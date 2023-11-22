Frank, not wanting to face the bitter reality of an unresolved relationship, chooses instead to use it as an excuse to plan the ultimate road trip across America and inviting his ex-boyfriend, Dracula, along for the ride.Content Notes:GriefBreakupsArguments/HostilityHarsh LanguageInnuendoSmokingMentions of: Family Estrangement, electrocutionSFX: Monster SoundsTranscripts: https://shorturl.at/pJQV7 Showrunner Elizabeth MoffattDirected by Amani ZardoeWritten by SC Ormond and Morgan OrmondProduced by April SumnerExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall & April SumnerFeaturingMarqus Bobesich as FrankKai Partenie as DraculaAsh Kelley as Angry DriverPhilomena Sherwood as Gas Station AttendantDialogue Editor – Nico VetteseSound Designer - Tessa VroomMastering Editor - Catherine Rinella and Meg McKellarMusic by Nico Vettese Art by Guerrilla CommunicationsSFX from Soundly and previously credited artistsSupport us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/rustyquill Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quillJoin our community:WEBSITE: rustyquill.comFACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquillTWITTER: @therustyquillREDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuillEMAIL: [email protected]
Inkwell is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.