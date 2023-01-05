Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company: https://www.americannegotiationinstitute.com/services/workshops/ Drawing from her decades of experience as a lawyer and negotiator, Frederick explains how to successfully create contracts that benefit both parties. She emphasizes the importance of understanding what each party needs, negotiating in good faith, and fully explaining all terms in writing. You'll learn: How to correctly create and edit contracts in negotiation. How to keep the outcome and the relationship in negotiations. The value of authenticity in contract highlighting and editing. We discuss: Confidence and authenticity in negotiations. The importance of communication to find a solution. The way to find a pathway to reaching agreements and get the best deals. Laura spent the last 25+ years practicing law across the globe from San Francisco to Singapore. Learning the ropes at international firms such Morrison & Foerster turned into leading commercial deals at Fortune 500s like Tesla. In each role, she focused on learning the ins and outs herself and helping her clients and coworkers understand contract nuances. After working for others her whole career, in 2019 she went to work for herself. Now she is Managing Attorney at Laura Frederick Law, PLLC, a boutique law firm based in Austin, Texas. www.howtocontract.com Follow Laura on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurafredericklaw/ Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kwamechristian/ The Ultimate Negotiation Guide: https://www.americannegotiationinstitute.com/guides/ultimate-negotiation-guide/ Click here to buy your copy of How To Have Difficult Conversations About Race!: https://www.amazon.com/Have-Difficult-Conversations-About-Race/dp/1637741308/ref=pd_%5B%E2%80%A6%5Df0bc9774-7975-448b-bde1-094cab455adb&pd_rd_i=1637741308&psc=1 Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!: https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Confidence-Conflict-Negotiate-Anything/dp/0578413736/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2PSW69L6ABTK&keywords=finding+confidence+in+conflict&qid=1667317257&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIwLjQyIiwicXNhIjoiMC4xNCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMjMifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=finding+confidence+in+conflic%2Caps%2C69&sr=8-1

Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company: https://www.americannegotiationinstitute.com/services/workshops/ Do you fear resistance? Are you lacking confidence in difficult negotiation or sales situations? In this episode, you'll learn the secrets of collaboratively working through objections with author and sales expert Nancy Bleeke. Click here to access her free course. It will help you to prepare and be effective in those conversations where concerns or objections are raised. http://www.salesproinsider.com/kwame/ Follow Nancy on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancybleeke/ Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kwamechristian/ The Ultimate Negotiation Guide: https://www.americannegotiationinstitute.com/guides/ultimate-negotiation-guide/ Click here to buy your copy of How To Have Difficult Conversations About Race!: https://www.amazon.com/Have-Difficult-Conversations-About-Race/dp/1637741308/ref=pd_%5B%E2%80%A6%5Df0bc9774-7975-448b-bde1-094cab455adb&pd_rd_i=1637741308&psc=1 Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!: https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Confidence-Conflict-Negotiate-Anything/dp/0578413736/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2PSW69L6ABTK&keywords=finding+confidence+in+conflict&qid=1667317257&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIwLjQyIiwicXNhIjoiMC4xNCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMjMifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=finding+confidence+in+conflic%2Caps%2C69&sr=8-1

Request A Customized Workshop For Your Company: https://www.americannegotiationinstitute.com/services/workshops/ In this episode, we explore the role of negotiation in managing conflict in today's polarized world. Grande Lum and Kwame Christian will share valuable insights and tools for navigating challenging conversations, building consensus, and finding common ground. Discover the power of negotiation to resolve conflict and create positive change in your personal and professional life. In this episode you will learn: -The importance of cooperation in conflict resolution. -How to be vigilant as we cooperate -The role of Artificial intelligence in today's world Follow Grande on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/grande-lum-b531264/ Grande Lum is a senior partner at the Rebuild Congress Initiative, a program of the Harvard Negotiation Project and Issue One. The Rebuild Congress Initiative (RCI) creates opportunities for cross-partisan stakeholders to explore and act on the conditions necessary to strengthen Congress and our democratic institutions, and ensure a resilient America. He also serves as a research fellow at Stanford Law School's Gould Center for Conflict Resolution. Grande currently serves as an advisor to University of San Francisco's Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice and as a board member of Not In Our Town, an organization dedicated to stopping hate and bullying. Previously he was Director of the Divided Community Project (DCP) at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he continues to serve as chair of the steering committee. Follow Kwame Christian on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kwamechristian/ The Ultimate Negotiation Guide: https://www.americannegotiationinstitute.com/guides/ultimate-negotiation-guide/ Click here to buy your copy of How To Have Difficult Conversations About Race!: https://www.amazon.com/Have-Difficult-Conversations-About-Race/dp/1637741308/ref=pd_%5B%E2%80%A6%5Df0bc9774-7975-448b-bde1-094cab455adb&pd_rd_i=1637741308&psc=1 Click here to buy your copy of Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life!: https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Confidence-Conflict-Negotiate-Anything/dp/0578413736/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2PSW69L6ABTK&keywords=finding+confidence+in+conflict&qid=1667317257&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIwLjQyIiwicXNhIjoiMC4xNCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMjMifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=finding+confidence+in+conflic%2Caps%2C69&sr=8-1

About Negotiate Anything

Negotiate Anything is the #1 negotiation podcast in the world. The show has over 6,000,000 downloads, hundreds of 5-star reviews, and listeners in over 181 different countries. The best things in life are on the other side of difficult conversations. We help to make these difficult conversations easier by sharing the skills and mindset you need to lead, persuade, and resolve conflicts. Negotiation isn't just a skill, it's a life philosophy. Changing your mindset in this way will help you to find creative ways to use negotiation to improve your quality of life and build stronger relationships both at work and at home. This show will help you to find confidence in conflict and negotiate anything! Produced by the American Negotiation Institute About the host: Bestselling author and speaker Kwame Christian is the Director of the American Negotiation Institute and a subject matter expert in the field of negotiation and conflict resolution. Kwame has conducted workshops throughout North America and abroad, and is a highly sought after national keynote speaker. In addition to his role at ANI, Kwame is a business lawyer at Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP. Kwame represents businesses in a broad scope of legal needs including contract negotiation, business formation and structuring, finance, transactions (including acquisitions and contract preparation and analysis), employment, and general business and legal counseling. Kwame’s TEDx Dayton talk, Finding Confidence in Conflict, was the most popular TEDx Talk on the topic of conflict in 2017, and has been viewed over 150,000 times. His book, Finding Confidence in Conflict: How to Negotiate Anything and Live Your Best Life, is an Amazon Best-Seller and has helped countless individuals overcome the fear, anxiety, and emotion often associated with difficult conversations through a branded framework called Compassionate Curiosity. As an attorney and mediator with a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology, a Master of Public Policy, and a Juris Doctorate (Law Degree), Kwame brings a unique multidisciplinary approach to making difficult conversations easier. He also serves as a professor for Otterbein University’s MBA program, as well as The Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law in the top-ranked dispute resolution program in the country.