How do you build a personal brand without quitting your day job? In this episode, former SWAT hostage negotiator Ryan Dunlap and sitting HR Vice President Njsane Courtney reveal how they each built massive, trusted personal brands while holding full-time careers. Ryan shares the real story behind his viral balloon video — a TikTok post with zero followers that hit 100,000+ views overnight — and the personal branding strategy he used to scale it into a following of nearly a million, without chasing trends or dancing videos. Njsane opens up about building "My Friend in HR" into a top industry podcast while still climbing the corporate ladder, proving you don't have to choose between a stable career and a public personal brand. Connect with Ryan Dunlap www.conflictish.com Connect with Njsane Courtney myfriendinhr.buzzsprout.com Connect with Kwame: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠negotiateanything.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!⁠⁠ @kwamenegotiates across all social platforms

She was an Ivy League lawyer with the perfect résumé. Then she became a convicted felon — and says losing her freedom is what finally set her free. Rashmi Airan built a career as an attorney, entrepreneur, and Wall Street banker — until one bad decision, made under pressure to succeed, led to an FBI investigation and a year in federal prison. In this episode, she opens up about the moment everything fell apart, what she calls the "invisible prisons" we build for ourselves long before any real consequence hits, and how owning her worst mistake completely became the foundation for real transformation. If you've ever felt like your biggest failure defines you, this conversation will change how you see it. Connect with Rashmi Airan rashmiairan.com Connect with Kwame: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠negotiateanything.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!

He couldn't keep a job at Chick-fil-A. Then the founder personally hired him — and 44 years later, he retired as one of the company's top executives. Mark Miller started as a teenager who kept getting laid off, until a strange twist of fate put him face-to-face with Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, for a job interview in the company's warehouse. In this episode, Mark shares how that unlikely beginning turned into a 44-year career, the mindset shift that changed everything — "your capacity to grow determines your capacity to lead" — and why he believes lifelong learning isn't just an activity, it's an identity you choose to become. If you've ever felt like you're starting from the bottom with no clear path up, this conversation will change how you think about growth, leadership, and what it really takes to build a career that lasts decades. Connect with Mark Phone number : +1 678 612 8441 Website: leadeveryday.com Connect with Kwame: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠negotiateanything.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!⁠⁠⁠ @kwamenegotiates across all social platforms

Your brain runs a persuasion campaign on you every single day — manufacturing certainty, defending beliefs that stopped being true years ago, and keeping you loyal to a version of yourself you never actually chose. Owen Fitzpatrick has spent 25+ years studying how minds get changed — as a filmmaker, an NLP co-author with Dr. Richard Bandler, a persuasion consultant for companies like Google and Coca-Cola, and a researcher who has traveled to North Korea, Iran, and Afghanistan to study propaganda at its most extreme. But after all that, he says the most powerful propaganda machine he's ever encountered wasn't out there — it was inside his own head. He calls it "inner propaganda," and in this episode, he shows you how to catch it running in yours. Connect with Owen: Buy the book: Inner Propaganda: Stop letting your brain talk you out of your success owenfitzpatrick.com Connect with Kwame: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠negotiateanything.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!⁠⁠⁠ @kwamenegotiates across all social platforms

Lisa Bilyeu shares the raw truth behind her journey — from shipping protein bars out of her living room to leading one of the most influential wellness brands in the world. Together with Kwame Christian, she unpacks what it really means to face failure, reprogram your inner critic, and choose your mission over your ego. If you’ve ever struggled with fear, insecurity, or the pressure to be perfect, this episode will remind you that confidence isn’t something you’re born with — it’s something you build, one uncomfortable step at a time. ⁠⁠Buy the Book Radical Confidence: 11 Lessons on How to Get the Relationship, Career, and Life You Want by Lisa Bilyeu⁠⁠ 🔹 In this episode: How to manage the negative voice in your head Why emotions are powerful—but shouldn’t control you The truth about resilience and bouncing back from failure How to use discomfort as a tool for growth The secret behind building radical confidence Connect with Lisa ⁠Lisa's YouTube Channel ⁠ ⁠Lisa's Instagram Profile⁠ ⁠Buy the Book Radical Confidence: 11 Lessons on How to Get the Relationship, Career, and Life You Want by Lisa Bilyeu⁠ Contact ANI ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠negotiateanything.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!

About Big Swings Only

About Big Swings Only

About Big Swings Only

Playing it safe is easy. It’s comfortable. And it will never take you to the next level.If you’ve got what it takes to hit the ball out of the park, the only thing holding you back is whether you’re brave enough to take a big swing.Big Swings Only is for people who were meant for more — the ones done playing by rules that were never built for them.Hosted by Kwame Christian, each week brings you the real stories of people who fought their fear, went after the life they actually wanted, and became who they had to become to get it.The psychology behind the swing. The strategy behind the risk. The nerve it takes to go all in.You were built for more, and this show was built for you. Subscribe now. About the Host: Kwame Christian, Esq., M.A. Kwame Christian the founder and CEO of the American Negotiation Institute. He's known for his viral TEDx Talk, “Finding Confidence in Conflict,” and is a bestselling author of two books: • How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race (2022) • Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life (2020) Tune in to Transform Your Life: Join millions of listeners who have already unlocked the power of negotiation. Subscribe now and start mastering the skills that will transform your professional and personal life. Watch our episodes on YouTube for more visual insights and tips. Connect with Us: • Website: American Negotiation Institute • Email: simon@negotiateanything.com • LinkedIn: Kwame Christian • YouTube: Negotiate Anything Produced by the American Negotiation Institute For ad inquiries, please reach out to: Network+NA@yapmedia.com