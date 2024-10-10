Nature Insight: Speed Dating with the Future

A Symphony of Solutions: How best to tackle our biodiversity, water, food, health and climate change challenges together

The crises keep on coming – in food, in water, in health, in biodiversity, and in climate change. IPBES is launching its ‘Nexus Assessment Report’, which looks at how all of these crises are interlinked and often cascade and compound each other. It’s time to ‘tune up our instruments’ - to create greater harmony in tackling them together for a just and sustainable world. In this episode, Rob hears from the two co-chairs of the Nexus assessment, Professor Paula Harrison, the Principal Natural Capital Scientist at the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in the UK, and Pamela McElwee, a Professor of Human Ecology at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. The episode also features Professor Jason Rohr from the University of Notre Dame in the United States, who takes us to Senegal in his fight against the ancient curse of the pharaohs - schistosomiasis. To find out more about IPBES, head to www.ipbes.net or follow us on social media @IPBES.