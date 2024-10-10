Nature Insight: Speed Dating with the Future

A Symphony of Solutions: How best to tackle our biodiversity, water, food, health and climate change challenges together
The crises keep on coming – in food, in water, in health, in biodiversity, and in climate change. IPBES is launching its ‘Nexus Assessment Report’, which looks at how all of these crises are interlinked and often cascade and compound each other. It’s time to ‘tune up our instruments’ - to create greater harmony in tackling them together for a just and sustainable world.
In this episode, Rob hears from the two co-chairs of the Nexus assessment, Professor Paula Harrison, the Principal Natural Capital Scientist at the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in the UK, and Pamela McElwee, a Professor of Human Ecology at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. The episode also features Professor Jason Rohr from the University of Notre Dame in the United States, who takes us to Senegal in his fight against the ancient curse of the pharaohs - schistosomiasis.
To find out more about IPBES, head to www.ipbes.net or follow us on social media @IPBES.
--------
32:16
Hidden Layers: The vital importance of genetic biodiversity
When it comes to biodiversity, you have probably heard of the importance of diverse species and ecosystems. But there is one more layer underlying our natural systems… genetic diversity.
To kick off the season, Brit gets back in touch with her former mentor, Dr. Sean Hoban, Tree Conservation Biologist at The Morton Arboretum in Chicago, USA. And we hear from Dr. Laura Bertola, Research Associate for the National Centre for Biological Sciences in India, about the importance of genetic diversity in big cats.
You can also watch the documentary that filmmaker Luca Cueni produced when he was part of the Leo Foundation in March 2022, here.
To find out more about IPBES, head to www.ipbes.net or follow us on social media @IPBES.
--------
31:42
We’re back for season 4!
Nature Insight is back for a fourth season! Join Brit and Rob as they speed date with experts who offer unique insights into the values of nature and the world we all share – from the hidden layers of genetic biodiversity, to the beauty of ugly species. Subscribe now, it’s your backstage pass to better-informed choices about protecting all life on earth. Coming in December!
To find out more about IPBES, head to www.ipbes.net or follow us on social media @IPBES.
--------
2:11
Getting Things Done: Super-Charging Science Policy Through Youth Engagement
Young leaders around the world increasingly use their voices and power to fight for the future of our planet and their own. In the final episode of this season, Rob opens a window on the important role young people play in the work of IPBES – and the growing number of opportunities for youth involvement in IPBES processes. With insights from one of the IPBES colleagues responsible for these activities, Diem Hong Thi Tran, and perspectives from a young Indigenous IPBES stakeholder, Kantuta Conde Choque, find out more about the tremendous contributions youth are making to strengthen science and policy for nature.
You can find the episode about the IPBES fellowship here: link.chtbl.com/TheIPBESFellowship
To find out more about IPBES, head to www.ipbes.net or follow us on social media @IPBES.
--------
30:50
Aliens on Your Doorstep: Invasive Species and You
Did you know aliens live among us? IPBES just launched its landmark new Report on Invasive Alien Species and their Control – the largest study ever of its kind. Join Brit as she speaks with one of the co-chairs of that Assessment, Professor Helen Roy, about her enthusiasm for addressing these risks and her optimism about our chances to reduce biological invasions and their very damaging impacts. Brit also interviews Dr. Maria Loreto Castillo about how the simple beaver has become the focus of some very complex opinions in different parts of the world.
You can listen to the playlist Helen mentioned here: open.spotify.com/playlist/2YvpQrvhQxvUm9AirBlcvW?si=MBXLr8Q8QIOdaOcwTmbFbA&nd=1
To find out more about IPBES, head to www.ipbes.net or follow us on social media @IPBES.
About Nature Insight: Speed Dating with the Future
Speed dating is about having a short time to communicate things that could change your life. That’s exactly what we’re doing on this podcast, by introducing you to people with unique insight into our relationship with nature.