:58 Final Thoughts and Farewell
📌 Connect with Steven Gerraughty📢 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevengarraughty
Networking with Nathaniel is a show about real estate and coming together to get more done.
In each episode, Nathaniel converses with other real estate investors and entrepreneurs and digs into what they are doing in their businesses and lives. The intent is always to learn and grow together, and to engage in collaboration.