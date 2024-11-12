Powered by RND
National Defense Magazine
National Defense is a podcast on military technology and defense industry trends, from the articles of National Defense Magazine.
  • November 2024: The Marines' 5G Training Program, the T-7A Red Hawk's Ground-Based Training System, and the Navy Using LVC At Sea
    In this episode, National Defense discusses the Marine Corps’ future training program using 5G, the T-7A trainer jet’s ground-based simulators, and the Naval Air Warfare Center using live, virtual, and constructive training at sea.
    --------  
    12:08
  • October 2024: XM-30, CJADC2 and Poland
    Sponsored by Western Alliance Bank — In this episode, National Defense discusses the Army’s XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle, the Defense Department’s data backbone for CJADC2 and Poland’s military modernization plan.
    --------  
    12:54
  • September 2024: 155mm Ammunition, the F-22 Raptor, and the Army's Extended Range Cannon Artillery Program
    In this episode, National Defense discusses the increasing demand for one-fifty-five millimeter ammunition, the F-twenty-two Raptor, and the Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery program.
    --------  
    10:29
  • August 2024: U.S. and Japan, Small Drones and the SEAL's New Tech
    In this episode, National Defense discusses the United States and Japan’s defense collaboration, the Army’s search for small, affordable drones, and the Navy SEALs’ return to their maritime roots.
    --------  
    9:10
  • July 2024: NATO's Return to Collective Defense, Sweden's Role and the Nordic Bloc
    In this episode, National Defense discusses NATO’s recommitment to collective defense, Sweden’s contribution to NATO, and the U.S. military training in NATO’s High North.
    --------  
    10:56

