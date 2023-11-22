Powered by RND
Neon Inkwell

Rusty Quill Ltd
This innovative compilation series features short form podcasts from a variety of creators. This project looks to highlight new and underrepresented creators
Arts Fiction Science Fiction

Available Episodes

  Neon Inkwell: Broken Hearted Monsters 3
    Frank and Dracula visit a diner. Frank opens up and dives back into some uncomfortable memories with his father.Content Notes:GriefBreakupsArguments/HostilityParental Abuse/NeglectHarsh LanguageGamblingSFX: Monster SoundsTranscripts: https://shorturl.at/pJQV7 Showrunner Elizabeth MoffattDirected by Amani ZardoeWritten by SC Ormond and Morgan OrmondScript Editor Armani ZardoeProduced by April SumnerExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall & April SumnerFeaturingMarqus Bobesich as FrankKai Partenie as DraculaPhilomena Sherwood as SherriPaul Kandarian as DocTedd Hazard as BennyAsh Kelley as Race Track AnnouncerHarry Roebuck as Hot Dog GuyTessa Vroom as BoothAttendantAsh Kelley as ChefDialogue Editor – Nico VetteseSound Designer - Tessa VroomMastering Editor - Catherine Rinella and Meg McKellarMusic by Nico Vettese Art by Guerrilla CommunicationsSFX from Soundly and previously credited artists
    24:46
  Neon Inkwell: Broken Hearted Monsters 2
    Frank and Dracula make some unscheduled stops and confront some uncomfortable feelings.Content Notes:GriefBreakupsArguments/HostilityHarsh LanguageInnuendoImplied Transphobia/HomophobiaMentions of: Family Estrangement, TransphobiaSFX: Monster SoundsTranscripts: https://shorturl.at/pJQV7 Showrunner Elizabeth MoffattDirected by Amani ZardoeWritten by SC Ormond and Morgan OrmondProduced by April SumnerExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall & April SumnerFeaturingMarqus Bobesich as FrankKai Partenie as DraculaHarry Roebuck as Ride WorkerCathy Rinella as Ride Actor 2Dialogue Editor – Nico VetteseSound Designer - Tessa VroomMastering Editor - Catherine Rinella and Meg McKellarMusic by Nico Vettese Art by Guerrilla CommunicationsSFX from Soundly and previously credited artists
    20:18
  Neon Inkwell: Broken Hearted Monsters 1
    Frank, not wanting to face the bitter reality of an unresolved relationship, chooses instead to use it as an excuse to plan the ultimate road trip across America and inviting his ex-boyfriend, Dracula, along for the ride.Content Notes:GriefBreakupsArguments/HostilityHarsh LanguageInnuendoSmokingMentions of: Family Estrangement, electrocutionSFX: Monster SoundsTranscripts: https://shorturl.at/pJQV7 Showrunner Elizabeth MoffattDirected by Amani ZardoeWritten by SC Ormond and Morgan OrmondProduced by April SumnerExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall & April SumnerFeaturingMarqus Bobesich as FrankKai Partenie as DraculaAsh Kelley as Angry DriverPhilomena Sherwood as Gas Station AttendantDialogue Editor – Nico VetteseSound Designer - Tessa VroomMastering Editor - Catherine Rinella and Meg McKellarMusic by Nico Vettese Art by Guerrilla CommunicationsSFX from Soundly and previously credited artists
    21:07
  Announcement: 2024 Holiday Update from Rusty Towers
    Holiday announcement from CEO Alexander J Newall wrapping up an exciting 2024 ahead of an exciting 2025! We hope you have an excellent New Year!TranscriptLinks:Merch masterlist: www.rustyquill.com/support Jon and Martin perfume: https://sucreabeille.com/collections/all/products/jon-and-martin Ex Altiora perfume: https://sucreabeille.com/products/ex-altiora Board game late pledge: www.rustyquill.com/boardgame RQG and TMA dice sets: https://thedicedungeon.co.uk/collections/themagnusarchives TTRPG accessories: https://harpscorp.com/rusty-quill/ TMA RPG: https://www.montecookgames.com/store/product/the-magnus-archives-roleplaying-game/ TMA RPG expansion sign-up: https://www.backerkit.com/call_to_action/4957ba3d-e68d-4536-ac46-fa32c555fee9/landing Patreon: www.patreon.com/rustyquill Live Show: https://rustyquill.com/event/ Trice Forgotten: https://rustyquill.com/show/trice-forgotten/ Neon Inkwell: https://rustyquill.com/show/neon-inkwell/
    3:26
  Neon Inkwell: The Pit Below Paradise 7
    This is sacrifice. This show contains recurring themes including:· Religious Trauma/Indoctrination· Family Conflict· Gaslighting· Childhood Trauma· Child Neglect/Abuse· Alcoholism· Toxic/Unhealthy RelationshipsTranscripts: https://shorturl.at/pJQV7Showrunner Elizabeth MoffattDirected by Micah Rodriguez and Stephanie ResendesWritten by J Evelyn GaskellProduced by April SumnerExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall & April SumnerFeaturingIan RQ Slater as Dori/DorianVictoria Cheng as RuthIsabel Kruse as PaulettePhi Hamens as WillNeil Strawder as CarlosLisa Pengov as MaxineMadison Mitts as LilyKT Thomas as NedSergio Salas as YuriTori Thomson as MargaretDialogue Editor – Lowri Ann Davies and Nico VetteseSound Designer – Meg McKellar and Tessa VroomMastering Editor – Meg McKellarMusic by Sam JonesArt by Guerrilla CommunicationsSFX by soundly and previously credited artists
    47:48

